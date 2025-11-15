Ballet Elite LA's Nutcracker Silent Auction 2025

A family wealth planning session with Hsiao Law involves a working meeting to create a comprehensive "Life & Legacy Plan" that goes beyond basic estate planning. This process helps families protect loved ones, preserve assets, and transfer wisdom through legal documents, asset inventories, and legacy videos. The goal is to make thoughtful, empowering decisions that align with a family's values and ensure their wishes are carried out after incapacity or death. IMPORTANT NOTE: The entirety of this item is valued at $1000 but this certificate gives you $500 off the regular price. You would still pay $500 to Hsiao Law in addition to your winning Bid.