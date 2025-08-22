Portland High School Band

Hosted by

Portland High School Band

About this event

Band Button Sale

Design 1 Button item
Design 1 Button
$15
Design 2 Button item
Design 2 Button
$15
Design 3 Button item
Design 3 Button
$15
Design 4 Button item
Design 4 Button
$15
Design 5 Button item
Design 5 Button
$15
Design 6 Button item
Design 6 Button
$15
Design 7 Button item
Design 7 Button
$15
Design 8 Button item
Design 8 Button
$15
Design 9 Button item
Design 9 Button
$15
Design 10 Button item
Design 10 Button
$15

Will contain our school colors and info. Don't forget to send in your choice of photo.

Design 11 Button item
Design 11 Button
$15

Will contain our school colors and info. Don't forget to send in your choice of photo.

Design 12 Button item
Design 12 Button
$15

Will contain our school colors and info. Don't forget to send in your choice of photo.

Design 13 Button item
Design 13 Button
$15

Will contain our school colors and info. Don't forget to send in your choice of photo.

Design 14 Button item
Design 14 Button
$15

Will contain our school colors and info. Don't forget to send in your choice of photo.

Add a donation for Portland High School Band

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!