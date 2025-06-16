RMF Summit Brand Activation Sponsor
Premium Package
- All-Inclusive Sponsorship Package – $500
Includes:
- One exclusive 8x8 banner on the red carpet
- One activation booth (Friday & Saturday)
- Three (3) sponsor mentions at the Artist Unplugged Showcase hosted by Shawty Shawty & HeadKrack
- 8 All-Access Tickets to the entire weekend
- Logo on the official RMF Red Carpet Banner
- Logo on the Gala Table Cards
- Activation inside the Gala Grand Ballroom
- Inclusion of the brand in the twenty Honoree bags
- Direct onstage presentation to Comedian Shawty Shawty as we celebrate his 35 years in comedy on Saturday night
- 3 mentions from the Gala Stage
- 3 Mentions from the Southern Soul Stage
- Photo Opportunity and interview with Upscale Culture Corner.
- One reserved table of 8 at the Gala
Erin is the Catering Manager at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel and can be reached at 404-767-9000. If you’re unable to connect with him, please contact Lynn at 678-686-2366 or call our office at 470-646-1866 for further assistance.