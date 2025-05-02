"Barks & Bids" Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission Online Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $170.00
Fun Gift Basket of Sasssy Suds Goat Milk Products!
Sasssy Suds was established following the rescue of Lady by Candida, the founder of Bee Pawsitive Husky Rescue, based in San Antonio, Texas. All proceeds are dedicated entirely to supporting the rescue and care of the animals.
This thoughtful basket includes:
-soy wax candle
-body butter
-sugar scrubs
-bath bombs
-gel wax melts
-soap bars
-lip glosses and more.
Their scents range from the tropical sweetness of mango to the refreshing allure of Ocean Kiss, offering a variety for you to enjoy and explore.
Valued at $250
Pawderosa Ranch Boarding and Doggy Daycare
A generous PAWderosa Gift Basket which includes:
-One free doggy day care
-One free bath
-One free pawty
-$100 off daycare or lodging
3 furry farm squeaky toys and more.
Valued at $182
This useful storage bag makes traveling with your pup easier, with plenty of space for all your dogs necessities.
and includes the following;
•Mountain Smith k-9 Cube filled with
•WestPaw Qwizl Puzzle Toy
•WestPaw Toppl Nesting Cup
•Nomadix Towel
All great things for your furry friend! These items were Provided by Whole Earth Provisions, a family-owned business based in Texas.
Valued at $50
This exquisite pre-owned sterling silver bracelet boasts timeless elegance and understated charm. Crafted from high-quality sterling silver. The bracelet’s design is classic yet versatile, making it a perfect accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Small sized - best fits wrist 6 3/4 inches in circumference. Opening .78 inches.
Lovingly worn and donated by Nichole Graeber
Valued at $172
This exceptional pair of earrings from Lavish by Tricia Milanege showcases a striking Ruby Red & Gold Prisma Chandelier design. Handcrafted with precision, the intricate crochet work adds a unique, artistic flair. Generously donated by Hemline at the Quarry, these earrings make a bold and elegant statement, perfect for elevating any outfit.
Valued at $195
This stunning Amethyst Vermeil Necklace is a true statement piece. The necklace features a captivating amethyst gemstone, known for its rich purple hue, set in a luxurious vermeil setting.
Generously donated by Ruby Road Gems at Pearl. A family-owned business, always striving to source their gems as ethically and responsibly as possible. Every piece they share carries a story, a sparkle, and a touch of family history.
Valued at $80
Tory Burch pre-owned Gold T-Pierced Logo Cuff Bracelet – Metallic Finish
Elevate your accessory game with this stunning pre-owned Tory Burch Gold T-Pierced Logo Cuff bracelet. Crafted with a sleek metallic gold finish, this cuff features the signature T-pierced logo, a modern and minimalist design that exudes luxury and style. Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, it effortlessly complements any ensemble.
Details:
-Brand: Tory Burch
-Style: Gold T-Pierced Logo Cuff
-Finish: Metallic Gold
-Material: High-quality metal with a polished, radiant finish
-Design: Classic T-pierced logo for a signature Tory Burch look
-Size: Small-best fits wrist 6 3/4 inches in circumference. Opening .78 inches.
-Condition: pre-owned
Whether you're a long-time fan of Tory Burch or a first-time buyer, this bracelet is a timeless piece that will add a touch of elegance to your wardrobe. Don't miss your chance to own this iconic accessory!
re-loved by Nichole Graeber
Valued at $150
A unique dog house with an Adobe-style design, giving it a San Antonio/Southwestern aesthetic. This is a well made Adobe-like architectural style with a memory foam bed included for your dog's comfort. The house is on wheels for easy movement. The wheel locks to keep it stable when stationary. It stands 34 inches tall with a 42 inches square base, and interior dimensions of approximately 40 inches wide by 38 inches deep.
The spacious interior and comfortable bedding make this a premium dog house option, and the mobility feature is practical for repositioning around your yard or home as needed.
The house can be picked up at Culebra Rd. and Talley Rd. area. Delivery can be arranged with notice.
Valued at $65
Wooden Foldable Pet Dog Safety Gate – 4 Panel, 20” W x 24” H – Hand Carved Ghanti Bells, Free-Standing, Portable, Rustic Brown
Secure your home in style with this beautifully crafted Wooden Foldable Pet Dog Safety Gate from IRONGATE. Featuring an elegant hand-carved Ghanti bell design, this sturdy and portable 4-panel gate is perfect for keeping your furry friends safe while adding a rustic touch to any doorway, hall, or stairs.
Key Features:
Dimensions: 20" W x 24" H – perfect for most doorways and halls
Panels: 4 panels that fold for easy storage and portability
Design: Hand-carved Ghanti bells offer a unique, charming detail
Material: Crafted from high-quality wood with a rustic brown finish
Versatile & Free-Standing: No installation required, simply place where needed
Ideal for: Indoors, protecting your pets in living rooms, hallways, or stairs
Fully Assembled: Ready to use straight out of the box
Durable & Sturdy: Built to last, offering reliable safety for your pets
Whether you're creating a safe space for your puppy or simply adding a decorative barrier, this gate blends functionality with rustic charm. It’s the perfect solution for pet owners who want style and security in one!
Valued at $55. Treat yourself and your pup with this charming bundle perfect for a relaxing evening or a thoughtful gift!
Included items:
-1 Bottle of Louis Bouillot Rosé
-2 Plastic Decal Wine Cups
-Arpaw Sardine-based Dog TREATS
-ZippyPaws Rosé Sparkle Dog Toy
Gifted by Natalia Noval Garza
Valued at $80
This exquisite ring (Size 4.5) showcases a unique shape with a textured rope border. The turquoise stone features a beautiful matrix formation, adding a distinct character to the piece. Though gently worn, it remains a stunning accessory. Formerly worn with love by Nichole Graeber.
Valued at $200
White Gold Turquoise Ring- Size 4.5
Unique Band and Setting
This stunning ring features a vibrant turquoise stone set in elegant white gold band with distinctive and artistic design.
Perfect for: adding a pop of color to your jewelry collection or gifting someone special
Gifted by Nichole Graeber
Valued at $129
Gorgeous Gold & Silver Necklace by Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird Gold Rhine Pendant Necklace. Modern necklace by Jenny Bird. Named after the Rhine River in Europe. Light and beautiful for everyday use. Details: 14k gold-dipped brass / snake chain finish: oxidized / pendant + bar finish: high polish / 42" L / lobster closure
Donated by Nichole Graeber
Valued at $55.
Black Rifle Coffee Basket with Great Dog Related Frames.
Two 12 oz bags of Freedom Fuel Coffee with a "Did you feed the Dog?" framed graphic and small framed graphic with paw print saying "They Steal your Heart & then Your Bed" from Kirkland.
Valued at $250
Loma de Vida Gift Card with Salt Lamp and Hair Turbines. Gift Card valued at $200 plus accessories would make a great gift for mom or daughter for that special occasion.
Located at La Cantera Resort and Spa.
Valued at $70
This Pet Gear Car Booster allows you to drive safely with your pets while keeping them comfortable. This cozy, sturdy, durable booster seat uses your car's seat belt system to secure the seat in place. Your pet stays secure with the attached tether. The cover and pillow for are easily removable for machine washing. Valued at $119.99
Dimensions:
Medium - 18"L x 14"W x 11"H
Value at $120
Dog Lover's Delight Gift Set
Treat your furry best friend to the ultimate comfort and joy! The paw-some bundle includes a cozy orthopedic dog bed for restful naps, several fun toys and bones to keep tails wagging, and a dog-themed picture frame-perfect for displaying your pup's cutest moment.
Includes orthopedic dog bed-ideal for all ages.
-Color: white
-Environment: Indoors
-Dimensions: 36 in L x 30 in W x 8 in H
Perfect For: Pampering your pup and celebrating the joy they bring to your life!
Value $100
Offer your dog ultimate comfort when he lays down to rest with this Top Paw White Orthopedic Couch Dog Bed. This amazing bed is shaped like a couch and offers plenty of space for your dog get comfortable and find deep sleep and relaxation. Large/X-large.
Features: Orthopedic couch-style bed
-Includes: 1 Dog Bed
-Color: white
-Environment: Indoors
-Dimensions: 36 in L x 30 in W x 8 in H
Pink rope dog leash, medium martingale collar with no buckle and more
Value $50
J. Alexander's Gift Card
Treat yourself to a delicious experience at J. Alexander's, known for it's wood-fired cuisine, impeccable service and upscale ambiance.
Perfect for: date nights, family dinners, or a special treat just for you!
Value $70
This "Rescue Me" Canvas Tote is both functional and meaningful. Sourced from Mi Perrito Lindo, a small family-owned business dedicated to giving back to the rescue community, this bag holds a special significance. Mi Perrito Lindo has successfully raised $1,000 for the Bandera Dog Rescue Mission, showcasing their commitment to helping animals in need. Donated by Natalie, a passionate animal advocate and senior dog foster mom
Inside the tote, you'll find a Waterproof Hands-Free Leash in a lovely light brown shade, perfect for walks with your furry friends.
Bid on this tote to not only support a great cause but also to carry a piece of the rescue community with you!
Value $210
Enjoy this certificate toward a 6-week group training class at Pup Pup and Away. Classes are tailored to support various training goals and may vary depending on your needs. If a group setting isn't the right fit, the value can be applied toward other training services. Certificate valid through May 2026.
