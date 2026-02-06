Jack And Jill Of America Inc

Hosted by

Jack And Jill Of America Inc

About this event

Baltimore Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc, 2026 Black Family Day Sponsorships

Sheraton Baltimore North 903 Dulaney Valley Rd

Towson, MD 21204, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Full-page color ad in souvenir journal, on-stage recognition, logo on event signage, and four VIP tickets

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Full-page color ad, logo on website, event materials, and two VIP tickets

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Half-page ad in souvenir journal, listing on sponsor board

Bronze
$500

Half-page ad in souvenir journal, listing on sponsor board

Community Partner
$250

Quarter-page ad in souvenir journal and social media shout-out

Friend of Jack and Jill
$100

Name listed in souvenir journal

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!