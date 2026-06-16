Banner Sponsorship 2026-2027

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About this event
A banner with your logo will be places at the Sundale Elementery Sports Complex. This demonstrates our comunity spirit and supports programs and scholarships that educate and elevate the kids of our community.
This sponsorship is for brand new banner partners! It includes the banner and demonstrates our comunity spirit and supports programs and scholarships that educate and elevate the kids of our community. Your banner will proudly be displayed at the Sundale Elementary Sports Complex.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!