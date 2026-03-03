Kapena School Of Music And Creative Expression

Hosted by

Kapena School Of Music And Creative Expression

About this event

2026 Band & Group Ensemble Camp Program: Kapena School of Music

46-056 Kamehameha Hwy #293

Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA

ʻOhana Family Discount (for more than one registrant)
$200

This ticket tier is available for families enrolling multiple participants. A minimum of two registrations in the same order is required to qualify. Participants do not need to be siblings or actively enrolled to receive this rate. However, ALL registrants must meet the other requirements of this program.

KSM Student Rate (for actively enrolled students)
$250

This ticket tier is reserved for students who are currently enrolled in weekly classes at the Kapena School of Music.

Open Enrollment Rate (for non-enrolled students)
$275

This is our General Admission tier for students who would like to participate in the program.

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