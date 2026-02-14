C4 Impact Initiative

Hosted by

C4 Impact Initiative

About this raffle

Win 6 Premium Banana Ball Tickets (Only 100 Entries Available)

Banana Ball Raffle Entry
$150

One entry into the Banana Ball Ticket Raffle supporting Aim For Impact 2026.


Prize: 6 Premium Banana Ball Tickets

Texas Tailgaters vs. Loco Beach Coconuts

March 8, 2026

Frisco, Texas


Only 100 entries available.


Winner will be selected at random once all entries are sold or by February 27, 2026.


All funds raised will go to C4 Impact Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Add a donation for C4 Impact Initiative

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!