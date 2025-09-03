Bands for the Brave 2025 - (2 of 3)

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Keep energized and get your wings with Red Bull! Includes a Red Bull Fridge & 2 cases of Red Bull Pink Edition wild berries to go along with it!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unleash impressive sound wherever you go. The Moyleaf speaker combines exceptional audio clarity with portability—it's designed for on-the-move use, whether you're hosting a backyard party, singing karaoke, or leading an outdoor event. Moyleaf Multifunctional Handle Speaker with RGB lights and two wireless microphones
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pamper your locks with this luxurious hair care basket curated by professional stylist Anna Lindahl. This premium collection includes high-quality, salon-grade products designed to nourish, strengthen, and style your hair to perfection.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This collector’s pen is handcrafted from Brown Mallee burl, sourced from the rugged landscapes of Australia. The wood’s deep reddish-brown tones and natural eyes, formed from dormant buds, make each piece truly unique. Chrome hardware and a magnetic cap add refined balance to the organic burl patterns, while the precision rollerball tip delivers a smooth and effortless writing experience. Though one of a kind, this pen is built to be a daily driver—an elegant tool you’ll reach for every day.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Show your Minnesota pride with this authentic signed jersey from former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer! A true collector’s item, this jersey celebrates one of the most memorable players in Vikings history. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a sports memorabilia enthusiast, this piece is a must-have.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Own a legendary piece of NFL history with this autographed jersey from Hall of Famer Alan Page, one of the most iconic players to ever wear the purple and gold. As a key member of the famed "Purple People Eaters" defensive line, Page helped define an era of Minnesota Vikings football and later became a respected Minnesota Supreme Court Justice.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in Vikings history with this autographed Daunte Culpepper jersey. Known for his powerful arm, mobility, and unforgettable connection with Randy Moss, Culpepper led the Vikings through some of their most exciting seasons in the early 2000s.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Honor a true Vikings legend with this autographed Scott Studwell jersey. A cornerstone of the Minnesota defense for over a decade, Studwell is the franchise’s all-time leading tackler and a beloved figure both on and off the field. Known for his toughness, leadership, and loyalty, Studwell spent his entire 14-season NFL career with the Vikings
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This item includes: Diamond Glow facial gift card to Skin Artisans Edina Plastic Surgery, iS Clinical The Essentials Clarity Trio Serums, iS Clinical Extra Strength Active Peel Brightening System
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bands for the Brave Quilt - Step into a world where needles meet hearts and every stitch tells a story. The Gloria Dei Lutheran Quilters Guild brings together a warm-hearted community of sewers—friendships woven with compassion, faith, and creativity.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This basket includes Skullcandy Terrain Wireless Speaker, S’mores Kit – 2 Hershey’s chocolate bars, 2 boxes of Honey Maid graham crackers, 2 bags of marshmallows , 2 Bags of Twizzlers , 2 YETI Rambler Tumbler Mugs , Two Berkshire Farms Blankets , Assorted Spirits – 1 bottle Maker’s Mark, 1 bottle Josh Chardonnay, 1 bottle Snoop Dogg Cali Red, 1 bottle Baileys , Fire Starter , Firewood , Hershey’s S’mores Extendable Cooking Forks (x2) , & Firepit
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This basket includes a $30 gift card to eat and drink at StormKing BBQ, 4 free pint tokens (each token redeems one free pint), 2 pint glasses, a StormKing t-shirt, and a truckers hat that says “Beer Booze Barbecue”.
Basket of items donated by StormKing!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Limited Edition UNRL Heather Grey embroidered Vikings hoodie, size XL and a C1 embroidered UNRL maroon winter hat with insulation for the cold MN winters! The Pom-pom is removable.
Donated by UNRL
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Limited Edition UNRL white embroidered Vikings hoodie, size S, and a C1 embroidered UNRL navy blue winter hat with insulation for the cold MN winters! The pom-pom is removable.
Donated by UNRL
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Limited Edition UNRL black embroidered Vikings hoodie and a C1 embroidered UNRL black winter hat with insulation for the cold MN winters! The pom-pom is removable.
