Banked Track Open Skate 7/19/25

Now's your chance to take a test roll on the banked track in a no-stakes, casual open skate. This is open to skaters of all genders ages 14+ and full derby gear is required to participate. Full gear includes: quad roller skates, knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards, helmet, mouthguard. We will allow skaters to do "derby stuff" on the track but ask that everyone be mindful of others' space and experience level, and not monopolize areas of the track so others can't skate through.



This event takes place on 7/19/25 from 12-2pm at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, WA in Pavillion 600. All participants must sign a liability waiver before entering the track. Personal insurance is strongly encouraged.