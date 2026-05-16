Band Senior Night Class of 2027

Hosted by
About this event
Pace, FL 32571, USA
*NEEDS TO BE PAID ONCE FOR THE SENIOR STUDENT ONLY.
This amount will help us cover the cost of food, decorations, and the senior sashes. We ask for this portion to be paid by Friday, September 4th. Only needs to be paid for the Senior Student. Thank you!
We will have all members showcased in the stadium.
We ask for the banners to be paid for by July 24th in order for them to arrive in time for the home game on 8/14. All of our home games are early this season. Thank you!
You will receive a FatHead on a stick, decorated and ready to show your support for your senior! Price based on the current pricing of the FatHead and supplies needed to decorate it. (Refunds will be given if we can find a discount code to use.) Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!