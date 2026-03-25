Banner Sponsor 2026

Become a 2026 Banner Sponsor 🏅

Be Seen at the Heart of the Event 🏳️

(Banner Sponsorship – Limited Availability)





The Banner Sponsorship offers prominent visibility at the Brendan M. Horton Memorial Golf Scramble, placing your business front and center where participants gather throughout the day.





Displayed in a high-traffic area, your banner ensures strong exposure while supporting scholarships for South Portland High School seniors.





What Your Sponsorship Supports

​Your contribution goes directly to the Brendan Horton Memorial Scholarship, honoring Brendan’s spirit, teamwork, and love of sports by helping provide higher education opportunities for two graduating students each year.





Sponsorship Includes:

Display of your banner in a high-visibility event location (event tent located on putting contest green)

Featured recognition on event signage, and program

Thank you for helping us create a meaningful and memorable event while making a lasting impact for local students.