Hosted by

Ballet Folklorico Flor De Mayo

About this event

Ballet Folklorico Flor De Mayo's Annual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1130 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403, USA

Defined Brow Experience by Alexis Veliz – Beverly Hills Luxu item
Defined Brow Experience by Alexis Veliz – Beverly Hills Luxu
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your look with a signature brow transformation from Alexis Veliz at Beverly Hills Luxury Brows & Lashes. Known for her expert precision and artistic eye, Alexis (popularly known as @aesthilex) provides a high-end experience that defines and enhances your natural beauty.

  • Service: Defined Brow Certificate
  • The Experience: Expert shaping and styling from a Beverly Hills luxury specialist.
  • Specialist: Alexis Veliz (@aesthilex)
  • Perfect For: Anyone looking for that "red carpet" polished look.
  • Market Value: $100
Maribel’s Magic: Premium Rejuvenating Facial item
Maribel’s Magic: Premium Rejuvenating Facial
$35

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a moment of pure bliss with "Maribel’s Magic." This premium facial is a comprehensive skincare experience designed to refresh your complexion and melt away stress. From deep cleansing to targeted hydration, every step is tailored to give your skin a healthy, radiant glow.

  • Service: Premium Full-Step Facial
  • The Experience Includes: Double cleansing, professional exfoliation, relaxing facial massage, custom mask, and a finishing touch of toner, moisturizing serum, and sunscreen.
  • Perfect For: A self-care day or a thoughtful gift for someone special!
  • Market Value: $75


The Ultimate In-N-Out Fan Experience Bundle item
The Ultimate In-N-Out Fan Experience Bundle item
The Ultimate In-N-Out Fan Experience Bundle item
The Ultimate In-N-Out Fan Experience Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Experience the best of a California classic with this massive In-N-Out "burger-and-gear" collection. This bundle features everything from meal cards for your next lunch to exclusive, high-quality merchandise that any "Double-Double" fan will love.

  • Dining: Two (2) "Enjoy on Us" gift cards, each valid for any burger, fries, and beverage on the menu.
  • Apparel: One signature Black Hat and two Black T-shirts (Sizes Small and XL).
  • Lifestyle & Gear:
    • Signature Cup with straw and rose gold Double-Double pen.
    • Limited edition In-N-Out socks (Sizes 6-9) and playing cards.
    • Collector’s magnets, stickers, and mini meal figures.
  • Perfect For: The ultimate fan or a family looking for a fun "Burger Night" kit
  • Market Value: $100
Private In-Home Wine Tasting Experience for 12 item
Private In-Home Wine Tasting Experience for 12
$100

Starting bid

Host an unforgettable evening of luxury and flavor with a private, 90-minute wine tasting in the comfort of your own home. Led by an expert consultant, you and up to 11 guests will journey through 8 bottles of premium boutique wines from around the world. With access to over 300 selections, you’ll even get to help choose the lineup for your event!

  • The Experience: A 90-minute guided tasting for up to 12 people.
  • The Wine: 8 bottles of premium, boutique wine selected by the winner.
  • Expert Guidance: Your consultant will share the history, characteristics, and food-pairing secrets for every bottle.
  • Hosting Made Easy: Includes a curated list of "munchies" to have on hand for the perfect pairing.
  • Perfect For: Birthday celebrations, dinner parties, or a fun night with friends!
  • Market Value: $415
Gatorade Flip-Top Impulse Mobile Cooler (Brand New!) item
Gatorade Flip-Top Impulse Mobile Cooler (Brand New!) item
Gatorade Flip-Top Impulse Mobile Cooler (Brand New!) item
Gatorade Flip-Top Impulse Mobile Cooler (Brand New!)
$150

Starting bid

Take your tailgate, backyard party, or business to the next level with this high-performance Gatorade Flip-Top Impulse Cooler. Designed for high-traffic environments, this professional-grade mobile cooler features an efficient refrigeration system for lightning-fast temperature pull-down and high-density insulation to keep your drinks ice-cold.

  • Mobility: Equipped with heavy-duty casters and a 9' cord with a built-in management system for easy placement anywhere.
  • Customizable: Features interchangeable, tool-free high-impact graphics and two-sided quick-change panels.
  • Eco-Friendly: Utilizes climate-friendly natural refrigerant and environmentally friendly insulation.
  • Capacity: 2.30 ft³ (65 L) internal volume.
  • Dimensions: 22” W x 17.5” D x 40.75” H.
  • Market Value: $630
Bradford Portraits Exclusive Commissioned Family Portrait item
Bradford Portraits Exclusive Commissioned Family Portrait item
Bradford Portraits Exclusive Commissioned Family Portrait
$400

Starting bid

Secure a piece of family history with a commissioned portrait from the world-renowned Bradford Portraits. This isn’t just a photograph; it is a museum-quality work of art. Known for their mastery of lighting and classic elegance, Bradford Portraits will create a timeless masterpiece that captures your family’s legacy for generations to come. 

