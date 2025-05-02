eventClosed

"Barks & Bids" Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission Online Auction

303 W Loop 1604 S, San Antonio, TX 78245, USA

102 Sasssy Suds item
102 Sasssy Suds
$45

Valued at $170.00

Fun Gift Basket of Sasssy Suds Goat Milk Products!

Sasssy Suds was established following the rescue of Lady by Candida, the founder of Bee Pawsitive Husky Rescue, based in San Antonio, Texas. All proceeds are dedicated entirely to supporting the rescue and care of the animals.
This thoughtful basket includes:
-soy wax candle
-body butter
-sugar scrubs
-bath bombs
-gel wax melts
-soap bars
-lip glosses and more.

Their scents range from the tropical sweetness of mango to the refreshing allure of Ocean Kiss, offering a variety for you to enjoy and explore.

105 Pawderosa Ranch Gift Basket item
105 Pawderosa Ranch Gift Basket
$60

Valued at $250

Pawderosa Ranch Boarding and Doggy Daycare


A generous PAWderosa Gift Basket which includes:
-One free doggy day care
-One free bath
-One free pawty
-$100 off daycare or lodging
3 furry farm squeaky toys and more.

103 Whole Earth Provisions Gift Basket item
103 Whole Earth Provisions Gift Basket
$60

Valued at $182

This useful storage bag makes traveling with your pup easier, with plenty of space for all your dogs necessities.
and includes the following;
•Mountain Smith k-9 Cube filled with
•WestPaw Qwizl Puzzle Toy
•WestPaw Toppl Nesting Cup
•Nomadix Towel

All great things for your furry friend! These items were Provided by Whole Earth Provisions, a family-owned business based in Texas.

106 Lovely Floral Patterned Silver Cuff Bracelet item
106 Lovely Floral Patterned Silver Cuff Bracelet
$15

Valued at $50

This exquisite pre-owned sterling silver bracelet boasts timeless elegance and understated charm. Crafted from high-quality sterling silver. The bracelet’s design is classic yet versatile, making it a perfect accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Small sized - best fits wrist 6 3/4 inches in circumference. Opening .78 inches.
Lovingly worn and donated by Nichole Graeber

104 Ruby Red & Gold Prisma Chandelier Handmade Earrings item
104 Ruby Red & Gold Prisma Chandelier Handmade Earrings
$40

Valued at $172

This exceptional pair of earrings from Lavish by Tricia Milanege showcases a striking Ruby Red & Gold Prisma Chandelier design. Handcrafted with precision, the intricate crochet work adds a unique, artistic flair. Generously donated by Hemline at the Quarry, these earrings make a bold and elegant statement, perfect for elevating any outfit.

110 Amethyst Stone Necklace in Gold Tone item
110 Amethyst Stone Necklace in Gold Tone
$55

Valued at $195

This stunning Amethyst Vermeil Necklace is a true statement piece. The necklace features a captivating amethyst gemstone, known for its rich purple hue, set in a luxurious vermeil setting.


Generously donated by Ruby Road Gems at Pearl. A family-owned business, always striving to source their gems as ethically and responsibly as possible. Every piece they share carries a story, a sparkle, and a touch of family history.

107Gold T-Pierced Logo Cuff - Gently Used item
107Gold T-Pierced Logo Cuff - Gently Used
$20

Valued at $80

Tory Burch pre-owned Gold T-Pierced Logo Cuff Bracelet – Metallic Finish

Elevate your accessory game with this stunning pre-owned Tory Burch Gold T-Pierced Logo Cuff bracelet. Crafted with a sleek metallic gold finish, this cuff features the signature T-pierced logo, a modern and minimalist design that exudes luxury and style. Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, it effortlessly complements any ensemble.

