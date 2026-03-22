Ballet Folklorico Flor De Mayo's Annual Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Elevate your look with a signature brow transformation from Alexis Veliz at Beverly Hills Luxury Brows & Lashes. Known for her expert precision and artistic eye, Alexis (popularly known as @aesthilex) provides a high-end experience that defines and enhances your natural beauty.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a moment of pure bliss with "Maribel’s Magic." This premium facial is a comprehensive skincare experience designed to refresh your complexion and melt away stress. From deep cleansing to targeted hydration, every step is tailored to give your skin a healthy, radiant glow.
Starting bid
Experience the best of a California classic with this massive In-N-Out "burger-and-gear" collection. This bundle features everything from meal cards for your next lunch to exclusive, high-quality merchandise that any "Double-Double" fan will love.
Starting bid
Host an unforgettable evening of luxury and flavor with a private, 90-minute wine tasting in the comfort of your own home. Led by an expert consultant, you and up to 11 guests will journey through 8 bottles of premium boutique wines from around the world. With access to over 300 selections, you’ll even get to help choose the lineup for your event!
Starting bid
Take your tailgate, backyard party, or business to the next level with this high-performance Gatorade Flip-Top Impulse Cooler. Designed for high-traffic environments, this professional-grade mobile cooler features an efficient refrigeration system for lightning-fast temperature pull-down and high-density insulation to keep your drinks ice-cold.
Starting bid
Secure a piece of family history with a commissioned portrait from the world-renowned Bradford Portraits. This isn’t just a photograph; it is a museum-quality work of art. Known for their mastery of lighting and classic elegance, Bradford Portraits will create a timeless masterpiece that captures your family’s legacy for generations to come.
Starting bid
Get up close and personal with your favorite stars! This package includes two general admission tickets to the world-famous Hollywood Wax Museum. It’s the perfect opportunity for photos with lifelike wax figures of A-list celebrities, movie icons, and pop culture legends.
Starting bid
Experience the gold standard in natural lash enhancement with a Noir Lift by Alexis Veliz
at Beverly Hills Luxury Brows & Lashes
. This premium service is more than a standard lash lift; it is a meticulous, keratin-infused treatment that lifts and curls your natural lashes from the root to create an effortlessly polished and wide-eyed look.
Starting bid
This is the iconic "MPLS" baby blue jersey, first unveiled by the Lakers in April 2002 to commemorate their roots in Minneapolis. Kobe Bryant wore this specific design during the team’s historic 2001-02 run, leading them to their third consecutive NBA title.
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with a private, 90-minute journey into the world of clean-crafted, small-batch wines. A dedicated Vinera Wine Society consultant will guide you and up to 11 guests through a curated selection of 8 boutique wines, all crafted without unnecessary chemicals, preservatives, or added sugars. These are exclusive selections you won't find in stores!
Starting bid
Botanical Bliss & Gourmet Treats: Whole Foods 365 Wellness Basket
Treat your senses to a spa day at home! This curated collection from Whole Foods Market 365 is bursting with everything you need to unwind and indulge. From the soothing scents of Peach Sahara and Lavender to decadent artisan chocolates, this basket is pure rejuvenation in a box.
Starting bid
gorjana Jewelry: $150 Gift Card & Personal Styling
Effortless, elevated, and timeless. Take home a piece of gorjana’s signature California cool. From fine gold basics to fun fashion pieces, there is truly something for every style. This gift card is your invitation to visit a gorjana boutique for a personalized jewelry-layering experience with their expert stylists.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Commission a world-class work of art featuring a single subject of your choice. Created by the world-renowned Bradford Portraits, this experience captures the essence and character of the individual in a stunning, museum-quality portrait. Whether for a child, a graduate, or a professional headshot of the highest caliber, this is a masterpiece designed to last a lifetime.
Starting bid
Achieve the ultimate "model brow" with the Vanity Brow service, expertly performed by Alexis Veliz at Beverly Hills Luxury Brows & Lashes. This premium treatment is designed to create a fuller, fluffier, and more symmetrical look, giving you a perfectly groomed aesthetic that lasts for weeks.
Starting bid
Experience a movie night like never before at the brand-new Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood
. This package is designed for two, offering the ultimate in relaxation with fully reclining leather seats and push-button waiter service. Skip the standard theater experience and enjoy a premium outing in the heart of Hollywood Park. Cinepolis USA
Starting bid
Ultra-High Definition Entertainment:
Insignia 50” 4K Smart Fire TV
Upgrade your movie nights with the Insignia F50 Series. This 50-inch powerhouse delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution—four times the detail of standard 1080p. With HDR10 technology, you’ll see deeper blacks and more vibrant colors, while DTS Virtual:X sound provides a three-dimensional audio experience right out of the box.
Starting bid
Verve Coffee Roasters: The Ultimate Farm level Experience
Experience the world-class roasting that put Santa Cruz on the global coffee map. Known for their "Farmlevel" initiative, Verve Coffee Roasters sources the finest beans directly from farmers to ensure every cup is vibrant and clean. This item features a premium selection of their signature whole-bean coffee, celebrated for its complex flavor profiles and meticulous roasting process.
As a special commemorative touch, this set includes a custom-made Noche Bohemia coffee mug, allowing you to enjoy your world-class brew in a one-of-a-kind keepsake.
Starting bid
Add a versatile, high-tech cooking station to any space with the NuWave Precision Induction Cooktop (Model 30101). This compact yet powerful 1300W burner uses advanced induction technology to heat your cookware directly, making it safer, faster, and more energy-efficient than traditional electric or gas stoves.
Market Value: $65.00
Starting bid
Unwind with a premier collection of four distinct varietals, ranging from crisp, refreshing whites to bold, velvety reds. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet evening, this basket offers the perfect pour for every occasion.
Four 750ml bottles of wine
Market Value: $75.00
Starting bid
Perfectly sized for a romantic evening or a sophisticated snack for two, this "A Toast for Two" package offers a delightful blend of sweet, savory, and sparkling flavors.
Includes: One petite professionally styled charcuterie grazing box and one 750ml bottle of Stella Rosa wine.
Condition: Freshly prepared
Market Value: $55.00
Starting bid
Own a stunning piece of Mexican heritage with this custom-made Jalisco traditional dress. This vibrant purple ensemble is a masterclass in color and movement, featuring the classic tiered design synonymous with the birthplace of Mariachi.
Includes: two-piece set (blouse and skirt) and include matching Trenza hairpiece.
Condition: Brand New, Custom-Made
Market Value: $250.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!