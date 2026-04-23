Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation

Offered by

Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation

About the memberships

BAM Family Tree Historical Foundation's Memberships

Foundation Supporter
$25

Renews monthly

Support the preservation and teaching of Black American music history. Your monthly contribution helps fund youth programs, cultural storytelling workshops, and educational content that keeps our musical legacy alive.

Cultural Advocate
$50

Renews monthly

Help expand our reach into schools and communities. Your support funds live workshops, student programs, and the documentation of Black American music history through interviews and media.

Legacy Builder
$100

Renews monthly

Play a direct role in building the future of music education. Your contribution supports curriculum development, youth media projects, and the preservation of cultural history for the next generation.

Executive Patron
$250

Renews monthly

Help scale the mission at a higher level. Your support allows us to expand programming, produce documentaries, and build a lasting archive of Black American music history.

Founding Sponsor
$500

Renews monthly

Become a key supporter in shaping the future of the Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation. Your contribution helps fund major initiatives, partnerships, and long-term sustainability

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