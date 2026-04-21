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East Lake Academy Inc

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Banks Academy 2026 Silent Auction

The Process Fulfilled by Steve R. Skipper item
The Process Fulfilled by Steve R. Skipper item
The Process Fulfilled by Steve R. Skipper
$500

Starting bid

Special commemorative limited edition artwork celebrating the coaching career of Nick Saban. Value: $2500.00

Chosen by Steve R. Skipper (Fine Art Limited Edition) item
Chosen by Steve R. Skipper (Fine Art Limited Edition)
$500

Starting bid

Skipper's meticulous work entitled "Chosen" perfectly points out the way that Coach Bowden feels his time in coaching was. It wasn't a job but something he was chosen by God to do. Value: $2500.00

Mission Accomplished item
Mission Accomplished
$500

Starting bid

From Steve Skipper's Original Oil Painting Auburn University Football National Championship entitled "Mission Accomplished" a publishers proof individually numbered 1/1. Hand signed by Auburn University former player Kodi Burns and signed by the artist. Value: $2500.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!