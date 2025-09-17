Hosted by

Baltimore Banners Golf Outing Silent Auction

6001 Hillen Rd, Baltimore, MD 21239, USA

Pie Party item
Pie Party
$50

Starting bid

Throw your family and friends a pie party! Two (2) pies from Dangerously Delicious Pies and six (6) pints of ice cream from McConnell's Fine Ice Cream. All flavors are winners choice and vouchers will be provided for purchase!

Private Chef Dinner Party item
Private Chef Dinner Party
$300

Starting bid

Dinner party for six (valued at $600) by Chef Hartley, at winner's residence of choice. https://www.chefhartley.com/

Dinner and a Tee Time - Date Night in Baltimore item
Dinner and a Tee Time - Date Night in Baltimore
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a date night with a $100 gift certificate to Foraged for dinner and then enjoy food, drinks, and golf with a $250 gift certificate to Five Iron Golf.

Cooking Class for 4 item
Cooking Class for 4
$150

Starting bid

Four seats at a local cooking class by Jesse Cross of Crosswood Catering (or two seats in two separate classes, if winner prefers). Chef Jesse Cross is the owner of Crosswood Catering, a Baltimore-based culinary company offering hands-on cooking classes, private dining, and creative catering experiences. After 15 years honing his craft in Los Angeles, Jesse returned home to Maryland to share his passion for food, teaching, and community. His classes blend approachable techniques, local ingredients, and a dash of fun, inspiring guests to feel confident in the kitchen while enjoying memorable meals together.

Brewers Pack! item
Brewers Pack!
$200

Starting bid

$250 gift card to Firestone Walker Brewing online store for apparel - tshirts, hats, outdoor wear and more!


$50 Gift Card to Brewer's Art


$100 Gift Card to Mobtown Brewing.

Golf Package item
Golf Package
$125

Starting bid

From our friends at Play it Again Sports on Bel Air Road....A Cleveland Stand Golf Bag, Cleveland Golf hat, Mizuno RB Tour dozen of balls, assorted tees and divot tools.

Blantons item
Blantons
$50

Starting bid

From our friends at Drug City....the elusive Blanton's. This one speaks for itself!

Caps @ Flyers - 4 Tickets PLUS Parking Pass item
Caps @ Flyers - 4 Tickets PLUS Parking Pass
$150

Starting bid

SPONSORED BY CHOICE MEDWASTE: Four (4) Tickets and parking pass to February 3, 2026 Caps vs. Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philly. Section 222, Row 3, Seats 6-9.

Ray Lewis Autographed Helmet item
Ray Lewis Autographed Helmet
$75

Starting bid

Ray Lewis autographed mini helmet with Certificate of Authenticity.

TJ Oshie Signed Jersey item
TJ Oshie Signed Jersey
$250

Starting bid

Signed TJ Oshie Capitals jersey, donated by Washington Capitals.

Tom Wilson Signed Mini Helmet
$75

Starting bid

Tom Wilson signed mini helmet donated by the Washington Capitals.

John Carlson Signed Puck
$50

Starting bid

John Carlson autographed puck donated by Washington Capitals.

Glow in the Dark Splatter Paint for 2
$45

Starting bid

Splatter Paint Experience for 2 at Neon Paint Place in Downtown Baltimore. mmerse yourself in a glow-in-the-dark art adventure, where this brings an unforgettable community experience. Unleash creativity in a judgment-free zone, bonding over paint and tunes with loved ones. 

Neon Sip and Paint for 4
$80

Starting bid

Sip and Paint at Neon Paint Place in Downtown Baltimore. Unlike a typical sip and paint, the Immersive Neon Starry Night Sip & Paint at Neon Paint Place surrounds you with moving projections, glowing stars, and vibrant music that bring Van Gogh’s masterpiece to life. - This event is BYOB

Kyle Hamilton Signed Photo
$50

Starting bid

Bid to win a Kyle Hamilton 8x10 signed photo. Comes with certificate of authenticity directly from the Baltimore Ravens.

Ian Thomas Cleats
$150

Starting bid

Custom cleats worn by current Raider tight end and former Baltimore Banner Ian Thomas. The cleats will be worn in week 13 or 14 of the NFL season and available after that date.

