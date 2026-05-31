Bandura Competition Solo Application

Application fee covers participation in two rounds:



Round 1: Online Submission (Preliminary Round) by October 25.



Round 2: Live Performance in New York City on November 14, 2026, at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, or online.



You may submit your application form and payment now and email the link of your video recording to [email protected] by October 25, 2026.





Late submissions will not be accepted.





Please click ADD + to complete your application and payment.





Thank you!