Ballet Taos Inc

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Ballet Taos Inc

About this event

Ballet Taos Annual Benefit Silent Auction

Whispering Elegance item
Whispering Elegance
$1,540

Starting bid

Medium - Silk Fabric Print

Dimensions - 50 x 100 inches

Year executed - 2022 Edition of 3

Retail Value US$2,200


Untitled 1 item
Untitled 1
$840

Starting bid

Medium - Giclée Print on Watercolor Paper

Dimensions - 25 x 35 inches, Framed in white wood 26 x 36 inches

Year executed - 2023 Edition of 3

Retail value US$1200

The Moment item
The Moment
$840

Starting bid

Medium - Giclée Print on Watercolor Paper

Dimensions - 20 x 30 inches, Framed in white wood 26 x 36 inches

Year executed - 2023 Edition of 3

Retail Value US$1200

Demure item
Demure
$385

Starting bid

Medium - Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper

Dimensions - 2 x 16 inches, Framed in white wood 2 x16

Year executed - 2024 Edition of 5

Retail Value US$550



Moment of Sheer Brilliance item
Moment of Sheer Brilliance
$385

Starting bid

Medium - Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper

Dimensions - 20 x 16 inches, Framed in white wood 20 x 16 inches

Year executed - 2024 Edition of 5

Retail Value US$550


Together item
Together
$350

Starting bid

Medium- Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper

Dimension - 11 x 14 inches, Framed white wood 17 x 20 inches

Retail Value US$500


Cinderella item
Cinderella
$300

Starting bid

Medium - Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Paper

Dimensions - 20 x 16 inches

Year executed - 2024 Edition 5

Retail Value US$450

Ballet Taos item
Ballet Taos
$300

Starting bid

Medium - Giclée Print on Luster Photo Paper

Dimensions - 20 x 16 inches, Unframed

Year executed - 2023 Edition of 5

Retail Value US$450

Isabelle item
Isabelle
$300

Starting bid

medium - Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper

Dimensions - 20 x 16 inches Unframed

Year executed - 2024 Edition of 5

Retail Value US$450

Daya item
Daya
$210

Starting bid

Medium- Giclée Print on Luster Photo Paper

Dimensions - 20 x 30 inches, Unframed

Year executed - 2024 Edition of 10

Retail Value US$300


Sisterhood item
Sisterhood
$210

Starting bid

Medium - Giclée Print on Luster Photo Paper

Dimensions - 20 x 30 inches, Unframed

Year Executed - 2024

Retail Value US$300


Untitled 3 item
Untitled 3
$175

Starting bid

Medium- Silver Gelatin Print on Archival Photo Paper

Dimension - 5 x 7 inches, Framed in white wood 16 x 12 inches

Year executed- 2024

Retail Value US$250

1. Pink and Gold item
1. Pink and Gold
$75

Starting bid

Elaborately decorated pointe shoe by Holly Scheib

2. White, Gold and Silver Nutcracker item
2. White, Gold and Silver Nutcracker
$75

Starting bid

Elaborately decorated pointe shoe by Holly Scheib

3. Pink Ballerina item
3. Pink Ballerina
$75

Starting bid

Elaborately decorated pointe shoe by Holly Scheib

4. Gold Nutcracker item
4. Gold Nutcracker
$75

Starting bid

Elaborately decorated pointe shoe by Holly Scheib

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