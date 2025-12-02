Ballet Etude

Offered by

Ballet Etude

About this shop

Ballet Etude's Merch Shop

18000B Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt item
18000B Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt item
18000B Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt
$25

Cozy, classic crewneck sweatshirt for everyday wear. Available in Black, Pink, Chill, and Neutral. Sizes XS–XL.

2296 Youth Hoodie Sweatshirt item
2296 Youth Hoodie Sweatshirt item
2296 Youth Hoodie Sweatshirt
$29

Comfortable hoodie with a pouch pocket, perfect for layering. Available in Black, Pink, and Chill. Sizes XS–XL.

9087 Heavy Weight Crewneck Sweatshirt item
9087 Heavy Weight Crewneck Sweatshirt item
9087 Heavy Weight Crewneck Sweatshirt
$38

Cozy relaxed fit with drop shoulders and thicker cuffs and waistband for extra comfort. Available in Black and Shiitake. Sizes S–3XL.

RF494 Reflex Crewneck Sweatshirt item
RF494 Reflex Crewneck Sweatshirt item
RF494 Reflex Crewneck Sweatshirt
$36

A crewneck sweatshirt with a boxy fit, slightly cropped with 1” rolled-back dropped shoulder seam, back neck patch, and balloon sleeves for a stylish look. Available in Black, Arctic and Bone. Sizes XS–2XL

3901 Raglan Sleeve Sweatshirt item
3901 Raglan Sleeve Sweatshirt item
3901 Raglan Sleeve Sweatshirt
$38

Comfortable raglan sleeve sweatshirt with a classic fit, perfect for layering. Available in Blue Lagoon, Deep Teal, and Mauve. Sizes XS–3XL.

P160 Basic Crewneck Sweatshirt item
P160 Basic Crewneck Sweatshirt item
P160 Basic Crewneck Sweatshirt
$23

Classic, comfortable crewneck sweatshirt for everyday wear. Available in Black, Sand, and Light Steel. Sizes S–5XL

SHMHLS Unisex Long Sleeve Shirt item
SHMHLS Unisex Long Sleeve Shirt item
SHMHLS Unisex Long Sleeve Shirt
$19

Classic long sleeve shirt for everyday comfort and layering. Available in Black. Sizes S–7XL.

3719 Unisex Hoodie item
3719 Unisex Hoodie item
3719 Unisex Hoodie
$37

Classic hoodie with drawstring and pouch pocket for comfort and style. Available in Black, Athletic Heather, and Dusty Blue. Sizes XS–3XL.

7502 Cropped Hoodie item
7502 Cropped Hoodie item
7502 Cropped Hoodie
$41

Stylish cropped hoodie with raw hem and dropped shoulders for a relaxed look. Available in Black, Heather Dust, Military Green, and Mauve. Sizes S–2XL.

3502 Relaxed Vintage Tee item
3502 Relaxed Vintage Tee item
3502 Relaxed Vintage Tee
$24

Soft, relaxed-fit tee with deep ribbed cover stitched collar, drop shoulder construction, ribbed sleeves, and a cover stitched bottom hem for a vintage feel. Available in Washed Black. Sizes S–2XL.

6210 Unisex Tee item
6210 Unisex Tee item
6210 Unisex Tee
$20

Classic everyday tee with a comfortable, unisex fit. Available in Black. Sizes XS–6XL.

3001Y Youth Basic Tee item
3001Y Youth Basic Tee item
3001Y Youth Basic Tee
$19

Classic everyday youth tee with a comfortable fit. Available in Black. Sizes S–XL.

3727 Unisex Jogger Pants
$37

Soft jogger pants with side pockets, ribbed ankle cuffs, and an elastic waistband with grommet and white drawcord. Available in Black and Mauve. Sizes XS–2XL.

3787 Cropped Shorts item
3787 Cropped Shorts item
3787 Cropped Shorts
$38

Relaxed-fit, longer-length shorts with a raw edge hem, hidden drawcord, and side pockets. Available in Black, Heather Dust, Military Green, and Mauve. Sizes S-2XL

78191 Woman's Fleece Vest item
78191 Woman's Fleece Vest item
78191 Woman's Fleece Vest
$35

Cozy anti-pill fleece vest with a fleece chin guard and concealed brushed tricot-lined lower pockets. Available in Black. Sizes XS–3XL.

Jumbo Tote Bag item
Jumbo Tote Bag
$20

A spacious, durable tote perfect for hauling dance gear, everyday essentials, or on-the-go items. Features sturdy woven handles, reinforced seams, and an oversized main compartment for maximum storage. Lightweight, reusable.

Regular Tote Bag item
Regular Tote Bag
$15

A versatile everyday tote with a clean, simple design. Features sturdy woven handles, durable construction, and a roomy main compartment ideal for carrying class essentials, personal items, or light shopping. Lightweight and reusable—perfect for daily use.

Duffle Bag item
Duffle Bag
$30

A sturdy, spacious duffle designed for dancers on the go. Features a large main compartment for shoes, warm-ups, and rehearsal essentials, plus convenient side pockets for quick-access items. Durable straps and reinforced construction ensure it holds up to daily use. Lightweight, functional, and perfect for class, travel, or weekend adventures.

Water Bottle-- 20oz item
Water Bottle-- 20oz
$24

A sleek, durable water bottle featuring our logo expertly laser-engraved for a clean, lasting finish. Made from high-quality materials to keep beverages cold or hot for hours. Includes a secure, leak-proof lid and a comfortable grip—perfect for class, rehearsal, or everyday hydration. Stylish, functional, and built to go wherever you do.

Water Bottle 40oz item
Water Bottle 40oz
$30

A sleek, durable water bottle featuring our logo expertly laser-engraved for a clean, lasting finish. Made from high-quality materials to keep beverages cold or hot for hours. Includes a secure, leak-proof lid and a comfortable grip—perfect for class, rehearsal, or everyday hydration. Stylish, functional, and built to go wherever you do.

Beanie Embroidered Logo item
Beanie Embroidered Logo item
Beanie Embroidered Logo
$12

A cozy, soft knit beanie featuring our logo beautifully embroidered on the front. Warm, stretchy, and designed for everyday wear—perfect for staying comfortable before and after class or during chilly rehearsals. A classic accessory with a polished, timeless look.

Beanie Leather Patch Logo item
Beanie Leather Patch Logo item
Beanie Leather Patch Logo
$12

A warm and stylish knit beanie accented with a custom logo patch on the front. Soft, comfortable, and made to fit snugly, it’s an easy staple for cold days. The clean patch detail adds a modern, versatile touch to this essential winter accessory.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!