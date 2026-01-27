Bamberg Soil & Water Conservation District

Offered by

Bamberg Soil & Water Conservation District

About the memberships

Bamberg Soil & Water Conservation District Membership

Conservation Supporter
$50

Valid until March 21, 2027

Support local conservation efforts in Bamberg County. This level helps fund conservation education, outreach activities, and community programs that promote soil health, water quality, and responsible land use.

Steward of the Land
$100

Valid until March 21, 2027

Make a deeper investment in conservation and education. Contributions at this level support workshops, youth programs, and landowner outreach while strengthening partnerships that protect Bamberg County’s natural resources.

Education Outreach Advocate
$150

Valid until March 21, 2027

Champion conservation education in our community. This level directly supports school programs, youth activities, educational materials, and hands-on learning opportunities that inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

Conservation Partner
$250

Valid until March 21, 2027

Provide meaningful support for long-term conservation initiatives. This level helps expand educational outreach, community partnerships, and conservation programs that create lasting environmental benefits across Bamberg County.

Other
Pay what you can

Valid until March 21, 2027

Choose an amount that works for you. Every contribution supports conservation education, outreach, and local initiatives that protect Bamberg County’s soil and water resources.

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