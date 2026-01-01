531 Fund

Hosted by

531 Fund

About this event

Balloon Adventure - Buggin' Out!

1 Liechty Dr

Williams Bay, WI 53191, USA

Senior General Admission (65+)
$17

Take a stroll through a whimsical world of balloon art and bugs. Senior General Admission includes full access to immersive displays and engaging science-inspired experiences.

Adult General Admission (Ages 13 - 64)
$20

Adult General Admission includes full access to The Balloon Adventure: Buggin’ Out! Enjoy immersive balloon installations, interactive science experiences, and whimsical photo-worthy moments.

Child General Admission (24 months - 13)
$15

A bug-tastic adventure awaits! Child General Admission includes immersive balloon displays, hands-on science activities, and plenty of fun surprises to explore.

Infants (24 months & under)
$1

Must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Family Fun Pack (1 Adult + 3 Kids)
$50

Enjoy full access to The Balloon Adventure: Buggin’ Out! for one adult and three children. Explore colorful balloon bugs, hands-on science fun, and playful surprises—perfect for a memorable family outing.

Family Fun Pack Plus (2 Adults + 2 Kids)
$55

Enjoy full access to The Balloon Adventure: Buggin’ Out! for two adults and two children. Explore immersive balloon art, interactive science experiences, and whimsical fun the whole family will love.

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