Baltimore Banners Golf Outing Silent Auction

About this event
6001 Hillen Rd, Baltimore, MD 21239, USA
Throw your family and friends a pie party! Two (2) pies from Dangerously Delicious Pies and six (6) pints of ice cream from McConnell's Fine Ice Cream. All flavors are winners choice and vouchers will be provided for purchase!
Dinner party for six (valued at $600) by Chef Hartley, at winner's residence of choice. https://www.chefhartley.com/
Enjoy a date night with a $100 gift certificate to Foraged for dinner and then enjoy food, drinks, and golf with a $250 gift certificate to Five Iron Golf.
Four seats at a local cooking class by Jesse Cross of Crosswood Catering (or two seats in two separate classes, if winner prefers). Chef Jesse Cross is the owner of Crosswood Catering, a Baltimore-based culinary company offering hands-on cooking classes, private dining, and creative catering experiences. After 15 years honing his craft in Los Angeles, Jesse returned home to Maryland to share his passion for food, teaching, and community. His classes blend approachable techniques, local ingredients, and a dash of fun, inspiring guests to feel confident in the kitchen while enjoying memorable meals together.
$250 gift card to Firestone Walker Brewing online store for apparel - tshirts, hats, outdoor wear and more!
$50 Gift Card to Brewer's Art
$100 Gift Card to Mobtown Brewing.
From our friends at Play it Again Sports on Bel Air Road....A Cleveland Stand Golf Bag, Cleveland Golf hat, Mizuno RB Tour dozen of balls, assorted tees and divot tools.
From our friends at Drug City....the elusive Blanton's. This one speaks for itself!
SPONSORED BY CHOICE MEDWASTE: Four (4) Tickets and parking pass to February 3, 2026 Caps vs. Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philly. Section 222, Row 3, Seats 6-9.
Ray Lewis autographed mini helmet with Certificate of Authenticity.
Signed TJ Oshie Capitals jersey, donated by Washington Capitals.
Tom Wilson signed mini helmet donated by the Washington Capitals.
John Carlson autographed puck donated by Washington Capitals.
Splatter Paint Experience for 2 at Neon Paint Place in Downtown Baltimore. mmerse yourself in a glow-in-the-dark art adventure, where this brings an unforgettable community experience. Unleash creativity in a judgment-free zone, bonding over paint and tunes with loved ones.
Sip and Paint at Neon Paint Place in Downtown Baltimore. Unlike a typical sip and paint, the Immersive Neon Starry Night Sip & Paint at Neon Paint Place surrounds you with moving projections, glowing stars, and vibrant music that bring Van Gogh’s masterpiece to life. - This event is BYOB
Bid to win a Kyle Hamilton 8x10 signed photo. Comes with certificate of authenticity directly from the Baltimore Ravens.
Custom cleats worn by current Raider tight end and former Baltimore Banner Ian Thomas. The cleats will be worn in week 13 or 14 of the NFL season and available after that date.
