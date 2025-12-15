Banked Track Crash Course 1/11/26

This 3.5 hour banked track training camp will show you how to transfer your flat track skills to the banked track: jamming, blocking, strategy, RDCL rules Q&A, and a short black and white scrimmage. This camp is open to all genders, ages 18 and above, and is intended for intermediate and above skaters who are cleared for full-contact and are scrimmage-ready. Unfortunately, we simply don't have enough time to cover foundational skills during this boot camp. Space is limited to 40 campers, so get your ticket now!