Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Fan Experience NOVEMBER 16

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Brown Sunday November 16





Kickoff 4:25 pm

Premium Club includes access to the Vivid Seats VIP Lounge Experience, a private VIP space near the Browns' locker room. Guests have unique behind-the-scenes access to watch the Browns exit the locker room and tunnel prior to the game. The VIP locker room has a private entrance off the concourse and opens beginning two hours pre-game through one hour post-game, providing guests with all-inclusive food and beverages. Tickets located in Section 135B • Includes parking.