Donated by UNRL
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Limited Edition UNRL black embroidered Vikings hoodie. Size Medium
Donated by UNRL
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This fall drink basket has cute fall to-go cups with sleeves, one bag of Organic Red Latte, powered by Beets (focus, support, & mood) - freeze dried instant beverage, one bag of Organic Hot Cacao, powered by mushrooms (focus, support, & relax) - Hot Chocolate, and one bag of Organic Golden Latte, powered by Turmeric (instant healthy latte). All three beverages are gluten free, dairy free, vegan, soy free, & non GMO. Donated by Elderwise Organics.
Elderwise Organics is a family owned, MN based company. Responsibly sourced & ethically harvested superfoods for your gut, your brain, your skin, your heart, your whole health. Their wide selection of products includes Wildcrafted Sea Moss, Organic Elderberry Syrup kits, & much more!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat your puppy day! Some of the items in this basket include: a Puppy & Me Photoshoot Session with Morida Portrait Photography, Stella & Chewy Meal Mixers, a variety of meal toppers, a variety of dog toys, dental chews and dog treats
auctionV2.input.startingBid
What a fun way to spend an evening or host a party! Includes premium French vodka, and gin. Tasty tequila, fireball, bourbon, tumblers, ice trays and much more! A party in a basket!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for backyard fun and friendly competition with this complete cornhole set, perfect for tailgates, BBQs, family gatherings, or game day parties! This set includes 2 regulation-size cornhole boards and a full set of 8 durable throw bags—everything you need to start playing right away.Whether you’re a seasoned player or just looking to add some fun to your outdoor events, this high-quality set is built for both casual play and serious tossing.
Includes:
Let the games begin—bid now and bring the fun home!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Creative Kids Art Basket
Unleash the imagination with this all-in-one art basket, perfect for young artists or creative minds of any age! Packed with a vibrant selection of tools and materials, this basket is a dream come true for kids who love to draw, paint, and create.
Whether it's rainy-day crafting, after-school fun, or a thoughtful gift, this bundle offers hours of artistic exploration and self-expression.
Includes:
A colorful, creativity-filled basket that encourages imagination, fine motor skills, and artistic confidence. Let the masterpiece-making begin!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Spark creativity and mindfulness with this thoughtfully curated art basket designed for artists and planners alike. Whether you enjoy detailed painting, journaling, or exploring new art techniques, this collection has everything you need to get inspired and create your next masterpiece.
From quick-dry gel pens to multisurface acrylic markers, this basket encourages both precision and play, making it perfect for artists of all levels.
Includes:
Unleash your artistic potential with this versatile basket full of colorful tools and creative fun!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist’s Essentials Basket
Fuel your creative journey with this all-inclusive Artist’s Essentials Basket, perfect for beginners and seasoned artists alike. Whether you love sketching, painting, or coloring, this basket has everything you need to explore a variety of artistic mediums and techniques.
From rich acrylic paints to vibrant colored pencils and quality sketch pads, these supplies invite you to bring your imagination to life on paper and canvas.
Includes:
A wonderful collection designed to inspire creativity and provide hours of artistic enjoyment.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Show your team spirit with this Ultimate Vikings Fan Basket, packed with everything a true Minnesota Vikings fan could want! Whether you’re cheering from the stands or your living room, this basket is loaded with must-have gear and fan favorites to help you celebrate every touchdown.
Perfect for game days, tailgates, or adding to your collection of Vikings memorabilia—this basket is a touchdown for any fan!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Aveda & Vino Relaxation Basket
Indulge in the perfect blend of beauty and relaxation with this luxurious Aveda & Vino Basket. Treat yourself to premium Aveda hair and body care products designed to nourish and rejuvenate, paired with a bottle of fine wine to help you unwind in style.
Whether you’re looking to pamper yourself after a long day or searching for a thoughtful gift, this basket offers the ultimate self-care experience.
