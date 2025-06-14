Tilted Thunder Roller Derby

Tilted Thunder Roller Derby

Banked Track Juniors Clinic, ages 8-18, 6/29/25

14405 179th Ave SE

Monroe, WA 98272, USA

$15
This 2-hour banked track clinic will show you how to transfer your flat track skills to the banked track: individual skills, blocking, jamming and scenarios. This camp is open to all genders, ages 8-18, and is open to all skill levels. Drills will be grouped by age and skill. Space is limited to 40 skaters, so get your ticket now!
