Adams Middle School Music Boosters

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Adams Middle School Music Boosters

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Band Photo Fundraiser 5/13/26

One Pose Individual Digital Photo--Grey Only Background item
One Pose Individual Digital Photo--Grey Only Background
$11
Grey Only Background
0
Two Poses Individual Digital Photos--Grey Only Background item
Two Poses Individual Digital Photos--Grey Only Background item
Two Poses Individual Digital Photos--Grey Only Background
$22

Two Poses of Band Student with Grey Only Background

0
One Pose Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background item
One Pose Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background item
One Pose Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background item
One Pose Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background item
One Pose Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background
$11

Grey Background w/ Text (text will say "Concert Band 25-26", "Wind Ensemble 25-26", "Adv. Wind Ensemble 25-26", or "Jazz Band 25-26"), & Yellow Jacket (Y.J.)

0
Two Poses Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background item
Two Poses Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background item
Two Poses Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background item
Two Poses Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background item
Two Poses Ind. Digital Photo--Grey w/ Text & Y.J. Background
$22

Two poses of Individual Band student with Grey Background w/ Text (text will say Concert Band 25-26, Wind Ensemble 25-26, Adv. Wind Ensemble 25-26, or "Jazz Band 25-26") & Yellow Jacket (Y.J.)

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6th Grade CONCERT BAND Group Photo 8x10 PRINT item
6th Grade CONCERT BAND Group Photo 8x10 PRINT
$16

8x10 PRINT of 6th Grade Concert Band Group Photo--No digital photo provided. Text will say: Adams Middle School Concert Band 25-26

0
7th/8th Grade WIND ENSEMBLE Group Photo 8x10 PRINT item
7th/8th Grade WIND ENSEMBLE Group Photo 8x10 PRINT
$16

8x10 PRINT of 7th/8th Grade Wind Ensemble Group Photo--No digital photo provided Text will say: "Adams Middle School Wind Ensemble 25-26" This photo will have Wind Ensemble & Advanced Wind Ensemble students.

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ADVANCED WIND ENSEMBLE Group Photo 8x10 PRINT item
ADVANCED WIND ENSEMBLE Group Photo 8x10 PRINT
$16

8x10 PRINT of 7th/8th Grade Advanced Wind Ensemble Group Photo--No digital photo provided Text will say: "Adams Middle School Adv. Wind Ensemble 25-26" This photo will have Advanced Wind Ensemble students only.

0
Donation to AMS Music Boosters item
Donation to AMS Music Boosters
$5

Your donation will help fund the Band program at Adams MS

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Add a donation for Adams Middle School Music Boosters

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