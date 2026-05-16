Pace Band Boosters Inc

Hosted by

Pace Band Boosters Inc

About this event

Band Senior Night Class of 2027

4065 Norris Rd

Pace, FL 32571, USA

Senior Night Reception & Sash (Due by 9/4) STUDENT ONLY item
Senior Night Reception & Sash (Due by 9/4) STUDENT ONLY
$25

*NEEDS TO BE PAID ONCE FOR THE SENIOR STUDENT ONLY.

This amount will help us cover the cost of food, decorations, and the senior sashes. We ask for this portion to be paid by Friday, September 4th. Only needs to be paid for the Senior Student. Thank you!

Senior Stadium Banner (Due by 7/24) item
Senior Stadium Banner (Due by 7/24)
$25

We will have all members showcased in the stadium.

We ask for the banners to be paid for by July 24th in order for them to arrive in time for the home game on 8/14. All of our home games are early this season. Thank you!

FatHead (Optional) Due by 7/24 item
FatHead (Optional) Due by 7/24
$38

You will receive a FatHead on a stick, decorated and ready to show your support for your senior! Price based on the current pricing of the FatHead and supplies needed to decorate it. (Refunds will be given if we can find a discount code to use.) Thank you!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!