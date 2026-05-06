J Frank Dobie Band Parents Organization

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J Frank Dobie Band Parents Organization

About this event

Band Dues

2026-27 Band Dues - Installment 1
$100

You may pay all three installments at once or come back next month to purchase the next installment. If you need to work out a payment plan to pay a custom amount over a longer span of time, please contact your band director to arrange. Thank you

2026-27 Band Dues - Installment 2
$100

You may pay all three installments at once or come back next month to purchase the next installment. If you need to work out a payment plan to pay a custom amount over a longer span of time, please contact your band director to arrange. Thank you

2026-27 Band Dues - Installment 3
$100

You may pay all three installments at once or come back next month to purchase the next installment. If you need to work out a payment plan to pay a custom amount over a longer span of time, please contact your band director to arrange. Thank you

2026-27 Band Dues (CUSTOM AMOUNT)
Pay what you can

Do you prefer a smaller installment amount over a longer length of time? Please communicate/get approval from your Band Director and you may take advantage of this option. We want everyone to participate in the full band experience and will work with you to make that happen. Again, please only select this option once you've received Director approval. Thank you,

Percussion Only - Fall Percussion Fee
$30
Merchandise: Marching Shoes
$60
Merchandise: Band Dri-Fit
$15
Merchandise: Personalized Band Duffel (Optional)
$40
Merchandise: Additional Band Dri-FIt (Optional)
$15

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