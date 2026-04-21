Banks Academy 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Special commemorative limited edition artwork celebrating the coaching career of Nick Saban. Value: $2500.00
Starting bid
Skipper's meticulous work entitled "Chosen" perfectly points out the way that Coach Bowden feels his time in coaching was. It wasn't a job but something he was chosen by God to do. Value: $2500.00
Starting bid
From Steve Skipper's Original Oil Painting Auburn University Football National Championship entitled "Mission Accomplished" a publishers proof individually numbered 1/1. Hand signed by Auburn University former player Kodi Burns and signed by the artist. Value: $2500.00
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