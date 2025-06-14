Banked Track 1-hour clinic and 1-hour Scrimmage 7/20/25

We have updated this event to include a 1-hour clinic and a 1-hour scrimmage. The 1-hour clinic will cover banked track blocking and jamming basics and is intended for intermediate and above skaters who are able to pass minimum scrimmage skills. We will not have time to cover fundamental skills. There will also be a 1-hour Black vs White banked track scrimmage. This event is open to women and non-binary skaters ages 17+ who are able to pass minimum skills to be able to scrimmage, and full derby gear is required to participate. We will have league members available to answers questions you have at this event and look forward to sharing our love of this form of derby with you.





Full gear includes: quad roller skates, knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards, helmet, mouthguard. For wheels, low to mid 90s durometer is recommended for our track.





Skaters will be expected to self-assess their own skill level, but TTRD reserves the right to remove a skater from play if they do not seem safe enough to participate.





This event takes place on 7/20/25 from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, WA in Pavillion 600. All participants must sign a liability waiver before entering the track. Proof of personal insurance is required. Please bring a black and a white shirt with your derby number on it.