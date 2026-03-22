BAMEDCA-NA Annual Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
Purchase as many raffles as you can to donate to our course with the chance of winning a Bamendankwe traditional artifact.Prize $30 each
Purchase as many raffles as you can to donate to our course with the chance of winning an iPhone ear pod prize:$250 retail $250
Purchase as many raffles as you can to donate to our course with the chance of winning an Hp laptop prize:$300 retail $300
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!