Ballwin Legion Post 611 Class of 2029 Baseball

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket includes one coupon for a free 60-minute facial from Massage Envy, two certificates for a 50-minute stretch from Stretch U, one 1.75 fl oz Buff City Soap deep cleaning liquid laundry soap in Narcissist, one 1.75 fl oz Buff City Soap mini shower oil in Island Nectar, one 5.5+ oz Buff City Soap bar in Oatmeal + Honey, one Buff City Soap soap sleeve (pink), & one Buff City Soap bath bomb in 99 Pomlens. Value: $350+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one free 3-month MVP Membership from Club Car Wash, one free 3-month Interior Clean Level Clean Car Club Membership from Waterway Carwash, and four Always Clean Club Memberships to Brite Worx Car Washery.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one insulated cooler backpack with two compartments (11" wide x 9" deep x 16" tall), two camping-themed outdoor tablecloths (for oblong & oval tables, measures 60" x 84"), one Bass Pro Shops $25 gift card, one $25 Academy gift card, one $50 Academy gift card, and one Stanley 30oz Quencher H2.0 Tumbler.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains Mammoth Cruiser 30, Mammoth Ascent 40oz, Mammoth foam drink insulator, & $25 gift card to Whistlepig Outdoors.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Edgestar Kegerator: 18" wide with blue LED light.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes Happy Hour at Milk and Honey (party for you and 9 guests, one free drink per attending guest, and 15% off shopping).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains Bulleit Whiskey Sour, Bulleit Manhattan, Bulleit Old Fashioned Cocktail, On the Rocks Cosmopolitan, On the Rocks Lemon Drop Martini, On the Rocks Espresso Martini (all are 375ml), Jonathan Adler Scala cocktail shaker, and 4 resin coasters.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes $25 gift card from Gioia's Deli, $25 gift card from Rigazzi's Restaurant, Zia's one bottle each of Sweet Italian Oil & Vinegar dressing, fat-free Italian Oil & Vinegar dressing, White Wine & Lemon sauce, Original Pasta Sauce, and a 6-pack of all natural soaps from Herbaria.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one pair of Danielle Link earrings (Rhodium) and one Emilie Short pendant necklace (Rhodium).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one voucher for one free dinner for two (up to $40 value), one bag of peanuts, one 11oz bottle of steak sauce, and one 7.2oz container of steak seasoning at Texas Roadhouse.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains ten Oberweis vouchers for a free kids scoop, one Nothing Bundt Cakes insulated bag with a card for a free bundlet per month for 12 months, one free Crumbl 4-pack, 10 Andy’s cards for a free treat (excludes pints, quarts).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes a home dinner party for 6 (all ingredients, preparation, cooking, and cleanup included), plus two bottles of wine.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one Chipotle voucher for 2 entrees plus 1 chips and queso, $15 gift card for Crushed Red, 7 certificates for one free regular basket at Culver's, 4 certificates for a free regular sub, chips & drink (expires 12/31/25) from Jersey Mike's Subs, one $15 gift card for The Shack, four cards for any free treat at Andy's (excludes pints, quarts, & gallons), and 5 cards for a free Honeybaked Ham Classic Sandwich.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one $50 gift card, Gladiator 2lb Vanilla Protein, 40oz Smoothie King Cup, one box of Ostrim meat sticks, one container each of peanut butter pretzels, honey mustard protein pretzels, milk chocolate almonds, banana chips, yogurt trail mix, yogurt pretzels, and Quest protein chips.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one handcrafted solid wood caddy, 2 decks of cards, games Phase 10, Wild Guess, Bamboozled, and Right, Left, Center, as well as a $50 Domino's gift card, and two cases of Fitz Rootbeer.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one $20 gift card, one mug, two stickers, and one 19oz bottle of honey chipotle sauce from Steve's Hotdogs.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one beverage cart with one bottle each of Bailey's Original Irish Creme Liquor, el Mayor Reposado Tequila, Crimson Reserve VSOP Brandy, Heaven's Door Highway 61 Blend Whiskey, Cooper's Hawk 18th Anniversary Blend (red wine), Tanteo Chipotle-flavored tequila, 2019 Espirit Cotes du Rhone wine, Copper & Kings Blanche Absinthe Alembic, Goosecross 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Vebiga "Bela" Serbian Plum Brandy, Tito's Vodka, Cupcake 2022 Moscato, Rum Chata Caribbean Rum with Real Dairy Cream, and Whistlepig PiggyBack 100% Rye Whiskey.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one card for a $260 certificate for a group of six, two notepads, one trophy, and two necklaces from Game Show Battle Rooms.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one 8oz candle (Coastal Wind & Lavender), Dr. Teal's Ultra Moisturizing Bath Bombs in lavender, one blanket, one pair of dry brush gloves, one bottle of Quai Shampoo, one bottle of Quai conditioner, all in an organization basket.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains two $20 gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings, three 12oz bottles of sauces from Buffalo Wild Wings (orange chicken, honey bbq, Nashville Hot original buffalo, sweet bbq, asian zing), one 4.85oz bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings citrus zest with black pepper seasoning, and one 4.85oz bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings buffalo seasoning.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one Authentic Busch Stadium Directory, dated 02/07/2024.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one certificate for a private wine class from Total Wine & More. Class is two hours in length and includes up to 20 guests and choice of one of seven classes: Wine 101, California Uncorked, Bienvenido Spain, So Many Ways to Chardonnay, From Tip to Toe, Vive La France, and The King of Grapes.