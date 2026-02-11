Banner Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
A 6' x 8' custom outfield banner featuring your company logo in one bold
color for maximum visibility.
• The banner will be displayed prominently in the outfield for two full seasons.
• Game-day announcements recognizing your business at all home games.
• Social media recognition throughout the season on our official team
platforms.
• Your business listed as a Proud Sponsor on printed team materials and event
programs.
• For loyal sponsors program we offer discounted renewal: $500 for the
following year.
Renewal rate for existing banner!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!