Ballet Vero Beach Accessible Series- Nutcracker for All

3250 Riverside Park Dr

Vero Beach, FL 32963, USA

Accessible ticket- Saturday only
Free

This ticket gives you access to the 12/13 7:00pm performance. Attendees will have room to move about as needed during the show!

Accessible ticket- Sunday only
Free

This ticket gives you access to the 12/14 2:00pm performance. Attendees will have room to move about as needed during the show!

Accessible ticket- BOTH Sat + Sun
Free

This ticket gives you access to BOTH the 12/13 7:00pm AND 12/14 2:00pm performance. Attendees will have room to move about as needed during the show!