Includes:
Sip, relax, and refresh—this basket is your ticket to a blissful escape!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Minnesota Twins Swag Bag
Step up to the plate with this Minnesota Twins Swag Bag, packed full of official team gear and fan favorites! Whether you’re heading to the ballpark or cheering from home, this swag bag has everything you need to show off your Twins pride in style.
Perfect for baseball lovers of all ages, this collection is sure to score big with any fan.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Baseball signed by Carlos Correa - 2015 Rookie of the Year, 2017 World Series champion and three-time All-Star.
Orange winter hat with Twins logo on the front, Pheasants Forever logo on the back. Hat is reversible - the other side is camouflage print with the twins logo.
Donated by MN Twins.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Baseball signed by Edouard Julien - Made his MLB debut in 2023, second baseman for MN Twins.
Orange winter hat with Twins logo on the front, Pheasants Forever logo on the back. Hat is reversible - the other side is camouflage print with the twins logo.
Donated by MN Twins.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elegant and modern design: The Endless Summer Propane Fire Column features a 15-inch slate-finish faux stone base. Equipped with an electric ignition system offering a hassel-free lighting with mesmerizing, warm flames for cozy outdoor gatherings this fall!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Liquid Death Hydration Basket
Stay cool and refreshed with this bold Liquid Death Hydration Basket, featuring edgy gear and sparkling mountain water that’s as unique as you are. Perfect for fans of clean, crisp hydration with a rebellious twist!
Includes:
Quench your thirst in style—bid now and elevate your hydration game!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Liquid Death Deluxe Hydration Basket
Hydrate with attitude! This Liquid Death Deluxe Basket packs a punch with a stylish hat and a trio of bold sparkling waters designed to keep you refreshed and energized. Whether you’re into bold flavors or crisp hydration, this basket has you covered.
Includes:
Stay cool, stay deadly—bid now and bring home this ultimate Liquid Death experience!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handcrafted Coffee & Cozy Home Basket
Delight in the comforts of home with this lovingly curated basket full of artisanal treasures perfect for coffee lovers and cozy afternoons. Featuring unique handmade and locally crafted items, this collection invites you to savor every sip and add a touch of charm to your space.
Includes:
This basket is a perfect gift for yourself or a loved one—bringing comfort, style, and local craftsmanship together in one cozy package.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Boldy was chosen by the Wild with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. This personalized hockey stick has been used in a game and signed by Boldy. Matt Boldy writes on the grip tape with a mix of personal things that are significant to him. The grip tape on this stick has the number 12 on the front and PA on the back. Donated by MN Wild Head Equipment Manager.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This autographed stick was used by Brock Faber for one of the MN Wild games of the 2024-25 season. It has Faber on the shaft.
Also enjoy a MN Wild hat that is Tan with a white mesh back. The logo is a green rectangle with the MN logo stitched in the center.
Donated by MN Wild Head Equipment Manager.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This autographed hockey stick was used by Jared Spurgeon in a MN Wild game during the 2024-25 season. Black MN Wild Hat with logo that says Property of Minnesota. Donated by MN Wild Head Equipment Manager.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This autographed hockey stick was used by Fleury in a MN Wild game during the 2024-25 season. Fluery has retired upon the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Prior to 2024, Fleury had a 17-year playoff streak. Fleury played his final NHL game in game 5 of the Wild’s first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights. This game was also the 18th playoff appearance of his career, which set a new record among goaltenders for playoff seasons.
With this nostalgic autographed stick, enjoy a MN Wild hat with a logo saying State of Hockey.
Items donated by MN Wild Head Equipment Manager.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Filip Gustavsson autographed hockey stick with his nickname on the shaft of the stick. This was used by Gustavsson in a Wild game during the 2024-25 season. On October 15, 2024, Gustavsson became the 15th goalie in NHL history to score a goaltender goal, the 10th to directly score a goal, and third to do so on a power play!
Also enjoy a MN Wild hat that says Wild Hockey on the front in green and white letters, along with the Wild logo.
Items donated by MN Wild Head Equipment Manager.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This MN Wild Hockey hat is the colors of the NorthStars - light green, yellow, and white - which offers a fun vintage look. The MINNESOTA on the front is embroidered on and offers a nice textured look and feel. The MN Wild Logo is embroidered on the side of the hat as well.
