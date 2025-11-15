Ballet Elite LA's Nutcracker Silent Auction 2025

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(Auction Exclusive!) Enjoy 4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026! Don't worry about snagging tickets during the live sale, have them pre-booked for yourself! Easy and stress free. You will get to pick which show this is used for.
Starting bid
(Auction Exclusive!) Enjoy 4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026! Don't worry about snagging tickets during the live sale, have them pre-booked for yourself! Easy and stress free. You will get to pick which show this is used for.
Starting bid
(Auction Exclusive!) Enjoy 4 Front Row Tickets to EDC Recital 2026! Don't worry about snagging tickets during the live sale, have them pre-booked for yourself! Easy and stress free. You will get to pick which show this is used for.
Starting bid
(Auction Exclusive!) This is a Season Pass to attend all EDC Masterclasses within our 26-27 Season! This is a never before offered item! It doesn't matter the choreographer or the pricing tier, if it is a Masterclass at EDC then this pass has got you covered!
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Receive a pre-paid 2 Day Pass for the EDC Experience this Summer 2026! This is EDC's own in-house convention and is always packed with some of the best teachers and choreographers!
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With an estimated value of up to $1300 this is a great gift the entire family can enjoy! Park Hopper access to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure with an added $100 Gift Card to be used for Food or Merchandise.
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Take your pick of any show with "A Noise Within" during their 25-26 Season in Pasadena! Shows like Richard III, Death of a Salesman, or Exit the King! Estimated Value of $200!
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Enjoy a $50 Gift Certificate to Valley Salt Cave!
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Enjoy 2 Unlimited Ride Wristbands for Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier! Estimated Value of $100!
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Enjoy a $50 Gift Card to Hot 8 Yoga!
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Take the whole friend group to Flappers Comedy Club! Or go in on a group bid with your friends for a fun night out! Flappers also has Family Friendly comedy shows that are appropriate for children as well as their normal comedy club programming for adults. Estimated value of $250 for all 10 tickets!
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A 2 Minute Dance Reel with Echegoyen Productions, valued at $1000! The best way to get hired as a professional dancer is with a great looking Dance Reel!
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Enjoy a 30 Minute Photo Session with Clicked by Bailey!
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Enjoy a Outdoor Headshot Session with Chanel Call, including 5-10 edited photos!
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A family wealth planning session with Hsiao Law involves a working meeting to create a comprehensive "Life & Legacy Plan" that goes beyond basic estate planning. This process helps families protect loved ones, preserve assets, and transfer wisdom through legal documents, asset inventories, and legacy videos. The goal is to make thoughtful, empowering decisions that align with a family's values and ensure their wishes are carried out after incapacity or death. IMPORTANT NOTE: The entirety of this item is valued at $1000 but this certificate gives you $500 off the regular price. You would still pay $500 to Hsiao Law in addition to your winning Bid.
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*For New Students Only, enjoy 5 classes at Dream Elite Gymnastics. This pass can be used together or split up separately.
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Enjoy a $75 Gift Card to Massage Envy!
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Enjoy Admission for 4 to the Kid Space Museum in Pasadena!
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Enjoy a 1 year subscription to You Need A Budget! You Need A Budget (YNAB) is a personal finance app that uses a zero-based budgeting method, which requires you to give every dollar a job. It integrates with your bank accounts to automatically track spending, but it's not a passive tool, as it requires active user involvement to assign funds to specific spending categories, track goals, and adjust the budget as needed. The method aims to help users align their spending with their financial goals and live below their means.
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Enjoy a $5,000 gift certificate for Private photo session with Bradford Photography including a 16 x 20 in wall framed portrait!
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Enjoy a $3,000 gift certificate for Private photo session with Bradford Photography including a 11 x 14 in wall framed portrait!
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Enjoy 4 1-Day Admission Guest Passes for the Calabasas Pickleball Club!
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Enjoy 2 Tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach!
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Enjoy Admission for 2 at the Huntington Library!
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Enjoy a Voucher for 2 seats at the Walt Disney Concert Hall 2025-26 Season WITH VIP Pass for the Broad next door!
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Enjoy 4 tickets to the Grammy Museum!
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A Family Season Pass, good for up to five (5) family members to Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark.
Season Pass Includes: Free Admission into Farm Center, Free Admission into Somis Pick-Your-Own, Unlimited visits for one (1) year, 10% Discount on a Birthday Party reservation, 10% Discount at the Moorpark & Somis stands.
Season Pass includes access to Christmas on the Farm!
Valued at $375, certificate expires Dec 2026.
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Enjoy a $40 Gift Card to Flooky's! An easy walk from EDC makes it perfect for your dancer in between classes!
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Enjoy a $75 gift card to Ruth Chris Steakhouse!
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Enjoy a $100 Gift Card to The Very Best Cookies in the Whole Wide World!
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Enjoy a $100 Gift Card to The Very Best Cookies in the Whole Wide World!
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Enjoy a $100 gift card to Dave & Busters!
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Enjoy a voucher for 1 Dozen Cupcakes from Suzie Cakes!
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Enjoy a luxury Hair Gift Basket complete with Visible Repair Shampoo, Ultimate Repair Conditioner, Scalp Cleanser Shampoo, Hair Mask for Colored Hair, High Density Rescue Hair Mask, Nioxin Night Density Rescue, LA Hold Styling Gel, Shine of the Times High-Glass Hair Mist, 100% Pure Castor Oil, and LA Hold Hair Spritz Maximum Hold.
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Enjoy an exclusive Raising Canes gift basket complete with; Raising Canes Cooler Bag, branded chapstick, Gift Cards, Raising Canes plushie, Raising Canes Hat, branded post it notes, branded Mardi Gras necklace, plus surprises in bag!
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Enjoy a luxury Nails Gift Basket with an OPI Gel UV Light, 4 unique OPI Nail Colors, OPI Repair Mode Building Serum X2, and a One Gel One Step kit with accessories!
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Enjoy a Lanolips Lip Trio including 101 Ointment, Lip Scrub, and Tinted Balm; also comes with The Lip Gizmo!
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Enjoy a Mani/Pedi at Love Nails! $50 Gift Card
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Enjoy 4 Passes to the Natural History Museum of LA County! (Tickets can also be used for the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum!)
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Enjoy a Cosmetics Gift Basket complete with: Cosmetics Bag, Eyeshadow Palette, Multi Pot, Cream Highlighter, Classic Eye liner, Lipstick, Lipliner, and Mascara!
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New Nikola Pointe Shoe Bag!
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2 tickets to the Santa Barbara Zoo with complimentary parking! Expires in Dec 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!