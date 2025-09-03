Bands for the Brave 2025 - (2 of 3)

This fall drink basket has cute fall to-go cups with sleeves, one bag of Organic Red Latte, powered by Beets (focus, support, & mood) - freeze dried instant beverage, one bag of Organic Hot Cacao, powered by mushrooms (focus, support, & relax) - Hot Chocolate, and one bag of Organic Golden Latte, powered by Turmeric (instant healthy latte). All three beverages are gluten free, dairy free, vegan, soy free, & non GMO. Donated by Elderwise Organics.

Elderwise Organics is a family owned, MN based company. Responsibly sourced & ethically harvested superfoods for your gut, your brain, your skin, your heart, your whole health. Their wide selection of products includes Wildcrafted Sea Moss, Organic Elderberry Syrup kits, & much more!