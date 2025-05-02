"Barks & Bids" Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission Online Auction

Value at $120

Dog Lover's Delight Gift Set

Treat your furry best friend to the ultimate comfort and joy! The paw-some bundle includes a cozy orthopedic dog bed for restful naps, several fun toys and bones to keep tails wagging, and a dog-themed picture frame-perfect for displaying your pup's cutest moment.





Includes orthopedic dog bed-ideal for all ages.

-Color: white

-Environment: Indoors

-Dimensions: 36 in L x 30 in W x 8 in H





Perfect For: Pampering your pup and celebrating the joy they bring to your life!