Details:
-Brand: Tory Burch
-Style: Gold T-Pierced Logo Cuff
-Finish: Metallic Gold
-Material: High-quality metal with a polished, radiant finish
-Design: Classic T-pierced logo for a signature Tory Burch look
-Size: Small-best fits wrist 6 3/4 inches in circumference. Opening .78 inches.
-Condition: pre-owned

Whether you're a long-time fan of Tory Burch or a first-time buyer, this bracelet is a timeless piece that will add a touch of elegance to your wardrobe. Don't miss your chance to own this iconic accessory!
re-loved by Nichole Graeber

101 Adobe Dog House item
101 Adobe Dog House
$75

Valued at $150

A unique dog house with an Adobe-style design, giving it a San Antonio/Southwestern aesthetic. This is a well made Adobe-like architectural style with a memory foam bed included for your dog's comfort. The house is on wheels for easy movement. The wheel locks to keep it stable when stationary. It stands 34 inches tall with a 42 inches square base, and interior dimensions of approximately 40 inches wide by 38 inches deep.

The spacious interior and comfortable bedding make this a premium dog house option, and the mobility feature is practical for repositioning around your yard or home as needed.

The house can be picked up at Culebra Rd. and Talley Rd. area. Delivery can be arranged with notice.

108 Wooden Foldable Pet Dog Safety Gate item
108 Wooden Foldable Pet Dog Safety Gate
$20

Valued at $65

Wooden Foldable Pet Dog Safety Gate – 4 Panel, 20” W x 24” H – Hand Carved Ghanti Bells, Free-Standing, Portable, Rustic Brown

Secure your home in style with this beautifully crafted Wooden Foldable Pet Dog Safety Gate from IRONGATE. Featuring an elegant hand-carved Ghanti bell design, this sturdy and portable 4-panel gate is perfect for keeping your furry friends safe while adding a rustic touch to any doorway, hall, or stairs.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 20" W x 24" H – perfect for most doorways and halls

Panels: 4 panels that fold for easy storage and portability

Design: Hand-carved Ghanti bells offer a unique, charming detail

Material: Crafted from high-quality wood with a rustic brown finish

Versatile & Free-Standing: No installation required, simply place where needed

Ideal for: Indoors, protecting your pets in living rooms, hallways, or stairs

Fully Assembled: Ready to use straight out of the box

Durable & Sturdy: Built to last, offering reliable safety for your pets

Whether you're creating a safe space for your puppy or simply adding a decorative barrier, this gate blends functionality with rustic charm. It’s the perfect solution for pet owners who want style and security in one!

109 Rosé Gift Set item
109 Rosé Gift Set item
109 Rosé Gift Set
$15

Valued at $55. Treat yourself and your pup with this charming bundle perfect for a relaxing evening or a thoughtful gift!
Included items:
-1 Bottle of Louis Bouillot Rosé
-2 Plastic Decal Wine Cups
-Arpaw Sardine-based Dog TREATS
-ZippyPaws Rosé Sparkle Dog Toy

Gifted by Natalia Noval Garza

111 Turquoise Ring in Sterling Silver Size 4.5 - Gently Used item
111 Turquoise Ring in Sterling Silver Size 4.5 - Gently Used
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Valued at $80

This exquisite ring (Size 4.5) showcases a unique shape with a textured rope border. The turquoise stone features a beautiful matrix formation, adding a distinct character to the piece. Though gently worn, it remains a stunning accessory. Formerly worn with love by Nichole Graeber.

112 White Gold Turquoise Ring item
112 White Gold Turquoise Ring
$40

Valued at $200

White Gold Turquoise Ring- Size 4.5

Unique Band and Setting

This stunning ring features a vibrant turquoise stone set in elegant white gold band with distinctive and artistic design.


Perfect for: adding a pop of color to your jewelry collection or gifting someone special


Gifted by Nichole Graeber



113 Jenny Bird Gold Rhine Pendant Necklace. item
$35

Valued at $129

Gorgeous Gold & Silver Necklace by Jenny Bird

Jenny Bird Gold Rhine Pendant Necklace. Modern necklace by Jenny Bird. Named after the Rhine River in Europe. Light and beautiful for everyday use. Details: 14k gold-dipped brass / snake chain finish: oxidized / pendant + bar finish: high polish / 42" L / lobster closure

Donated by Nichole Graeber

115 Black Rifle Coffee Gift Basket item
115 Black Rifle Coffee Gift Basket
$15

Valued at $55.