  • The Experience: A private, professional portrait session personally created by the Bradford studio.
  • The Artwork: One 20" museum-quality family portrait.
  • The Prestige: Bradford is globally recognized for excellence in portraiture, with studios in New York and Florida.
  • Perfect For: Commemorating a special milestone or creating a centerpiece for your home. 
  • Market Value: $5,000


Hollywood Wax Museum – 2 General Admission Tickets item
Hollywood Wax Museum – 2 General Admission Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Get up close and personal with your favorite stars! This package includes two general admission tickets to the world-famous Hollywood Wax Museum. It’s the perfect opportunity for photos with lifelike wax figures of A-list celebrities, movie icons, and pop culture legends. 

  • Includes: Two (2) General Admission Tickets.
  • The Experience: A fun, walk-through attraction in the heart of Hollywood.
  • Perfect For: A fun date night, a tourist day-trip, or a family outing with great photo ops!
  • Market Value: $60
Noir Lift Experience by Alexis Veliz – Beverly Hills Luxury item
Noir Lift Experience by Alexis Veliz – Beverly Hills Luxury
$80

Starting bid

Experience the gold standard in natural lash enhancement with a Noir Lift by Alexis Veliz

at Beverly Hills Luxury Brows & Lashes

. This premium service is more than a standard lash lift; it is a meticulous, keratin-infused treatment that lifts and curls your natural lashes from the root to create an effortlessly polished and wide-eyed look. 

  • Service: Noir Lift (Signature Lash Lift & Tint)
  • The Experience: A high-end, relaxing treatment that delivers results lasting 6–8 weeks—no extensions or mascara required.
  • Specialist: Alexis Veliz (@aesthilex)
  • Perfect For: The low-maintenance beauty lover who wants high-impact results. 
  • Market Value: $160


2001-02 Kobe Bryant "MPLS" Light Blue Throwback Jersey — Cha item
2001-02 Kobe Bryant "MPLS" Light Blue Throwback Jersey — Cha item
2001-02 Kobe Bryant "MPLS" Light Blue Throwback Jersey — Cha
$150

Starting bid

This is the iconic "MPLS" baby blue jersey, first unveiled by the Lakers in April 2002 to commemorate their roots in Minneapolis. Kobe Bryant wore this specific design during the team’s historic 2001-02 run, leading them to their third consecutive NBA title. 

  • Player: Kobe Bryant #8
  • Significance: Worn during the peak of the Shaq-Kobe "three-peat" dynasty.
  • Design: Authentic baby blue with gold "MPLS" lettering and stitched details.
  • Market Value: This piece is valued at $300 and is a must-have for any serious collector or Laker fan
Vinera Wine Society: Exclusive In-Home Boutique Tasting for item
Vinera Wine Society: Exclusive In-Home Boutique Tasting for
$100

Starting bid

Elevate your next gathering with a private, 90-minute journey into the world of clean-crafted, small-batch wines. A dedicated Vinera Wine Society consultant will guide you and up to 11 guests through a curated selection of 8 boutique wines, all crafted without unnecessary chemicals, preservatives, or added sugars. These are exclusive selections you won't find in stores!

  • The Wine: 8 bottles of limited-supply, small-batch wines (often fewer than 2,000 cases produced).
  • The Experience: A 90-minute guided tasting for up to 12 people.
  • The Details: Includes expert pairing insights and optional tasting sheets for your guests to rank their favorites.
  • Perfect For: The wine lover who appreciates high-quality, artisanal products and a great party!
  • Market Value: $399
The Ultimate Refresh (Focus on Self-Care) Whole Foods Basket item
The Ultimate Refresh (Focus on Self-Care) Whole Foods Basket item
The Ultimate Refresh (Focus on Self-Care) Whole Foods Basket
$55

Starting bid

Botanical Bliss & Gourmet Treats: Whole Foods 365 Wellness Basket
Treat your senses to a spa day at home! This curated collection from Whole Foods Market 365 is bursting with everything you need to unwind and indulge. From the soothing scents of Peach Sahara and Lavender to decadent artisan chocolates, this basket is pure rejuvenation in a box.