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains the only facial Relaxing Bath Salts, pink tote umbrella, pink satin pillowcase, pink satin eye mask, and one certificate for a signature facial at the only facial.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains 24 cans total (4 each of City Wide American pale ale, Peachy Pipe Dream wheat beer w/peach, Chocolate Milk Stout, Incarnation India Pale Ale, City Pilsner Dry Hopped Pilsner, City Wide Light Lager), plus a certificate for a free flight for 4 and a 4-pack to go.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one red a little Hi t-shirt (unisex size large) and one $100 gift card.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one certificate for one custom barrel tasting certificate from The Barrel House.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes certificates for two men's haircuts, three women's haircuts with style and blow-dry, and a ½ foil with cut, style and blow-dry at Christopher's Salon in Clayton with select stylists.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one Raising Cane's keychain, one hat, one lip sauce, one notepad, one cup koozie, one magnet, one stuffed dog, one card for a free 22oz lemonade, and one card for a free box combo, all in a Raising Cane's Cooler.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one certificate for a free flower bouquet from The Blooming Box.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains two tickets to a Blues Hockey game, one replica Stanley Cup Ring, a signed poster by Alex Steen, one fleece Blues pullover size adult large. Game date is December 29, 2025 vs Buffalo Sabres. Also includes broadcast booth visit to meet Chris Kerber!!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one wine tasting for four at Defiance Vineyards (tasting 5 wines per person) and one Lux wine tasting for four at Cooper's Hawk (includes a gourmet chocolate truffle each also).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This unique collectible features a 39mm solid bronze coin and a place of Busch Stadium Game-Use Base from the 2022 season, not from any particular game of event. Photos of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. #0156.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one tumbler w/straw, bag of whole bean Sunsera Blend, bag of whole bean Siren’s Blend, 2 pour-over sets, 1 Cold Brew Coffee Maker Machine.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one $25 gift card to Dewey"s Pizza, two $10 gift cards to East Coast Pizza, one $40 gift card to The Crafty Chameleon, one $15 gift card to The Shack, one $15 gift card to Crushed Red, one $15 gift card to Everbowl, 3 $10 gift cards to Lazy River Grill/Yellowstone Cafe, one $15 gift card for Everbowl, one Massa's $50 gift certificate, and 6 cards for a free Honeybaked Ham Classic Sandwich.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one $150 gift certificate to Baseballism (baseball gifts, clothing, and apparel store).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes four all-access passes to Urban Air, four tickets to the Museum of Illusions, five admission cards to Activate, and six skate passes + six skate rentals for Chicken 'n Pickle, two certificates for a free Top Rope 101 Class, and two go-cart races + 4 laser tag sessions from Amp Up.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one bottle of red Greek wine, one bottle of white Greek wine, one bottle of Olea Estates Gold organic extra virgin olive oil, two bottles of Olea Estates balsamic vinegar with ginger, one 13oz jar of Ilada kalamata olives, one 16oz jar of Attiki pure raw Greek honey, one 30g package of Olea Estates organic greek mountain oregano, 10 bags of Greek mountain tea, one 8.8oz container of Caprice wafers filled with hazelnut cocoa creme filling, one 400g bag of wheat rusks with olive oil, and one $50 Spiro's Restaurant gift card.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one $25 gift card to Salt + Smoke, two tickets to a 2026 Cardinal's game (Monday-Thursday, regular season), two one-day passes to Holiday World, four certificates for a free regular sub, chips & drink (expires 12/31/2025) to Jersey Mike's Subs, and a free one-night stay at a Drury Hotel.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one certificate for an 8-bottle in-home wine sampling from PRP Wine.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one certificate for an 8-bottle in-home wine sampling from PRP Wine.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one certificate for a 6-bottle virtual wine sampling from PRP Wine.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes one certificate for a 6-bottle virtual wine sampling from PRP Wine.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one $50 Target gift card and one $25 gift card to Gourmet Gift Baskets.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ozzie Smith autographed limited-edition HOF image with frame.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Catch Him if You Can-Stolen Base King Authentically Signed Vince Coleman matted photo.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contains one bag of Redford Naturals Soft & Chewy Lamb-flavored sticks, Redford Naturals Grain-free Peanut Butter Oven Baked Biscuits, Redford Naturals Grain-free Beef Biscuits, Redford Naturals Soft & Chewy Salmon Sticks, Benebone bacon-flavored wishbone, mini plush Lamb Chop, mini plush Mickey Mouse, plush monster, & giant teddy bear.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Official game-used baseball personally signed by All-Star Brendan Donovan. Authenticated and in excellent condition.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Official game-used baseball personally signed by Yadier Molina. Authenticated and in excellent condition.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Official game-used baseball personally signed by Tony LaRussa. Authenticated and in excellent condition.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Official game-used baseball personally signed by Victor Scott II. Authenticated and in excellent condition.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing