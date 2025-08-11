eventClosed

Bands for the Brave - 2025 (1 of 3)

225 Main St N, Stillwater, MN 55082, USA

1. Handcrafted Cutting Board
$50

Handcrafted by Glen Roseland

2. FairWave Basket item
2. FairWave Basket
$45

Coffee basket from FairWave Coffee


Items include:

Folly House Bean 12 oz bag

Up Coffee Organic 12 oz bag

SpyHouse 10 bag

Chemex Bonded Filters 100 squares

Coffee cup

Chemex Filter-Drip Filters

T-Shirt

Cap


Donated by FairWave Coffee!

3. Cutting Board - East Oak Woodworking (Package 1)
$40

Mahogany and Ash End Grain cutting boards with care instructions and conditioner


End grain cutting boards are a specific type of wooden cutting board in which the wood fibers are oriented vertically, exposing the ends of the wood fibers on the cutting surface. This construction method gives end grain cutting boards their distinctive appearance and superior performance. The manufacturing process involves carefully selecting high-quality hardwood, cutting it into blocks, and assembling these blocks with the grain facing upwards. This process results in what is considered by many to be the best cutting board for knives. Unlike edge-grain cutting boards, where the wood fibers run horizontally, end grain boards are known for their resilience and ability to withstand heavy use over time.


--Veteran Made--


Donated by creator/owner of East Oak Woodworking!

4. Cutting Board - East Oak Woodworking (Package 2)
$40

Mahogany and Ash End Grain cutting boards with care instructions and conditioner

 

End grain cutting boards are a specific type of wooden cutting board in which the wood fibers are oriented vertically, exposing the ends of the wood fibers on the cutting surface. This construction method gives end grain cutting boards their distinctive appearance and superior performance. The manufacturing process involves carefully selecting high-quality hardwood, cutting it into blocks, and assembling these blocks with the grain facing upwards. This process results in what is considered by many to be the best cutting board for knives. Unlike edge-grain cutting boards, where the wood fibers run horizontally, end grain boards are known for their resilience and ability to withstand heavy use over time.

 

--Veteran Made--


Donated by creator/owner of East Oak Woodworking!

5. Solar Shield Gift Certificate
$85

$280 Gift Certificate


Automotive Window Tint or can use this value towards upgrade for paint protection, etc.


Donated by Solar Shield!

6. Timberwolves Swag
$95

Rudy Gobert signed size 3 NBA Commemorative Series Wilson basketball, half is black and half is white, blue seams. Comes with MN Timberwolves Certificate of Authenticity dated 5.1.25


Naz Reid Bobblehead


Black to-go stainless steel mug with a white Timberwolves logo


Items donated by MN Timberwolves!

7. Charcuterie Board - Loon with Marble Handle item
7. Charcuterie Board - Loon with Marble Handle
$20

Beautiful small charcuterie board with a grey and brown marble handle. Engraved MN Loon on the front of the board.


Donated by creator/owner of Gathering Gals! Locally made.

8. Handmade Beaded Jewelry item
8. Handmade Beaded Jewelry
$15

Each earring is a half-slice of lemon, perfectly beaded with yellow and white beads to show the detail.


Blue and white hand beaded choker necklace with a diamond shaped pattern dangling from end to end of the necklace.


Handcrafted and Donated by C1’s Grace Wietstock!

9. Aveda Botanical Repair Gift Box
$25

Gift Box includes Botanical Repair Strengthening Conditioner, 3.4 oz


Botanical Repair Strengthening Shampoo, 3.4 oz


Botanical Repair Strengthening leave-in treatment, 3.4 oz


Aveda Control Force Firm Hold Hair Spray, 9.1 oz


Donated by Sophia Rivard, with Embellish Salon!

10. Hand Painted Barnwood Sign 'Into the Woods We Go'
$15

‘Into the Woods We Go’

Dark barn wood, rustic/authentic, white lettering

11.Handmade/Hand Painted Wood Sign 'These Are The Good Days'
$15

‘These are the Good Days’


Grey lettering, light wood with rustic knots visible

12. Wooden Peace Sign & Epoxy Resin MN Decor
$15

Handmade/Hand Painted Wooden Peace Sign & Epoxy Resin MN Decor

13. Handmade 'Let It Be' Wood Sign and Epoxy Resin MN Decor
$15

‘Let It Be’ rustic wood sign is hand painted with a hanging wire on the back.


14. Joffrey’s Coffee Basket item
14. Joffrey’s Coffee Basket
$60

6 bags of Joffrey’s coffee, the Official coffee of Disney World Resort


Insulated tumbler


Coffee koozie


Donated by Joffrey’s!

15. The Capital Grille Gift Box
$150

Bottle of Orin Swift Advice From John Merlot 2023

2 $100 Gift Certificates

2 Wine Glasses

Bottle Opener


Donated by The Capital Grille!

