A circular logo with "SUNDALE FOUNDATION" written around the edge, features an open book with stylized figures reaching up from it towards a tree in the foreground, set against a dark blue background.
Sundale Foundation for Students and Community Inc.

Hosted by

Sundale Foundation for Students and Community Inc.

About this event

Banner Sponsorship 2026-2027

13990Ave 240

Renewal Banner Sponorship
$350

A banner with your logo will be places at the Sundale Elementery Sports Complex. This demonstrates our comunity spirit and supports programs and scholarships that educate and elevate the kids of our community.

New Banner Sponsosrship
$350

This sponsorship is for brand new banner partners! It includes the banner and demonstrates our comunity spirit and supports programs and scholarships that educate and elevate the kids of our community. Your banner will proudly be displayed at the Sundale Elementary Sports Complex.

Add a donation for Sundale Foundation for Students and Community Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!