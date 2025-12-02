Ballet Etude's Merch Shop

Offered by
Cozy, classic crewneck sweatshirt for everyday wear. Available in Black, Pink, Chill, and Neutral. Sizes XS–XL.
Comfortable hoodie with a pouch pocket, perfect for layering. Available in Black, Pink, and Chill. Sizes XS–XL.
Cozy relaxed fit with drop shoulders and thicker cuffs and waistband for extra comfort. Available in Black and Shiitake. Sizes S–3XL.
A crewneck sweatshirt with a boxy fit, slightly cropped with 1” rolled-back dropped shoulder seam, back neck patch, and balloon sleeves for a stylish look. Available in Black, Arctic and Bone. Sizes XS–2XL
Comfortable raglan sleeve sweatshirt with a classic fit, perfect for layering. Available in Blue Lagoon, Deep Teal, and Mauve. Sizes XS–3XL.
Classic, comfortable crewneck sweatshirt for everyday wear. Available in Black, Sand, and Light Steel. Sizes S–5XL
Classic long sleeve shirt for everyday comfort and layering. Available in Black. Sizes S–7XL.
Classic hoodie with drawstring and pouch pocket for comfort and style. Available in Black, Athletic Heather, and Dusty Blue. Sizes XS–3XL.
Stylish cropped hoodie with raw hem and dropped shoulders for a relaxed look. Available in Black, Heather Dust, Military Green, and Mauve. Sizes S–2XL.
Soft, relaxed-fit tee with deep ribbed cover stitched collar, drop shoulder construction, ribbed sleeves, and a cover stitched bottom hem for a vintage feel. Available in Washed Black. Sizes S–2XL.
Classic everyday tee with a comfortable, unisex fit. Available in Black. Sizes XS–6XL.
Classic everyday youth tee with a comfortable fit. Available in Black. Sizes S–XL.
Soft jogger pants with side pockets, ribbed ankle cuffs, and an elastic waistband with grommet and white drawcord. Available in Black and Mauve. Sizes XS–2XL.
Relaxed-fit, longer-length shorts with a raw edge hem, hidden drawcord, and side pockets. Available in Black, Heather Dust, Military Green, and Mauve. Sizes S-2XL
Cozy anti-pill fleece vest with a fleece chin guard and concealed brushed tricot-lined lower pockets. Available in Black. Sizes XS–3XL.
A spacious, durable tote perfect for hauling dance gear, everyday essentials, or on-the-go items. Features sturdy woven handles, reinforced seams, and an oversized main compartment for maximum storage. Lightweight, reusable.
A versatile everyday tote with a clean, simple design. Features sturdy woven handles, durable construction, and a roomy main compartment ideal for carrying class essentials, personal items, or light shopping. Lightweight and reusable—perfect for daily use.
A sturdy, spacious duffle designed for dancers on the go. Features a large main compartment for shoes, warm-ups, and rehearsal essentials, plus convenient side pockets for quick-access items. Durable straps and reinforced construction ensure it holds up to daily use. Lightweight, functional, and perfect for class, travel, or weekend adventures.
A sleek, durable water bottle featuring our logo expertly laser-engraved for a clean, lasting finish. Made from high-quality materials to keep beverages cold or hot for hours. Includes a secure, leak-proof lid and a comfortable grip—perfect for class, rehearsal, or everyday hydration. Stylish, functional, and built to go wherever you do.
A cozy, soft knit beanie featuring our logo beautifully embroidered on the front. Warm, stretchy, and designed for everyday wear—perfect for staying comfortable before and after class or during chilly rehearsals. A classic accessory with a polished, timeless look.
A warm and stylish knit beanie accented with a custom logo patch on the front. Soft, comfortable, and made to fit snugly, it’s an easy staple for cold days. The clean patch detail adds a modern, versatile touch to this essential winter accessory.
