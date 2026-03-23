Banneker Class of 2006 20th Reunion

About this event
Saturday: The Main Event
Sunday: Park Day
MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY 9th AT MIDNIGHT
All payments are non-refundable.
Saturday: The Main Event
Sunday: Park Day
Please Note:
Guests will not receive a reunion shirt or commemorative gift.
MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY 9th AT MIDNIGHT
All payments are non-refundable.
Pay $100 deposit on your package for the 2 day class reunion weekend
MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY 9th AT MIDNIGHT
All payments are non-refundable.
Pay $100 deposit on your package for the 2 day class reunion weekend
Please Note:
Guests will not receive a reunion shirt or commemorative gift
MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY9th AT MIDNIGHT
All payments are non-refundable
Entry into Saturday event
Class Gift
Food
Open Bar
Entry into Sunday event
Class Gift
Food
$
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