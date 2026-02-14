Win 6 Premium Banana Ball Tickets (Only 100 Entries Available)

Hosted by
About this raffle
One entry into the Banana Ball Ticket Raffle supporting Aim For Impact 2026.
Prize: 6 Premium Banana Ball Tickets
Texas Tailgaters vs. Loco Beach Coconuts
March 8, 2026
Frisco, Texas
Only 100 entries available.
Winner will be selected at random once all entries are sold or by February 27, 2026.
All funds raised will go to C4 Impact Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
