Band Photo Fundraiser 5/13/26

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Two Poses of Band Student with Grey Only Background
Grey Background w/ Text (text will say "Concert Band 25-26", "Wind Ensemble 25-26", "Adv. Wind Ensemble 25-26", or "Jazz Band 25-26"), & Yellow Jacket (Y.J.)
Two poses of Individual Band student with Grey Background w/ Text (text will say Concert Band 25-26, Wind Ensemble 25-26, Adv. Wind Ensemble 25-26, or "Jazz Band 25-26") & Yellow Jacket (Y.J.)
8x10 PRINT of 6th Grade Concert Band Group Photo--No digital photo provided. Text will say: Adams Middle School Concert Band 25-26
8x10 PRINT of 7th/8th Grade Wind Ensemble Group Photo--No digital photo provided Text will say: "Adams Middle School Wind Ensemble 25-26" This photo will have Wind Ensemble & Advanced Wind Ensemble students.
8x10 PRINT of 7th/8th Grade Advanced Wind Ensemble Group Photo--No digital photo provided Text will say: "Adams Middle School Adv. Wind Ensemble 25-26" This photo will have Advanced Wind Ensemble students only.
Your donation will help fund the Band program at Adams MS
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