Generously donated by Stephanie Garza, who along with her incredible team, has been instrumental in the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission, fostering 11 dogs from this hoarding situation.
Value $175
Enjoy a 1-hour outdoor photoshoot, available starting September 2025 and beyond! This exclusive package includes a pre-session consultation to plan your shoot, up to two wardrobe changes during the sessions, and is valid for guests of this silent auction. Please contact the photographer prior to session to schedule a consult.
Generously donated by animal advocate and photographer Marcus (Joel) Pena, who has used his talents to support animal welfare and rescue organizations.
Value $45
Cat Scratcher with Treats & Toys
This all-in-one cat scratcher is the purr-fect combo of fun and function! Featuring a raised, sturdy bowl shape, it not only satisfies your cat’s natural scratching instincts but also doubles as a cozy lounge spot for those midday cat naps.
Includes a selection of treats and toys to keep your kitty entertained and pampered!
Valued $60
Purr-fect Cat Lover’s Bundle
This cozy and convenient set is ideal for any cat parent!
Includes:
Black Mesh Soft-Sided Carrier – Lightweight, breathable, and great for trips to the vet or adventures on the go.
Two Cat Bowls – Stylish and practical for food and water.
Toys & Treats – A fun mix to keep your furry friend happy and entertained.
Decorative Wooden Sign – “A house is not a home without a cat” – the perfect touch of charm for any cat-loving home.
A thoughtful gift or a sweet treat for your own feline companion!
Value $350
Robin Jackson Photography – 8”x10” Custom Pet Portrait
Family welcome!
Capture your beloved pet (and the whole family, if you’d like!) with this professional 8”x10” portrait package by Robin Jackson Photography.
This exclusive package includes:
A personal consultation
A professional portrait session (at home or a scenic outdoor location)
One 8”x10” printed portrait
One hour of expert retouching
Available in: Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, Boerne, San Antonio, The Woodlands, Houston, Galveston, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and surrounding areas.
Cherish your furry friend with a timeless portrait you’ll treasure forever!
Value $105
Ultimate Dog Food Storage & Treat Bundle
Keep your pup’s food fresh and their tail wagging with this all-in-one set!
Includes:
50 lb Vittles Vault – Airtight and durable storage container to keep dog food fresh and pest-free.
27 lbs of Canidae All Life Stages Dog Food – Made with real salmon and wholesome ancient grains,
perfect for pups of all ages.
Bonus Treats, Bones & Toy – A fun mix to spoil your furry friend.
Practical, nutritious, and packed with goodies, this bundle is a must-have for any dog lover!
Value $250
Miss Anastasia Joy of The Twig Book Shop – Traveling Storytime Gift Certificate
Bring the magic of story time to you with a 30-minute Traveling Storytime Visit from the one and only Miss Anastasia Joy—The Twig Book Shop’s beloved Storytime Chick!
This whimsical package includes:
A 30-minute Costume Character Storytime
One story time book
Miss Anastasia in full character for an unforgettable, joy-filled experience!
Perfect for schools, libraries, or literary events!
Value $25
Pug Hoop Earrings by Le Chic
These adorable Pug Hoop Earrings are the perfect blend of charm, comfort, and craftsmanship!
Features:
Stylish, sustainable, and safe for sensitive ears, these earrings are a must-have for any pug lover or statement earring enthusiast!
Value $200
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) Never worn
Bundle
Donated by: Animal Advocate & BDRM Volunteer, April Arrington
Stay connected and on track with this Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), perfect for everyday use and fitness tracking.
Includes:
Value $250
Avalon Hair Designs Gift Basket
Pamper yourself (and your pup!) with this luxurious hair care and pet care gift basket from Avalon Hair Designs.
Includes:
Unbrush Detangling Brush
Assortment of stylish hair clips
Cruelty free
Paul Mitchell Pet Calming Lavender Mint Shampoo
Tea Tree Lavender Mint Overnight Moisture Hair Therapy
Tea Tree Special Hair & Body Moisturizer
Tea Tree Lavender Mint Shampoo & Conditioner
Extra-Body Sculpting Foam
All beautifully arranged in a cute rainbow basket
A perfect mix of salon-quality self-care and pet pampering!
Value: $174
Pink Zebra & More Gift Bundle
Donated by Animal Advocate Veronica Melchor
Includes:
A cozy, colorful collection of scents and goodies for home, pets, and self-care!
Valued at $130
Offer your dog ultimate comfort when he lays down to rest with this Top Paw White Orthopedic Couch Dog Bed. Included is a beautiful handmade artisan dog leash by Global Goods and dog bowl set Gifted by Hupil Market.