  • Self-Care Essentials: Pacifica Anti-Puff Eye Patches, Peony & Prickly Pear Sheet Masks, and Alaffia "Good Fizz" Bath Bombs.
  • Artisan Sweets: A full flight of Mayana Chocolate Bars (Strawberry Rose, Pecan Paradise, and more) plus Chocolove Almond & Sea Salt bars.
  • Home Comforts: A floral butterfly coffee mug, Organic Tazo Calm Tea, and a Peach Sahara scented candle.
  • Gourmet Pantry: Mitica Orange Blossom Honey and crunchy Strawberry Pretzels.
  • Market Value: $125


gorjana Jewelry item
gorjana Jewelry item
gorjana Jewelry item
gorjana Jewelry
$75

Starting bid

gorjana Jewelry: $150 Gift Card & Personal Styling
Effortless, elevated, and timeless. Take home a piece of gorjana’s signature California cool. From fine gold basics to fun fashion pieces, there is truly something for every style. This gift card is your invitation to visit a gorjana boutique for a personalized jewelry-layering experience with their expert stylists. 


Market Value: $150

Bradford Portraits Exclusive Commissioned Individual Portrai item
Bradford Portraits Exclusive Commissioned Individual Portrai item
Bradford Portraits Exclusive Commissioned Individual Portrai
$300

Starting bid

Commission a world-class work of art featuring a single subject of your choice. Created by the world-renowned Bradford Portraits, this experience captures the essence and character of the individual in a stunning, museum-quality portrait. Whether for a child, a graduate, or a professional headshot of the highest caliber, this is a masterpiece designed to last a lifetime. 

  • The Experience: A private, professional individual session with the Bradford studio.
  • The Artwork: One museum-quality individual portrait.
  • The Reputation: Bradford is globally recognized for their "Old Masters" style and exquisite lighting.
  • Perfect For: Celebrating a milestone, a graduation, or a timeless gift for a loved one.
  • Market Value: $3,000


Vanity Brow Experience by Alexis Veliz – Beverly Hills Luxur item
Vanity Brow Experience by Alexis Veliz – Beverly Hills Luxur
$90

Starting bid

Achieve the ultimate "model brow" with the Vanity Brow service, expertly performed by Alexis Veliz at Beverly Hills Luxury Brows & Lashes. This premium treatment is designed to create a fuller, fluffier, and more symmetrical look, giving you a perfectly groomed aesthetic that lasts for weeks.

  • Service: Vanity Brow (Brow Lamination & Styling)
  • The Experience: A luxury treatment that repositions your brow hairs to provide a thicker, more defined shape—perfect for covering gaps or achieving that high-fashion "brushed-up" look.
  • Specialist: Alexis Veliz (@aesthilex)
  • Perfect For: Anyone wanting to wake up with "done" brows every single day!
  • Market Value: $150-$180
Cinepolis Luxury Cinema Date Night – Inglewood item
Cinepolis Luxury Cinema Date Night – Inglewood item
Cinepolis Luxury Cinema Date Night – Inglewood item
Cinepolis Luxury Cinema Date Night – Inglewood
$45

Starting bid

Experience a movie night like never before at the brand-new Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood

. This package is designed for two, offering the ultimate in relaxation with fully reclining leather seats and push-button waiter service. Skip the standard theater experience and enjoy a premium outing in the heart of Hollywood Park. Cinepolis USA 

  • Admission: Two (2) Movie Passes.
  • Concessions: One bottomless popcorn, two ICEE drinks, and your choice of candy.
  • Atmosphere: A state-of-the-art, 1,236-seat complex with a full bar and kitchen.
  • Perfect For: A stress-free date night or a fun evening out with a friend!
  • Market Value: $90


The "Home Cinema" Experience item
The "Home Cinema" Experience item
The "Home Cinema" Experience item
The "Home Cinema" Experience
$100

Starting bid

Ultra-High Definition Entertainment: 

Insignia 50” 4K Smart Fire TV


Upgrade your movie nights with the Insignia F50 Series. This 50-inch powerhouse delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution—four times the detail of standard 1080p. With HDR10 technology, you’ll see deeper blacks and more vibrant colors, while DTS Virtual:X sound provides a three-dimensional audio experience right out of the box. 

  • Smart Features: Built-in Fire TV gives you instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and over 1 million free movies and episodes.
  • Voice Control: Includes an Alexa Voice Remote—just ask Alexa to find your favorite show or control your smart lights.
  • Design: Sleek, narrow-bezel glass design that looks elegant in any room.
  • Market Value: $260
The "Artisan Roast" Verve Coffee item
The "Artisan Roast" Verve Coffee
$30

Starting bid

Verve Coffee Roasters: The Ultimate Farm level Experience
Experience the world-class roasting that put Santa Cruz on the global coffee map. Known for their "Farmlevel" initiative, Verve Coffee Roasters sources the finest beans directly from farmers to ensure every cup is vibrant and clean. This item features a premium selection of their signature whole-bean coffee, celebrated for its complex flavor profiles and meticulous roasting process.