16. iHeart Media / KFAN In Studio Experience
$50

Get ready for an unforgettable morning with one of the Twin Cities’ most iconic radio crews! This exclusive in-studio experience gives you access to see The Power Trip Morning Show in-person. You’ll sit in on a live broadcast, watch the team in action, and witness the fan-favorite Initials Game played right before your eyes. Whether you're a longtime listener or new to the show, this is your chance to see how the magic happens behind the mic.


Donated by iHeart Media/KFAN!

17. BarkBox Package- $45/1 month gift certificate + treats
$45

BarkBox is the dog toy subscription box. A monthly surprise of dog toys, treats, and goodies! Subscribe to BarkBox for your pup - or give BarkBox as the perfect dog gift. Also receive a basket of dog treats.


Donated by BarkBox!

18. Painting by Tracy Banks Soft Gold & White Acrylic 24x36
$30

Painting by Canteen One Artist Tracy Banks


Soft Gold & White Acrylic Painting 24"x 36"


Donated by C1’s Tracy Banks!

19. Painting by Tracy Banks - Copper Gold - 24x36
$30

Painting by Canteen One Artist Tracy Banks


Copper Gold w/ splashes of White & Brown Acrylic Painting 24"x 36"


Donated by C1’s Tracy Banks!

20. Painting by Tracy Banks - Tan Brown White 22x28
$15

Painting by Canteen One Artist Tracy Banks


Tan, Brown, & White w/ splashes of Gold Acrylic Painting 22"x 28"


Donated by C1’s Tracy Banks!

21. Painting by Tracy Banks - Green and White 18x36
$20

Painting by Canteen One Artist Tracy Banks


Green & White Acrylic Painting 18"x 36"


Donated by C1’s Tracy Banks!

22. Painting by Tracy Banks - Dark & Light Green 18x36
$20

Painting by Canteen One Artist Tracy Banks


Dark & Light Green, White, & splash of Brown Acrylic Painting 18"x 36"


Donated by C1’s Tracy Banks!

23. Nespresso Vertuo, Milk Frother, & 3 coffee's
$75

Vertuo's revolutionary brewing system unlocks a wide range of coffee and espressos. The machine conveniently makes three cup sizes, 14oz. Alto, 8 oz. Coffee, and 1.35 oz. Espresso, at the touch of a button. It uses two different capsule sizes: large capsule for Coffee and Alto, and a small one for Espresso. Includes special feature milk frother (and three coffees).


Donated by Nespresso!

24. Bakken Museum - 5 Admission Passes
$30

5 Museum Admission Passes


The Bakken Museum inspires a passion for innovation by exploring the potential for science, technology, and the humanities to make the world a better place. Located on the West shore of Bde Maka Ska, the museum features interactive exhibits, a medicinal garden, a world-renowned collection of artifacts, and exceptional STEM education programs.


Donated by The Bakken Museum!

25. History Theatre - Gift Certificate for Tickets
$50

For more than 40 years History Theatre has produced brave, entertaining explorations of all the histories that make up our diverse community. Each year History Theatre produces a season filled with excellent plays and musicals while developing new scripts through workshops and staged readings. History Theatre is housed in a 587–seat, thrust stage theatre designed by Ralph Rapson. No seat in the theatre is more than 40 feet away from the stage.


Donated by the History Theatre!

26. 1 Night Stay at Hotel Crosby
$75

Located in the beautiful St. Croix River Valley in the historic town of Stillwater, MN, the Crosby welcomes you home! Welcome to your Stillwater escape with 1 free night stay at Hotel Crosby.


Expires 05/30/26


Donated by Hotel Crosby!

$250

Enjoy a round of golf with Canteen One’s President, Phil Richard. Edina Country Club’s golf course is known as one of the finest in Minnesota. The terrain is gently rolling, with numerous, but subtle, elevation changes. The finely manicured golf course features a wide variety of shot values and angles that challenge golfers of every skill level.


Donated by Edina Country Club!

28. 1 General Admission Ticket for The Dinner Detective
$30

At The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show, you’ll tackle a hilarious and challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Located in Minneapolis.

Electronic gift certificate


Saturday night shows currently scheduled through Nov. 22, 2025 (more show dates coming)


Donated by The Dinner Detective!

29. Five Iron Golf - $250 Gift Card
$75

Five Iron offers a unique indoor golf experience for golfers and non-golfers alike. Enjoy golf simulators, lessons, a sports bar, and more. Located in the North Loop of Minneapolis.


Donated by Five Iron!

30. Ogio Golf Bag
$100

OGIO, The Industry Leader in Innovative Golf Bag Technology, Offers High-Performance Bags. OGIO Golf Bags Are Built to Give You the Most Fully Loaded Experience on the Course.

