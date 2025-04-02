Ballard Elks Lodge #827

Offered by

Ballard Elks Lodge #827

About this shop

BEPC UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirts

BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Large item
BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Large item
BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Large item
BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Large
$40

Ballard Elks Paddling Club Long Sleeve UPF Shirt - Seagrass - LARGE - Crewneck

Use this link (copy & paste into your web browser) to see the size chart:
https://freesunshields.com/cdn/shop/files/SizeGuideLongSleeve.jpg?v=1737150349&width=1800

BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Medium item
BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Medium item
BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Medium item
BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Medium
$40

Ballard Elks Paddling Club Long Sleeve UPF Shirt - Seagrass - MEDIUM - Crewneck

Use this link (copy & paste into your web browser) to see the size chart:
https://freesunshields.com/cdn/shop/files/SizeGuideLongSleeve.jpg?v=1737150349&width=1800

BEPC V-Neck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Medium item
BEPC V-Neck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Medium item
BEPC V-Neck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Medium
$40

Ballard Elks Paddling Club Long Sleeve UPF Shirt - Seagrass - MEDIUM - V-Neck

Use this link (copy & paste into your web browser) to see the size chart:
https://freesunshields.com/cdn/shop/files/SizeGuideLongSleeve.jpg?v=1737150349&width=1800

BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Small item
BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Small item
BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Small item
BEPC Crewneck UPF Long Sleeve Sun Shirt - Small
$40

Ballard Elks Paddling Club Long Sleeve UPF Shirt - Seagrass - SMALL - Crewneck

Use this link (copy & paste into your web browser) to see the size chart:
https://freesunshields.com/cdn/shop/files/SizeGuideLongSleeve.jpg?v=1737150349&width=1800

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!