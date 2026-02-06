Baltimore Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc, 2026 Black Family Day Sponsorships

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About this event
Towson, MD 21204, USA
Full-page color ad in souvenir journal, on-stage recognition, logo on event signage, and four VIP tickets
Full-page color ad, logo on website, event materials, and two VIP tickets
Half-page ad in souvenir journal, listing on sponsor board
Half-page ad in souvenir journal, listing on sponsor board
Quarter-page ad in souvenir journal and social media shout-out
Name listed in souvenir journal
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