Gather and Grow Food Shelf

Hosted by

Gather and Grow Food Shelf

About this event

Band Together Charity Concert

9950 N Shore Rd

Waconia, MN 55387, USA

Groupie Gold VIP Package
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support the vibe and be part of the crew making the night happen.

Benefits Include:

Reserved seating at shared table


Swag Bag


2 General Admission tickets; 2 drink tokens

Exclusive Access to the VIP Lounge

All the warm and fuzzies from supporting your community

Regular General Admission Ticket
$35

General Admission Ticket, cash bar and limited food menu available

Band Together Koozie
$5

Keep your drink cold in style! This limited edition koozie features the official Band Together design - lightweight durable, and perfect for tailgates, concerts, and summer nights.

Add a donation for Gather and Grow Food Shelf

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!