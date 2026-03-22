Ballet Folklorico Flor De Mayo's Annual Silent Auction

Verve Coffee Roasters: The Ultimate Farm level Experience

Experience the world-class roasting that put Santa Cruz on the global coffee map. Known for their "Farmlevel" initiative, Verve Coffee Roasters sources the finest beans directly from farmers to ensure every cup is vibrant and clean. This item features a premium selection of their signature whole-bean coffee, celebrated for its complex flavor profiles and meticulous roasting process.





As a special commemorative touch, this set includes a custom-made Noche Bohemia coffee mug, allowing you to enjoy your world-class brew in a one-of-a-kind keepsake.

The Main Event: Premium (2) 12oz bag of Verve whole-bean coffee.

The Keepsake: Exclusive custom Noche Bohemia ceramic mug.

Market Value: $65



