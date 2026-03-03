2026 Band & Group Ensemble Camp Program: Kapena School of Music

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About this event
This ticket tier is available for families enrolling multiple participants. A minimum of two registrations in the same order is required to qualify. Participants do not need to be siblings or actively enrolled to receive this rate. However, ALL registrants must meet the other requirements of this program.
This ticket tier is reserved for students who are currently enrolled in weekly classes at the Kapena School of Music.
This is our General Admission tier for students who would like to participate in the program.
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