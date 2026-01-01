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About this event
Take a stroll through a whimsical world of balloon art and bugs. Senior General Admission includes full access to immersive displays and engaging science-inspired experiences.
Adult General Admission includes full access to The Balloon Adventure: Buggin’ Out! Enjoy immersive balloon installations, interactive science experiences, and whimsical photo-worthy moments.
A bug-tastic adventure awaits! Child General Admission includes immersive balloon displays, hands-on science activities, and plenty of fun surprises to explore.
Must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.
Enjoy full access to The Balloon Adventure: Buggin’ Out! for one adult and three children. Explore colorful balloon bugs, hands-on science fun, and playful surprises—perfect for a memorable family outing.
Enjoy full access to The Balloon Adventure: Buggin’ Out! for two adults and two children. Explore immersive balloon art, interactive science experiences, and whimsical fun the whole family will love.
$
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