31. MN Gophers game against Michigan State
$160

2 tickets for MN Gopher Football game against Michigan State


Game Day: 11/1/2025

Sec. 211, Row 12, Seats 9 & 10

(40-50 yard line visitor/sunny side)


Virtual tickets - Winner contacts donor of tickets for transfer


Donated by Lundin Architects LLC!

32. MN Gopher Basketball against North Dakota - 2 tickets
$25

2 tickets for MN Gopher Basketball against University of North Dakota on 10/25/25


Section 207, Row 3, Seats 7&8


Tickets will be transferred virtually


Donated by Lundin Architects LLC!

33. Bird House - Multi Bird House
$30

Rustic bird house for 4 birds with tin roof

34. Bird Feeder with Diamond Sheet Metal
$30

Hand crafted bird feeder with diamond sheet metal

35. Bird House with Face & Tin Roof
$30

Bird House with Face & Tin Roof

36. Twins Tickets - One Pair
$50

Two tickets to your choice of the 2026 games! A list of available games will be provided to you. Virtual tickets.


Section 122, Row 21, Seats 1-2 or 3-4 based on availability.


Donated by C1!

37. Twins Tickets - One Pair
$50

Two tickets to your choice of the 2026 games! A list of available games will be provided to you. Virtual tickets.


Section 122, Row 21, Seats 1-2 or 3-4 based on availability.


Donated by C1!

38. United Tickets - 4 Tickets
$75

Four tickets to a MN United game or your choice! A list of available 2026 games will be provided for you to choose from.


Section 12, Row 15, seats 9-12
2026 Season


Donated by C1!

39. Timberwolves Tickets- One Pair (a)
$50

Two tickets to a MN Timberwolves 2025-26 season game! Virtual tickets. A list of available games will be provided for you to choose from!


Section 116, Row B, Seats 1-2 or 3-4 based on availability.


Donated by C1!

40. Timberwolves Tickets- One Pair (b)
$50

Two tickets to a MN Timberwolves 2025-26 season game! Virtual tickets. A list of available games will be provided for you to choose from!


Section 116, Row B, Seats 1-2 or 3-4 based on availability.


Donated by C1!

41. Horse & Hunt Club - Sunday Brunch for 4
$85

Prime Rib Sunday Brunch for FOUR people, plus (4) Bloody Mary's or Mimosas


Available Every Sunday except for Easter, Mother's Day, and Father's Day


Donated by Horse & Hunt Club!

42. Acme Comedy Club for 10
$100

Good for 10 people


Valid for Wednesday and Thursday 8pm shows or Friday 9:30pm show


Reservation required


Food and Beverage not included


Donated by Acme Comedy Club!

43. Minneapolis Bouldering Project
$45

1 Month Membership

  • Climbing
  • Yoga
  • Fitness
  • Saunas
  • Community Space

Donated by Minneapolis Bouldering Project!

44. Walt Disney World - 4 Tickets
$400

4 Tickets - 1 Day Park Hopper


Donated by Joffrey’s, the Official Specialty Coffee of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, & Disney Vacation Club!

45. Caribou Gift Box
$15

Coffee bag. Caribou mug, and gift card valid at Caribou locations.

46. Turtle Box Speaker
$120

This portable speaker is waterproof, bluetooth compatible, and has a built-in magnet for easy mounting.

47. Hummingbird Max 4 Depth Finder
$100

Hummingbird Piranha Max 4 PT Sonar Portable Fish Finder. The Pirahna MAX 4 comes with a large 4.3" color LCD, Fish ID+, fish alarms, depth alarms and zoom.

48. Bait Fishing Bag + Pole
$110

Bait Fishing Bag + Pole


Items Include: Buffalo Gear Insulated Fish Cooler Bag, Medium sized White River fishing vest, Cabela's Tail Walleye Kit, 3-piece Grip Master Fillet Knife Kit, 32oz Camouflage Water Bottle, 2 felt towels, 2 pole sleeve, 1 fishing rod

49. Davanni's Bucket Basket
$25

Davanni's $25 Gift Card, Davanni's T-shirt, Davanni's Beer Cup, Pizza Cutter, Frisby, Davanni Cooler, Carry Bag, & Bottle Opener

50. Scheels Gift Box & Gift Card
$130

Scheels Gift Box + Gift Card
Gear up for your next outdoor adventure or hobby with this fantastic Scheels Gift Box, packed with quality essentials and topped off with a $75 gift card to Scheels!

Includes:

  • Durable bait box for all your fishing needs
  • Stylish tumbler to keep your drinks cold or hot
  • 5-piece filet knife set for precision and ease
  • $75 Scheels gift card to shop for whatever you need next

Generously donated by Scheels, this box is perfect for anglers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone looking to upgrade their gear.

Bid now and get ready to hit the outdoors fully equipped!

