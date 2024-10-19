Ballet Taos Inc. Sponsorships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
By donating $100, you can help ensure our dancers stay on their toes throughout the year. In appreciation, you will receive a company photograph.
By making a one time donation or choosing to contribute monthly, you will help transform our scholarship recipients aspirations into reality.
• Company photo
• Invitation to view a company dress rehearsal.
• Two complimentary tickets to any performances in our current season.
• Recognition of support on the list of sponsors.
• Sponsors will receive the same as Plié.
• A pair of signed pointe shoes from a Ballet Taos dancer.
• Two additional tickets to view a second performance of choice during current season of sponsorship.
• Company Photo
• Sponsor listing of logo on Ballet Taos Website homepage.
• Half-page program sponsorship acknowledgement during the season's performances.
• Verbal recognition at ALL performances and on radio interviews.
• Logo in email campaigns announcing performances and events.
• Ten Tickets to performances in the season of sponsorship.
• Company Photo
• Sponsor listing of logo on the Ballet Taos Website homepage.
• Full-page program sponsorship acknowledgement during the season's performances.
• Verbal recognition at ALL performances and on radio interviews.
• Logo in email campaigns announcing performances and events.
• Four tickets to our Annual Fundraising Gala in August
• Ten tickets to performances in the season of sponsorship.
