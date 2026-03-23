BANNEKER CLASS OF 2006 ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Hosted by

BANNEKER CLASS OF 2006 ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

About this event

Banneker Class of 2006 20th Reunion

Atlanta

GA, USA

Weekend Package
$225
Available until May 16

Saturday: The Main Event
Sunday: Park Day


MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY 9th AT MIDNIGHT

All payments are non-refundable.

Weekend Package You + Guest
$300
Available until May 16

Saturday: The Main Event
Sunday: Park Day


Please Note:
Guests will not receive a reunion shirt or commemorative gift.


MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY 9th AT MIDNIGHT

All payments are non-refundable.

$100 Down Payment toward Cost of 225
$100
Available until May 16

Pay $100 deposit on your package for the 2 day class reunion weekend


MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY 9th AT MIDNIGHT


All payments are non-refundable.

$100 Down Payment towards Cost of $300
$100
Available until May 16

Pay $100 deposit on your package for the 2 day class reunion weekend


Please Note:
Guests will not receive a reunion shirt or commemorative gift


MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY9th AT MIDNIGHT


All payments are non-refundable

SATURDAY EVENT ONLY -MAIN EVENT
$115

Entry into Saturday event

Class Gift

Food

Open Bar



SUNDAY EVENT ONLY -PARK DAY
$115

Entry into Sunday event

Class Gift

Food

Add a donation for BANNEKER CLASS OF 2006 ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!