Black Rifle Coffee Basket with Great Dog Related Frames.


Two 12 oz bags of Freedom Fuel Coffee with a "Did you feed the Dog?" framed graphic and small framed graphic with paw print saying "They Steal your Heart & then Your Bed" from Kirkland.

114 Loma de Vida Gift Card with Salt Lamp and Hair Turbines item
114 Loma de Vida Gift Card with Salt Lamp and Hair Turbines
$75

Valued at $250

Loma de Vida Gift Card with Salt Lamp and Hair Turbines. Gift Card valued at $200 plus accessories would make a great gift for mom or daughter for that special occasion.

Located at La Cantera Resort and Spa.

116 Pet Gear Car Booster item
116 Pet Gear Car Booster
$20

Valued at $70

This Pet Gear Car Booster allows you to drive safely with your pets while keeping them comfortable. This cozy, sturdy, durable booster seat uses your car's seat belt system to secure the seat in place. Your pet stays secure with the attached tether. The cover and pillow for are easily removable for machine washing. Valued at $119.99

Dimensions:
Medium - 18"L x 14"W x 11"H

117 Dog Gift Basket item
117 Dog Gift Basket
$40

Value at $120

Dog Lover's Delight Gift Set

Treat your furry best friend to the ultimate comfort and joy! The paw-some bundle includes a cozy orthopedic dog bed for restful naps, several fun toys and bones to keep tails wagging, and a dog-themed picture frame-perfect for displaying your pup's cutest moment.


Includes orthopedic dog bed-ideal for all ages.
-Color: white
-Environment: Indoors
-Dimensions: 36 in L x 30 in W x 8 in H


Perfect For: Pampering your pup and celebrating the joy they bring to your life!

118 Top Paw Orthopedic Couch with Pink Leash and Collar item
$25

Value $100

Offer your dog ultimate comfort when he lays down to rest with this Top Paw White Orthopedic Couch Dog Bed. This amazing bed is shaped like a couch and offers plenty of space for your dog get comfortable and find deep sleep and relaxation. Large/X-large.

Features: Orthopedic couch-style bed
-Includes: 1 Dog Bed
-Color: white
-Environment: Indoors
-Dimensions: 36 in L x 30 in W x 8 in H

Pink rope dog leash, medium martingale collar with no buckle and more

119 J Alexander at the Quarry Dinner Gift Card item
$15

Value $50

J. Alexander's Gift Card

Treat yourself to a delicious experience at J. Alexander's, known for it's wood-fired cuisine, impeccable service and upscale ambiance.


Perfect for: date nights, family dinners, or a special treat just for you!

120 Canvas Bag and Leash item
120 Canvas Bag and Leash
$15

Value $70

This "Rescue Me" Canvas Tote is both functional and meaningful. Sourced from Mi Perrito Lindo, a small family-owned business dedicated to giving back to the rescue community, this bag holds a special significance. Mi Perrito Lindo has successfully raised $1,000 for the Bandera Dog Rescue Mission, showcasing their commitment to helping animals in need. Donated by Natalie, a passionate animal advocate and senior dog foster mom


Inside the tote, you'll find a Waterproof Hands-Free Leash in a lovely light brown shade, perfect for walks with your furry friends.


Bid on this tote to not only support a great cause but also to carry a piece of the rescue community with you!

121 Pup Pup and Away Certificate item
$90

Value $210

Enjoy this certificate toward a 6-week group training class at Pup Pup and Away. Classes are tailored to support various training goals and may vary depending on your needs. If a group setting isn't the right fit, the value can be applied toward other training services. Certificate valid through May 2026.


Generously donated by Stephanie Garza, who along with her incredible team, has been instrumental in the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission, fostering 11 dogs from this hoarding situation.

