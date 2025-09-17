Baltimore Banners Golf Outing Silent Auction

Four seats at a local cooking class by Jesse Cross of Crosswood Catering (or two seats in two separate classes, if winner prefers). Chef Jesse Cross is the owner of Crosswood Catering, a Baltimore-based culinary company offering hands-on cooking classes, private dining, and creative catering experiences. After 15 years honing his craft in Los Angeles, Jesse returned home to Maryland to share his passion for food, teaching, and community. His classes blend approachable techniques, local ingredients, and a dash of fun, inspiring guests to feel confident in the kitchen while enjoying memorable meals together.