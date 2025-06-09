Band Together Charity Concert

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About this event
Support the vibe and be part of the crew making the night happen.
Benefits Include:
Reserved seating at shared table
Swag Bag
2 General Admission tickets; 2 drink tokens
Exclusive Access to the VIP Lounge
All the warm and fuzzies from supporting your community
General Admission Ticket, cash bar and limited food menu available
Keep your drink cold in style! This limited edition koozie features the official Band Together design - lightweight durable, and perfect for tailgates, concerts, and summer nights.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!