122 Illume Lens item
122 Illume Lens
$45

Value $175

Enjoy a 1-hour outdoor photoshoot, available starting September 2025 and beyond! This exclusive package includes a pre-session consultation to plan your shoot, up to two wardrobe changes during the sessions, and is valid for guests of this silent auction. Please contact the photographer prior to session to schedule a consult.


Generously donated by animal advocate and photographer Marcus (Joel) Pena, who has used his talents to support animal welfare and rescue organizations.

123 Cat Scratcher w/ Treats & Toys item
123 Cat Scratcher w/ Treats & Toys
$15

Value $45

Cat Scratcher with Treats & Toys 


This all-in-one cat scratcher is the purr-fect combo of fun and function! Featuring a raised, sturdy bowl shape, it not only satisfies your cat’s natural scratching instincts but also doubles as a cozy lounge spot for those midday cat naps.


Includes a selection of treats and toys to keep your kitty entertained and pampered!

124 Purr-fect Cat Lover's Bundle item
124 Purr-fect Cat Lover's Bundle
$20

Valued $60

Purr-fect Cat Lover’s Bundle 


This cozy and convenient set is ideal for any cat parent!


Includes:

 Black Mesh Soft-Sided Carrier – Lightweight, breathable, and great for trips to the vet or adventures on the go.

 Two Cat Bowls – Stylish and practical for food and water.

 Toys & Treats – A fun mix to keep your furry friend happy and entertained.

 Decorative Wooden Sign – “A house is not a home without a cat” – the perfect touch of charm for any cat-loving home.


A thoughtful gift or a sweet treat for your own feline companion!

126 Robin Jackson Photography item
126 Robin Jackson Photography
$70

Value $350

Robin Jackson Photography – 8”x10” Custom Pet Portrait

Family welcome!


Capture your beloved pet (and the whole family, if you’d like!) with this professional 8”x10” portrait package by Robin Jackson Photography.


This exclusive package includes:

 A personal consultation

 A professional portrait session (at home or a scenic outdoor location)

 One 8”x10” printed portrait

 One hour of expert retouching


Available in: Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, Boerne, San Antonio, The Woodlands, Houston, Galveston, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and surrounding areas.


Cherish your furry friend with a timeless portrait you’ll treasure forever!

125 Dog Food Storage item
125 Dog Food Storage
$25

Value $105

Ultimate Dog Food Storage & Treat Bundle 


Keep your pup’s food fresh and their tail wagging with this all-in-one set!


Includes:

 50 lb Vittles Vault – Airtight and durable storage container to keep dog food fresh and pest-free.

 27 lbs of Canidae All Life Stages Dog Food – Made with real salmon and wholesome ancient grains,

perfect for pups of all ages.

 Bonus Treats, Bones & Toy – A fun mix to spoil your furry friend.


Practical, nutritious, and packed with goodies, this bundle is a must-have for any dog lover!

127-StoryTime Gift Certificate item
$50

Value $250 

Miss Anastasia Joy of The Twig Book Shop – Traveling Storytime Gift Certificate


Bring the magic of story time to you with a 30-minute Traveling Storytime Visit from the one and only Miss Anastasia Joy—The Twig Book Shop’s beloved Storytime Chick!


This whimsical package includes:

 A 30-minute Costume Character Storytime

 One story time book

 Miss Anastasia in full character for an unforgettable, joy-filled experience!


Perfect for schools, libraries, or literary events!

128 Le Chic Pug Earrings item
$10

Value $25

Pug Hoop Earrings by Le Chic


These adorable Pug Hoop Earrings are the perfect blend of charm, comfort, and craftsmanship!


 Features:

  • Hand-painted on lightweight, sustainable Baltic Birchwood
  • Surgical-grade stainless steel hoops
  • 18K gold PVD-coated
  • Hypoallergenic, nickel-free & irritation-free
  • Tarnish-resistant
  • Made with care in the USA

Stylish, sustainable, and safe for sensitive ears, these earrings are a must-have for any pug lover or statement earring enthusiast! 


