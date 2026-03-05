New Berlin West Band Booster Club Inc

New Berlin West Band Booster Club Inc

Band Banquet 2026

13175 W Graham St

New Berlin, WI 53151, USA

High School Band Member
$15

For our talented musicians who made this season unforgettable! Join us for dinner, awards, and a night celebrating everything the New Berlin West Band accomplished this year.

Guest Banquet Ticket
$35

Celebrate alongside our band students as we reflect on a wonderful season of music, dedication, and performances. Includes pasta bar dinner and the evening awards program.

Band Spirit Bundle
$25

Baseball Cap + Exclusive 2026 Band Keepsake


Will be waiting for you at banquet check in.

50/50 Pre-Purchase Tickets
$20

Add $20 for 2 arms length of 50/50 raffle tickets to be picked up at the banquet check-in. Please bring your receipt either a screen capture or paper.


Help our students and increase the 50/50 pot! Every dollar supports the New Berlin West Band.

