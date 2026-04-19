Marching Band Camp 2026

About this event
Full camp registration fee. No further payments required. $50 of this fee is non-refundable. The remaining fees will be refunded if cancellation is made no later than 2 weeks before the start of camp (July 27, 2026).
Remaining balance of $175 will be due by July 24th. The $50 deposit is non-refundable. The remaining fees will be refunded if cancellation is made no later than 2 weeks before the start of camp (July 27, 2026).
If you previously made a $50 deposit, please select this to complete band camp registration payment in full. The $50 deposit is non-refundable. The remaining fees will be refunded if cancellation is made no later than 2 weeks before the start of camp (July 27, 2026).
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