Brand Activation/Sponsor

1031 Virginia Ave

Hapeville, GA 30354, USA

Brand Activation Sponsor
$500

1 left!

RMF Summit Brand Activation Sponsor


Premium Package

  • All-Inclusive Sponsorship Package – $500
    Includes:
    • One exclusive 8x8 banner on the red carpet
    • One activation booth (Friday & Saturday)
    • Three (3) sponsor mentions at the Artist Unplugged Showcase hosted by Shawty Shawty & HeadKrack
    • 8 All-Access Tickets to the entire weekend
    • Logo on the official RMF Red Carpet Banner
    • Logo on the Gala Table Cards
    • Activation inside the Gala Grand Ballroom
    • Inclusion of the brand in the twenty Honoree bags
    • Direct onstage presentation to Comedian Shawty Shawty as we celebrate his 35 years in comedy on Saturday night
    • 3 mentions from the Gala Stage
    • 3 Mentions from the Southern Soul Stage
    • Photo Opportunity and interview with Upscale Culture Corner.
    • One reserved table of 8 at the Gala


Erin is the Catering Manager at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel and can be reached at 404-767-9000. If you’re unable to connect with him, please contact Lynn at 678-686-2366 or call our office at 470-646-1866 for further assistance.


 