Features: Orthopedic couch-style bed
-Includes: 1 Dog Bed
-Color: white
-Environment: Indoors
-Dimensions: 36 in L x 30 in W x 8 in H
Value $120
10 Spay & Neuter Awareness Yard Signs (with Metal Stakes)
Spread the message and help educate your community!
This set includes 10 durable 18.5” x 24” yard signs with metal stands, promoting the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent overpopulation and save lives. Perfect for front yards, adoption events, vet offices, or rescue outreach efforts.
Donated by a dedicated local animal advocate who believes in the power of education and visibility.
Let your lawn speak for the animals.
Valued at up to $45!
1-Month BarkBox or Super Chewer Box – Digital Gift Certificate
Thanks to BARK and their awesome team, we’re excited to offer this digital gift certificate as part of our auction.
The lucky winner will receive a 1-month subscription box, your choice of:
Classic BarkBox – Features plush toys, treats, and surprises
Super Chewer Box – Built tough with natural rubber and nylon toys (no fluff!), perfect for power chewers
Each box includes:
• 2 toys
• 2 full-size bags of treats
• 1 surprise item
To redeem, the winner just needs to email Bark with the certificate, their dog’s name, size, any allergies, the name of the event attended, and a shipping address. Bark will handle the rest!
Valid in the continental U.S. only
No expiration date
A big thank you to BARK for supporting rescue dogs and the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission!
Valued at $50
$50 Amazon Gift Card – Physical Card
Perfect for gifting, treating yourself, or stocking up on essentials!
This $50 physical Amazon gift card can be used toward millions of items on Amazon.com—from pet supplies and books to gadgets and home goods.
No expiration date
Physical card will be mailed or delivered to the winning bidder
Great for gifts, holidays, or everyday shopping
All proceeds support the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission and the animals still waiting for rescue and care.
Thank you for bidding and making a difference!
Valued at $25
Handmade Cow Tote Bag
This fun and functional lined tote features a charming cow design and a convenient exterior pocket.
Measuring 13” x 13” x 5” with 16” handles, it’s the perfect size for everyday use, errands, or gifting.
Lovingly handcrafted, both sturdy and stylish!
Valued at $60
14K Gold Ball Stud Earrings
Classic and timeless, these 14K gold 5mm ball stud post earrings add a touch of elegance to any look.
Perfect for everyday wear or a simple, sophisticated accent for any occasion.
Valued at $50
Handmade Paw Charm Bracelet
This one-of-a-kind silver bracelet features a charming paw print design, lovingly handcrafted by a local artist.
A beautiful way to show your love for animals, perfect for everyday wear or as a heartfelt gift for any pet lover.
Unique, meaningful, and made with care.
Valued at $25
Pride Lands Animal Pin
This vintage solid pewter brooch features a striking animal design inspired by the wild beauty of the Pride Lands.
Signed by Fable, this collectible pin is both elegant and timeless, perfect for animal lovers or vintage jewelry enthusiasts.
A unique piece with character and craftsmanship!
Valued at $60
Fiesta Flower Wall Hanging
Celebrate color and craftsmanship with this handmade 50” x 50” wall hanging, created by a local quilter.
Featuring vibrant floral designs, this piece captures the joyful spirit of Fiesta and adds a bold, cheerful touch to any space.
A true statement piece, rich in texture and tradition!
Valued $25
Cowgirl Angel Pin/Brooch
A unique piece of wearable art handcrafted by a Texas local artist, featuring a charming cowgirl angel design.
Made with a beautiful mix of silver, copper, and gold tones, this pin is perfect for adding a touch of Western spirit and individuality to any outfit or accessory.
A standout collectible or heartfelt gift!
Valued at $50
Adorable handmade wall art featuring a sheep, created using real sheep wool fibers through needle felting.
Crafted with love by a local quilter, this one-of-a-kind piece measures 34” x 36” and adds a cozy, rustic charm to any space.
A perfect blend of texture, warmth, and artistry!
Valued at $50
$50 gift card to Hops & Hounds where pups bring their humans!
Food, drinks, and a tail-waggin’ good time in a fun, pet-friendly space. A generous contribution from Archie's Blankets Across America. This organization raises funds to provide blankets for homeless dogs across the USA and has also supported our mission and raised $300 for this mission.
Bid now and treat your whole pack!
Valued at $50
Enjoy a $50 gift card to Mezquite, a vibrant dining spot celebrating the bold flavors of the Sonoran region.
From handmade flour tortillas to refreshing cocktails, it’s the perfect place to gather with friends and wind down after a long week.
Bid now and savor every bite!
Valued at $54
Treat yourself with a $54 gift card to Scissors & Scotch and located in Quarry Village!
This relaxed, modern barbershop offers expert haircuts, beard trims, and shaves—with a complimentary drink to top it off.
A great gift or self-care splurge!
