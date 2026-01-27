Bamberg Soil & Water Conservation District Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until March 21, 2027
Support local conservation efforts in Bamberg County. This level helps fund conservation education, outreach activities, and community programs that promote soil health, water quality, and responsible land use.
Valid until March 21, 2027
Make a deeper investment in conservation and education. Contributions at this level support workshops, youth programs, and landowner outreach while strengthening partnerships that protect Bamberg County’s natural resources.
Valid until March 21, 2027
Champion conservation education in our community. This level directly supports school programs, youth activities, educational materials, and hands-on learning opportunities that inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.
Valid until March 21, 2027
Provide meaningful support for long-term conservation initiatives. This level helps expand educational outreach, community partnerships, and conservation programs that create lasting environmental benefits across Bamberg County.
Valid until March 21, 2027
Choose an amount that works for you. Every contribution supports conservation education, outreach, and local initiatives that protect Bamberg County’s soil and water resources.
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