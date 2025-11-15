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Ballet Elite LA

About this event

Sales closed

Ballet Elite LA's Nutcracker Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

6431 Independence Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367, USA

4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026 (#1) item
4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026 (#1)
$60

Starting bid

(Auction Exclusive!) Enjoy 4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026! Don't worry about snagging tickets during the live sale, have them pre-booked for yourself! Easy and stress free. You will get to pick which show this is used for.

4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026 (#2) item
4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026 (#2)
$60

Starting bid

(Auction Exclusive!) Enjoy 4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026! Don't worry about snagging tickets during the live sale, have them pre-booked for yourself! Easy and stress free. You will get to pick which show this is used for.

4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026 (#3) item
4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026 (#3)
$60

Starting bid

(Auction Exclusive!) Enjoy 4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026! Don't worry about snagging tickets during the live sale, have them pre-booked for yourself! Easy and stress free. You will get to pick which show this is used for.

EDC Masterclasses Season Pass Season 26-27 item
EDC Masterclasses Season Pass Season 26-27
$75

Starting bid

(Auction Exclusive!) This is a Season Pass to attend all EDC Masterclasses within our 26-27 Season! This is a never before offered item! It doesn't matter the choreographer or the pricing tier, if it is a Masterclass at EDC then this pass has got you covered!

EDC Experience Pass (2-Day) item
EDC Experience Pass (2-Day)
$150

Starting bid

Receive a pre-paid 2 Day Pass for the EDC Experience this Summer 2026! This is EDC's own in-house convention and is always packed with some of the best teachers and choreographers!

4 Park Hooper Disnyeland Passes w/ $100 Gift Card item
4 Park Hooper Disnyeland Passes w/ $100 Gift Card
$375

Starting bid

With an estimated value of up to $1300 this is a great gift the entire family can enjoy! Park Hopper access to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure with an added $100 Gift Card to be used for Food or Merchandise.

2 Tickets for Any Show with "A Noise Within" Season 25-26 item
2 Tickets for Any Show with "A Noise Within" Season 25-26
$75

Starting bid

Take your pick of any show with "A Noise Within" during their 25-26 Season in Pasadena! Shows like Richard III, Death of a Salesman, or Exit the King! Estimated Value of $200!

$50 Gift Certificate for Valley Salt Cave item
$50 Gift Certificate for Valley Salt Cave
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 Gift Certificate to Valley Salt Cave!

2 Unlimited Ride Wristbands for Pacific Park item
2 Unlimited Ride Wristbands for Pacific Park
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 Unlimited Ride Wristbands for Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier! Estimated Value of $100!

$50 Gift Card to Hot 8 Yoga item
$50 Gift Card to Hot 8 Yoga
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 Gift Card to Hot 8 Yoga!

10 Tickets to Flappers Comedy Club item
10 Tickets to Flappers Comedy Club
$75

Starting bid

Take the whole friend group to Flappers Comedy Club! Or go in on a group bid with your friends for a fun night out! Flappers also has Family Friendly comedy shows that are appropriate for children as well as their normal comedy club programming for adults. Estimated value of $250 for all 10 tickets!

2 Minute Dance Show Reel! item
2 Minute Dance Show Reel!
$400

Starting bid

A 2 Minute Dance Reel with Echegoyen Productions, valued at $1000! The best way to get hired as a professional dancer is with a great looking Dance Reel!

30 Minute Photo Session with Clicked by Bailey item
30 Minute Photo Session with Clicked by Bailey
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a 30 Minute Photo Session with Clicked by Bailey!

Outdoor Headshot Session with Chanel Call item
Outdoor Headshot Session with Chanel Call
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a Outdoor Headshot Session with Chanel Call, including 5-10 edited photos!

1 Family Wealth Planning Session with Hsiao Law item
1 Family Wealth Planning Session with Hsiao Law
$75

Starting bid

A family wealth planning session with Hsiao Law involves a working meeting to create a comprehensive "Life & Legacy Plan" that goes beyond basic estate planning. This process helps families protect loved ones, preserve assets, and transfer wisdom through legal documents, asset inventories, and legacy videos. The goal is to make thoughtful, empowering decisions that align with a family's values and ensure their wishes are carried out after incapacity or death. IMPORTANT NOTE: The entirety of this item is valued at $1000 but this certificate gives you $500 off the regular price. You would still pay $500 to Hsiao Law in addition to your winning Bid.

5 Classes at Dream Elite Gymnastics item
5 Classes at Dream Elite Gymnastics
$40

Starting bid

*For New Students Only, enjoy 5 classes at Dream Elite Gymnastics. This pass can be used together or split up separately.

$75 Massage Envy Gift Card item
$75 Massage Envy Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a $75 Gift Card to Massage Envy!

Admission for 4 to the Kid Space Museum item
Admission for 4 to the Kid Space Museum
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy Admission for 4 to the Kid Space Museum in Pasadena!

You Need A Budget (YNAB) 1 Year Subscription item
You Need A Budget (YNAB) 1 Year Subscription
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 year subscription to You Need A Budget! You Need A Budget (YNAB) is a personal finance app that uses a zero-based budgeting method, which requires you to give every dollar a job. It integrates with your bank accounts to automatically track spending, but it's not a passive tool, as it requires active user involvement to assign funds to specific spending categories, track goals, and adjust the budget as needed. The method aims to help users align their spending with their financial goals and live below their means.

$5,000 Private Photo Session w/ Bradford Photography item
$5,000 Private Photo Session w/ Bradford Photography
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a $5,000 gift certificate for Private photo session with Bradford Photography including a 16 x 20 in wall framed portrait!

