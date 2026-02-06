Jack And Jill Of America Inc

Hosted by

Jack And Jill Of America Inc

About this event

Baltimore Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc, presents Black Family Day 2026

Sheraton Baltimore North 903 Dulaney Valley Rd

Towson, MD 21204, USA

General Admission- Adult
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - Child
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Patron Ad - Full Page Ad*
$250

7.25x10 inches

*ad purchases are non-refundable

Patron Advertisement 2/3-Page*
$150

4.75x10 inches Vertical

7.25x7 inches Horizontal

*ad purchases are non-refundable

Patron Advertisement 1/2 Page*
$100

7.25x5 inches Vertical

3.5x10 inches Horizontal

**ad purchases are non-refundable

Patron Ad 1/3 Page Vertical*
$75

4.75x5 inches

**ad purchases are non-refundable

Patron Ad - 1/4-Page Vertical*
$50

4.75x5 inches

*ad purchases are non-refundable

Patron Ad - 1/8 Business Card*
$45

3.5x2 inches

**ad purchases are non-refundable

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!