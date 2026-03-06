Ballon d'Or Gala - A Golden Night for the Tigers

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About this event
West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Step into a night of golden glamour, fine cocktails, and community spirit. Inspired by the elegance of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, this special evening celebrates our champions while supporting the future of our school.
A special tribute to the heart of our school community. Celebrate the year's achievements and recognize the incredible work that happens behind the scenes every day.
If you’re unable to join us this year, please consider supporting the evening and our Tiger champions.
Tickets have been pre-paid as part of your donation to the school
$
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