As a special commemorative touch, this set includes a custom-made Noche Bohemia coffee mug, allowing you to enjoy your world-class brew in a one-of-a-kind keepsake.

  • The Main Event: Premium (2) 12oz bag of Verve whole-bean coffee.
  • The Keepsake: Exclusive custom Noche Bohemia ceramic mug.
  • Market Value: $65


NuWave Precision Induction Cooktop(1300W) - Portable Counter item
NuWave Precision Induction Cooktop(1300W) - Portable Counter
$30

Starting bid

Add a versatile, high-tech cooking station to any space with the NuWave Precision Induction Cooktop (Model 30101). This compact yet powerful 1300W burner uses advanced induction technology to heat your cookware directly, making it safer, faster, and more energy-efficient than traditional electric or gas stoves.

  • Precision Heat Control: Features 52 different temperature settings ranging from 100°F to 575°F, adjustable in precise 10°F increments—perfect for everything from melting delicate chocolate to searing a steak.
  • Safety First: The surface stays cool to the touch, and the unit features an automatic shut-off that triggers as soon as cookware is removed.
  • Programmable Convenience: Includes a digital touch control panel with a programmable timer (up to 100 hours) and 6 pre-set cooking modes (Low, Med-Low, Med, Med-High, High, and Max Sear).
  • Go Anywhere: Lightweight and slim, it is the ideal solution for RV travel, dorm rooms, small apartments, or as an extra burner for big holiday meals.
  • Easy Maintenance: The sleek, ceramic glass surface wipes clean in seconds.


Market Value: $65.00

The "Best of the Coast" Wine Lovers' Gift Basket item
The "Best of the Coast" Wine Lovers' Gift Basket item
The "Best of the Coast" Wine Lovers' Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Unwind with a premier collection of four distinct varietals, ranging from crisp, refreshing whites to bold, velvety reds. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet evening, this basket offers the perfect pour for every occasion.


Four 750ml bottles of wine

  • [yellow tail] Cabernet Sauvignon: A vibrant Australian red featuring juicy plum and blackberry notes with a hint of toasted oak.
  • Ménage à Trois Pinot Grigio: A bright, flirtatious California white with refreshing citrus and tropical fruit flavors.
  • Ménage à Trois Luscious Pinot Noir: A seductive, full-bodied red with succulent black cherry flavors and a smooth, silky finish.
  • Clos du Bois Chardonnay: A classic, buttery California Chardonnay with notes of apple, pear, and a touch of oak.

Market Value: $75.00

"A Toast for Two" – Stella Rosa Wine & Petite Artisan Charcu item
"A Toast for Two" – Stella Rosa Wine & Petite Artisan Charcu item
"A Toast for Two" – Stella Rosa Wine & Petite Artisan Charcu
$20

Starting bid

Perfectly sized for a romantic evening or a sophisticated snack for two, this "A Toast for Two" package offers a delightful blend of sweet, savory, and sparkling flavors.

  • Stella Rosa (750ml): A full bottle of Italy’s favorite semi-sweet sparkling wine, known for its refreshing, fruit-forward profile.
  • Artisan Charcuterie Selection: A hand-curated "Grazing Box" featuring premium cured meats (including a hand-folded salami rose), aged cheeses like creamy Brie and sharp cheddar, and fresh seasonal fruits.
  • Gourmet Accoutrements: Includes crunchy artisan crackers, salted nuts, and sweet honey sticks to round out the flavor profile.
  • The Perfect Experience: Ideal for a backyard picnic, a cozy night in, or as a thoughtful gift for a local wine lover.

Includes: One petite professionally styled charcuterie grazing box and one 750ml bottle of Stella Rosa wine.
Condition: Freshly prepared


Market Value: $55.00

Custom Purple Jalisco Traditional Dress item
Custom Purple Jalisco Traditional Dress
$100

Starting bid

Own a stunning piece of Mexican heritage with this custom-made Jalisco traditional dress. This vibrant purple ensemble is a masterclass in color and movement, featuring the classic tiered design synonymous with the birthplace of Mariachi.

  • Vibrant Aesthetic: Rich purple fabric adorned with intricate, colorful ribbon-work and delicate lace ruffles arranged in traditional patterns.
  • Artisan Craftsmanship: Hand-stitched with attention to detail, featuring the iconic double-circle skirt designed for maximum volume and a spectacular twirl.
  • Traditional Silhouette: Includes a high-collared blouse with puffed sleeves and a wide, flowing skirt—a style recognized globally as a national emblem of Mexico.
  • Versatile Use: Ideal for cultural festivals, heritage celebrations, Day of the Dead events, or professional dance performances.

Includes: two-piece set (blouse and skirt) and include matching Trenza hairpiece.
Condition: Brand New, Custom-Made


Market Value: $250.00

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