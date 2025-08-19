Band of Brothers Belize

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Yemeri Grove
Secure your place at Band of Brothers with this ticket, including a bed in our AC cabins. Bottom bunks are claimed first come, first served. Lock in your spot with a non-refundable $50 BZD deposit by February 15th. Final balance due by March 5th. Early Bird: Pay $200 BZD in full by February 15th. After that, the price rises to $250 BZD. Act Fast, no excuses.
This ticket secures your admission to Band of Brothers and a bed in our Regular Cabins, no AC. Bottom bunks are first come, first served—stake your claim. Lock in your spot with a non-refundable $50 BZD deposit by February 15th. Remaining balance due by March 5th. Early Bird: Pay $200 BZD in full by February 15th. After that, the price is $225 BZD. Act fast, no excuses.
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