129 Apple Watch /Bands item
$40

Value $200

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) Never worn

Bundle 


Donated by: Animal Advocate & BDRM Volunteer, April Arrington


Stay connected and on track with this Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), perfect for everyday use and fitness tracking.


Includes:

  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)
  • Apple charger
  • Black standard athletic band
  • Stylish Heyday white marble adjustable band



130 Avalon Hair Design Gift Basket item
130 Avalon Hair Design Gift Basket
$50

Value $250

Avalon Hair Designs Gift Basket 

Pamper yourself (and your pup!) with this luxurious hair care and pet care gift basket from Avalon Hair Designs.


Includes:

 Unbrush Detangling Brush

 Assortment of stylish hair clips

Cruelty free

 Paul Mitchell Pet Calming Lavender Mint Shampoo

 Tea Tree Lavender Mint Overnight Moisture Hair Therapy

 Tea Tree Special Hair & Body Moisturizer

 Tea Tree Lavender Mint Shampoo & Conditioner

 Extra-Body Sculpting Foam

 All beautifully arranged in a cute rainbow basket


A perfect mix of salon-quality self-care and pet pampering!


131 Pink Zebra & More Gift Bundle item
131 Pink Zebra & More Gift Bundle
$35

Value: $174

Pink Zebra & More Gift Bundle

Donated by Animal Advocate Veronica Melchor


Includes:

  • Happy Thoughts Simmer Pot with dogs
  • Hello Kitty Stanley-style tumbler
  • Veeder Winery 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Blueberry Cobbler Diffused Oil
  • Wax Melts: Black Cherry, Fresh Laundry & Lavender Gin Fizz
  • Green Tea Lemongrass Natural Bug Repellent
  • Vanilla Fragrant Room Spray

A cozy, colorful collection of scents and goodies for home, pets, and self-care!


132 Dog Heaven item
$35

Valued at $130

Offer your dog ultimate comfort when he lays down to rest with this Top Paw White Orthopedic Couch Dog Bed. Included is a beautiful handmade artisan dog leash by Global Goods and dog bowl set Gifted by Hupil Market.

Features: Orthopedic couch-style bed
-Includes: 1 Dog Bed
-Color: white
-Environment: Indoors
-Dimensions: 36 in L x 30 in W x 8 in H

133 Spay/Neuter Yard Signs item
$25

Value $120

10 Spay & Neuter Awareness Yard Signs (with Metal Stakes)

Spread the message and help educate your community!


This set includes 10 durable 18.5” x 24” yard signs with metal stands, promoting the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent overpopulation and save lives. Perfect for front yards, adoption events, vet offices, or rescue outreach efforts.


 Donated by a dedicated local animal advocate who believes in the power of education and visibility.


Let your lawn speak for the animals. 


134 Bark Box item
$10

Valued at up to $45!

1-Month BarkBox or Super Chewer Box – Digital Gift Certificate


Thanks to BARK and their awesome team, we’re excited to offer this digital gift certificate as part of our auction.

The lucky winner will receive a 1-month subscription box, your choice of:

 Classic BarkBox – Features plush toys, treats, and surprises

 Super Chewer Box – Built tough with natural rubber and nylon toys (no fluff!), perfect for power chewers

 Each box includes:

• 2 toys

• 2 full-size bags of treats

• 1 surprise item

To redeem, the winner just needs to email Bark with the certificate, their dog’s name, size, any allergies, the name of the event attended, and a shipping address. Bark will handle the rest!

 Valid in the continental U.S. only

 No expiration date

A big thank you to BARK for supporting rescue dogs and the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission!


135 Amazon Gift Card item
$10

Valued at $50

$50 Amazon Gift Card – Physical Card

Perfect for gifting, treating yourself, or stocking up on essentials!


This $50 physical Amazon gift card can be used toward millions of items on Amazon.com—from pet supplies and books to gadgets and home goods.


 No expiration date

 Physical card will be mailed or delivered to the winning bidder

 Great for gifts, holidays, or everyday shopping


All proceeds support the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission and the animals still waiting for rescue and care.


