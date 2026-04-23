BAM Family Tree Historical Foundation's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Support the preservation and teaching of Black American music history. Your monthly contribution helps fund youth programs, cultural storytelling workshops, and educational content that keeps our musical legacy alive.
Renews monthly
Help expand our reach into schools and communities. Your support funds live workshops, student programs, and the documentation of Black American music history through interviews and media.
Renews monthly
Play a direct role in building the future of music education. Your contribution supports curriculum development, youth media projects, and the preservation of cultural history for the next generation.
Renews monthly
Help scale the mission at a higher level. Your support allows us to expand programming, produce documentaries, and build a lasting archive of Black American music history.
Renews monthly
Become a key supporter in shaping the future of the Black American Music Family Tree Historical Foundation. Your contribution helps fund major initiatives, partnerships, and long-term sustainability
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!