RMF Summit Brand Activation Sponsor





Premium Package

All-Inclusive Sponsorship Package – $500

Includes:

One exclusive 8x8 banner on the red carpet One activation booth (Friday & Saturday) Three (3) sponsor mentions at the Artist Unplugged Showcase hosted by Shawty Shawty & HeadKrack 8 All-Access Tickets to the entire weekend Logo on the official RMF Red Carpet Banner Logo on the Gala Table Cards Activation inside the Gala Grand Ballroom Inclusion of the brand in the twenty Honoree bags Direct onstage presentation to Comedian Shawty Shawty as we celebrate his 35 years in comedy on Saturday night 3 mentions from the Gala Stage 3 Mentions from the Southern Soul Stage Photo Opportunity and interview with Upscale Culture Corner. One reserved table of 8 at the Gala







Erin is the Catering Manager at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel and can be reached at 404-767-9000. If you’re unable to connect with him, please contact Lynn at 678-686-2366 or call our office at 470-646-1866 for further assistance.