Thank you for bidding and making a difference! 

136 Cow Tote item
136 Cow Tote
$10

Valued at $25


Handmade Cow Tote Bag


This fun and functional lined tote features a charming cow design and a convenient exterior pocket.


Measuring 13” x 13” x 5” with 16” handles, it’s the perfect size for everyday use, errands, or gifting.


Lovingly handcrafted, both sturdy and stylish!

137 14K Post Earrings item
$15

Valued at $60


14K Gold Ball Stud Earrings


Classic and timeless, these 14K gold 5mm ball stud post earrings add a touch of elegance to any look.


Perfect for everyday wear or a simple, sophisticated accent for any occasion.


138 Bracelet item
138 Bracelet
$15

Valued at $50



Handmade Paw Charm Bracelet

This one-of-a-kind silver bracelet features a charming paw print design, lovingly handcrafted by a local artist.

A beautiful way to show your love for animals, perfect for everyday wear or as a heartfelt gift for any pet lover.


Unique, meaningful, and made with care.

Pride Lands Animal Pin item
Pride Lands Animal Pin
$5

Valued at $25

Pride Lands Animal Pin


This vintage solid pewter brooch features a striking animal design inspired by the wild beauty of the Pride Lands.


Signed by Fable, this collectible pin is both elegant and timeless, perfect for animal lovers or vintage jewelry enthusiasts.


A unique piece with character and craftsmanship!


140 Fiesta Wall Hanging item
140 Fiesta Wall Hanging
$15

Valued at $60

Fiesta Flower Wall Hanging


Celebrate color and craftsmanship with this handmade 50” x 50” wall hanging, created by a local quilter.


Featuring vibrant floral designs, this piece captures the joyful spirit of Fiesta and adds a bold, cheerful touch to any space.


A true statement piece, rich in texture and tradition!

141 Cowgirl Angel Pin, Brooch item
141 Cowgirl Angel Pin, Brooch
$5

Valued $25

Cowgirl Angel Pin/Brooch


A unique piece of wearable art handcrafted by a Texas local artist, featuring a charming cowgirl angel design.

Made with a beautiful mix of silver, copper, and gold tones, this pin is perfect for adding a touch of Western spirit and individuality to any outfit or accessory.


A standout collectible or heartfelt gift!




142 Sheep Felted Wall Hanging item
142 Sheep Felted Wall Hanging
$10

Valued at $50

Adorable handmade wall art featuring a sheep, created using real sheep wool fibers through needle felting.


Crafted with love by a local quilter, this one-of-a-kind piece measures 34” x 36” and adds a cozy, rustic charm to any space.

A perfect blend of texture, warmth, and artistry!


143 Hops & Hounds Gift Card item
$15

Valued at $50


$50 gift card to Hops & Hounds where pups bring their humans!

Food, drinks, and a tail-waggin’ good time in a fun, pet-friendly space. A generous contribution from Archie's Blankets Across America. This organization raises funds to provide blankets for homeless dogs across the USA and has also supported our mission and raised $300 for this mission.


Bid now and treat your whole pack! 

144 Mezquite Gift CARD item
$10

Valued at $50

Enjoy a $50 gift card to Mezquite, a vibrant dining spot celebrating the bold flavors of the Sonoran region.


From handmade flour tortillas to refreshing cocktails, it’s the perfect place to gather with friends and wind down after a long week.


Bid now and savor every bite!


145 Scissors & Scotch Gift Card item
$10

Valued at $54


Treat yourself with a $54 gift card to Scissors & Scotch and located in Quarry Village!


This relaxed, modern barbershop offers expert haircuts, beard trims, and shaves—with a complimentary drink to top it off. 


A great gift or self-care splurge!

146 Mezquite Gift Card item
$10

Valued at $50


Enjoy a $50 gift card to Mezquite, a vibrant dining spot celebrating the bold flavors of the Sonoran region.


From handmade flour tortillas to refreshing cocktails, it’s the perfect place to gather with friends and wind down after a long week.


Bid now and savor every bite!

