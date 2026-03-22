Bamedca-na Inc

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Bamedca-na Inc

About this raffle

BAMEDCA-NA Annual Raffle 2026

Five chances of winning
$10

Purchase as many raffles as you can to donate to our course with the chance of winning a Bamendankwe traditional artifact.Prize $30 each

One chance of winning
$50

Purchase as many raffles as you can to donate to our course with the chance of winning an iPhone ear pod prize:$250 retail $250

One chance of winning
$100

Purchase as many raffles as you can to donate to our course with the chance of winning an Hp laptop prize:$300 retail $300

Add a donation for Bamedca-na Inc

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