This was donated by the MN Wild Head Equipment Manager.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ultimate Fishing Gear Basket
Get ready to reel in the big one with this all-inclusive Ultimate Fishing Gear Basket, perfect for anglers of all levels! Whether you’re headed out for a relaxing day on the lake or an intense fishing adventure, this basket is packed with quality gear to enhance your experience.
Includes:
Everything you need to cast off with confidence and enjoy your next fishing trip to the fullest!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Red Bull Racing Fan Set
Gear up like a true motorsport enthusiast with this high-energy Red Bull Racing Fan Set! Perfect for fans of speed and adrenaline, this collection features stylish apparel and accessories that showcase your passion for the race.
Includes:
Whether you’re at the track or on the go, represent your favorite racing team in style!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Complete Camping Kit – Chairs, Stanleys, Cast Iron & More
Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with this Complete Camping Kit, thoughtfully packed with everything you need to enjoy a comfortable and memorable camping experience. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or just starting out, this kit has the essentials to make your trip easy and enjoyable.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pioneer Inflatable Paddleboard – Aqua/Navy
Explore the water with ease and style on this versatile Pioneer Inflatable Paddleboard. Designed for stability and performance, this board is perfect for beginners and experienced paddlers alike.
Features:
Whether you’re cruising, exercising, or just enjoying nature, this paddleboard offers a fun and accessible way to get out on the water.
Donated by Hint Water!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by Monster!
Fender Stratocaster Electric Guitar
Unleash your inner rock star with this iconic Fender Stratocaster Electric Guitar—a timeless instrument celebrated for its versatile tone, sleek design, and legendary playability. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, the Stratocaster delivers classic sound and style that fits any genre.
Features:
A must-have for guitar enthusiasts and collectors alike—bid now and make this legendary instrument yours!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This basket includes:
1 Bottle of Tattersall Bourbon Barrel Aged Soy Sauce
1 Bottle of Tattersall Bourbon Barrel Aged Pure Maple Syrup
1 Bottle of Tattersall Whiskey BBQ Sauce
1 Bottle of Tattersall Aquavit BBQ Sauce
1 - 4.5” Stainless Steel Cleaver
1 Set (2 Tongs) of Stainless Steel/Silicone Locking Tongs
1 Set (2 Brushes) of Black Silicone Basting Brushes
4 Small Tasting Bowls
2 Cream Kitchen Towels
1 Tattersall Truckers Hat
1 Tattersall Old Fashioned Bottle Plush Dog Toy
1 Bag of Duck Duck Dog Treats
Items donated by Tattersall Distilling.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift Basket to make Tattersall’s Kentucky Blue Cocktail!
Items Include:
1 Bottle of Tattersall Blueberry Liqueur
1 Bottle of Tattersall Straight Rye Whiskey
2 Tattersall Lowball Glasses
Tattersall’s Kentucky Blue Cocktail Recipe
1 Cocktail Shaker Bar Set
1 Silicone Ice Tray w/Ice Bucket and Tongs
1 Citrus Squeezer
1 Bottle of Simple Syrup
1 Glass Measuring Cup
Donated by Tattersall Distilling.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift Basket to make Tattersall’s Kentucky Blue Cocktail!
Items Include:
1 Bottle of Tattersall Blueberry Liqueur
1 Bottle of Tattersall Straight Rye Whiskey
4 Lowball Glasses
Tattersall’s Kentucky Blue Cocktail Recipe
1 Cocktail Shaker Bar Set
1 Silicone Ice Tray
1 Citrus Squeezer
1 Bottle of Simple Syrup
1 Glass Measuring Cup
1 Bottle of Tattersall Handcrafted Jalapeño Bitters
Donated by Tattersall Distilling.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One full day pontoon rental on a Brand New 2025 Crest Pontoon, valid for one year from 9/6/2025. Also includes one Large Sweatshirt, 2XL T-shirt, a 20oz & a 30oz YETI Rambler.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Your Choice!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing