Ballet Etude Academy Spring Showcase

1 Digger Dr

Sugar City, ID 83448, USA

General admission
free
Saturday, March 22nd | 1:00 PM | Sugar Salem High School Celebrate the artistry and dedication of our dancers as they showcase their hard work and progress in an inspiring evening of classical ballet. Admission is FREE! Donations are appreciated, with all proceeds supporting Ballet Etude Academy's scholarship fund.