$3,000 Private Photo Session w/ Bradford Photography item
$3,000 Private Photo Session w/ Bradford Photography
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a $3,000 gift certificate for Private photo session with Bradford Photography including a 11 x 14 in wall framed portrait!

1 Day Guest Pass for 4 at Calabasas Pickleball Club item
1 Day Guest Pass for 4 at Calabasas Pickleball Club
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 1-Day Admission Guest Passes for the Calabasas Pickleball Club!

2 Tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific item
2 Tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 Tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach!

Admission for 2 at the Huntington Library item
Admission for 2 at the Huntington Library
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy Admission for 2 at the Huntington Library!

2 Tickets to the Walt Disney Concert Hall 25-26 Season item
2 Tickets to the Walt Disney Concert Hall 25-26 Season
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a Voucher for 2 seats at the Walt Disney Concert Hall 2025-26 Season WITH VIP Pass for the Broad next door!

Admission for 4 to the Grammy Museum item
Admission for 4 to the Grammy Museum
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 tickets to the Grammy Museum!

Family Season Pass to Underwood Family Farms item
Family Season Pass to Underwood Family Farms
$100

Starting bid

A Family Season Pass, good for up to five (5) family members to Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark.

Season Pass Includes: Free Admission into Farm Center, Free Admission into Somis Pick-Your-Own, Unlimited visits for one (1) year, 10% Discount on a Birthday Party reservation, 10% Discount at the Moorpark & Somis stands.

Season Pass includes access to Christmas on the Farm!

Valued at $375, certificate expires Dec 2026.

30 min Private Lesson with Emma Feeheley item
30 min Private Lesson with Emma Feeheley
$25

Starting bid

30 min Private Lesson with Toni Ricci item
30 min Private Lesson with Toni Ricci
$25

Starting bid

30 min Private Lesson with Keli Adams item
30 min Private Lesson with Keli Adams
$25

Starting bid

30 min Private Lesson with Robson Freire item
30 min Private Lesson with Robson Freire
$25

Starting bid

30 min Private Lesson with Nikki Blakeslee item
30 min Private Lesson with Nikki Blakeslee
$25

Starting bid

$40 Gift Card to Flooky's item
$40 Gift Card to Flooky's
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a $40 Gift Card to Flooky's! An easy walk from EDC makes it perfect for your dancer in between classes!

$75 Gift Card to Ruth Chris Steakhouse item
$75 Gift Card to Ruth Chris Steakhouse
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a $75 gift card to Ruth Chris Steakhouse!

$100 Gift Card to TheVeryBestCookies intheWholeWideWorld (1) item
$100 Gift Card to TheVeryBestCookies intheWholeWideWorld (1)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 Gift Card to The Very Best Cookies in the Whole Wide World!

$100 Gift Card to TheVeryBestCookies intheWholeWideWorld (2) item
$100 Gift Card to TheVeryBestCookies intheWholeWideWorld (2)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 Gift Card to The Very Best Cookies in the Whole Wide World!

$100 Gift Card to Dave & Busters item
$100 Gift Card to Dave & Busters
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift card to Dave & Busters!

1 Dozen Cupcakes from Suzie Cakes item
1 Dozen Cupcakes from Suzie Cakes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a voucher for 1 Dozen Cupcakes from Suzie Cakes!

Hair Care Gift Basket item
Hair Care Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxury Hair Gift Basket complete with Visible Repair Shampoo, Ultimate Repair Conditioner, Scalp Cleanser Shampoo, Hair Mask for Colored Hair, High Density Rescue Hair Mask, Nioxin Night Density Rescue, LA Hold Styling Gel, Shine of the Times High-Glass Hair Mist, 100% Pure Castor Oil, and LA Hold Hair Spritz Maximum Hold.

Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy an exclusive Raising Canes gift basket complete with; Raising Canes Cooler Bag, branded chapstick, Gift Cards, Raising Canes plushie, Raising Canes Hat, branded post it notes, branded Mardi Gras necklace, plus surprises in bag!

Nails Gift Basket item
Nails Gift Basket item
Nails Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxury Nails Gift Basket with an OPI Gel UV Light, 4 unique OPI Nail Colors, OPI Repair Mode Building Serum X2, and a One Gel One Step kit with accessories!

Lip Trio & The Lip Gizmo item
Lip Trio & The Lip Gizmo
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a Lanolips Lip Trio including 101 Ointment, Lip Scrub, and Tinted Balm; also comes with The Lip Gizmo!

Mani/Pedi Gift Card for $50 at Love Nails item
Mani/Pedi Gift Card for $50 at Love Nails
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Mani/Pedi at Love Nails! $50 Gift Card

4 Tickets to the Natural History Museum of LA item
4 Tickets to the Natural History Museum of LA
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 Passes to the Natural History Museum of LA County! (Tickets can also be used for the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum!)

Cosmetics Gift Basket item
Cosmetics Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a Cosmetics Gift Basket complete with: Cosmetics Bag, Eyeshadow Palette, Multi Pot, Cream Highlighter, Classic Eye liner, Lipstick, Lipliner, and Mascara!

Nikola Pointe Shoe Bag item
Nikola Pointe Shoe Bag
$20

Starting bid

New Nikola Pointe Shoe Bag!

2 Tickets to the Santa Barbara Zoo item
2 Tickets to the Santa Barbara Zoo
$30

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Santa Barbara Zoo with complimentary parking! Expires in Dec 2026

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!