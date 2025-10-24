Ballet Taos Annual Benefit Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Medium - Silk Fabric Print
Dimensions - 50 x 100 inches
Year executed - 2022 Edition of 3
Retail Value US$2,200
Starting bid
Medium - Giclée Print on Watercolor Paper
Dimensions - 25 x 35 inches, Framed in white wood 26 x 36 inches
Year executed - 2023 Edition of 3
Retail value US$1200
Starting bid
Medium - Giclée Print on Watercolor Paper
Dimensions - 20 x 30 inches, Framed in white wood 26 x 36 inches
Year executed - 2023 Edition of 3
Retail Value US$1200
Starting bid
Medium - Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper
Dimensions - 2 x 16 inches, Framed in white wood 2 x16
Year executed - 2024 Edition of 5
Retail Value US$550
Starting bid
Medium - Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper
Dimensions - 20 x 16 inches, Framed in white wood 20 x 16 inches
Year executed - 2024 Edition of 5
Retail Value US$550
Starting bid
Medium- Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper
Dimension - 11 x 14 inches, Framed white wood 17 x 20 inches
Retail Value US$500
Starting bid
Medium - Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Paper
Dimensions - 20 x 16 inches
Year executed - 2024 Edition 5
Retail Value US$450
Starting bid
Medium - Giclée Print on Luster Photo Paper
Dimensions - 20 x 16 inches, Unframed
Year executed - 2023 Edition of 5
Retail Value US$450
Starting bid
medium - Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper
Dimensions - 20 x 16 inches Unframed
Year executed - 2024 Edition of 5
Retail Value US$450
Starting bid
Medium- Giclée Print on Luster Photo Paper
Dimensions - 20 x 30 inches, Unframed
Year executed - 2024 Edition of 10
Retail Value US$300
Starting bid
Medium - Giclée Print on Luster Photo Paper
Dimensions - 20 x 30 inches, Unframed
Year Executed - 2024
Retail Value US$300
Starting bid
Medium- Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper
Dimension - 5 x 7 inches, Framed in white wood 16 x 12 inches
Year executed- 2024
Retail Value US$250
Starting bid
Elaborately decorated pointe shoe by Holly Scheib
Starting bid
Elaborately decorated pointe shoe by Holly Scheib
Starting bid
Elaborately decorated pointe shoe by Holly Scheib
Starting bid
Elaborately decorated pointe shoe by Holly Scheib
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!