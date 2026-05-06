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You may pay all three installments at once or come back next month to purchase the next installment. If you need to work out a payment plan to pay a custom amount over a longer span of time, please contact your band director to arrange. Thank you
You may pay all three installments at once or come back next month to purchase the next installment. If you need to work out a payment plan to pay a custom amount over a longer span of time, please contact your band director to arrange. Thank you
You may pay all three installments at once or come back next month to purchase the next installment. If you need to work out a payment plan to pay a custom amount over a longer span of time, please contact your band director to arrange. Thank you
Do you prefer a smaller installment amount over a longer length of time? Please communicate/get approval from your Band Director and you may take advantage of this option. We want everyone to participate in the full band experience and will work with you to make that happen. Again, please only select this option once you've received Director approval. Thank you,
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