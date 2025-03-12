2025 Silent Auction

The ‘Daytona 500’ is a five hundred mile-long (804.7 km) NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. It is one of four restrictor plate races on the Cup schedule.
Matt Kenseth is the defending champion of the race. The ‘Daytona 500’ is regarded by many as the most important and prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar, carrying by far the largest purse. Championship points awarded are equal to that of any other Sprint Cup race. It is also the series’ first race of the year; this phenomenon is virtually unique in sports, which tend to have championships or other major events at the end of the season rather than the start.
Since 1995, U.S. television ratings for the ‘Daytona 500’ have been the highest for any auto race of the year.
Your bid includes:
- 2 Pit Upper-Level Seats to the Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL, on Sunday, February 15, 2026
- 2 Night Double Occupancy Stay at a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott, or similar in Orlando
US Open Tennis Championship New York 2025
$4,995
Experience the thrill that is the ‘US Open Tennis Championship‘ with 2 tickets to the Women's Singles or Men's Singles Finals.
Past winners include Pete Sampras, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and, most recently, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, respectively.
The energy and excitement in the arena are palpable, and the non-stop thrills will leave you on the edge of your seat!
Just a short distance from the front steps are New York premier attractions, including Times Square, the Broadway Theatre District, Radio City Music Hall, Fifth Avenue Shopping and the best dining and entertainment options in New York City.
Your bid includes:
- Promenade Seating to the Women’s Singles Finals in September 2025 for 2
- 3 Night Stay in New York at a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Sheraton, or similar for 2
OR
- Promenade Seating to the Men’s Singles Finals in September 2025 for 2
- 3 Night Stay in New York at a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Sheraton, or similar for 2
Sonoma Valley Gourmet Golf Retreat Vacation for 2
$2,600
Experience a luxurious 2-night escape at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, where you’ll stay in the historic Mission building, capturing the casual elegance of Wine Country.
Tee off with a round of golf for two at the exclusive Sonoma Golf Club, navigating the scenic course by cart.
Afterward, indulge in a Michelin-rated dinner at Santé, the Inn’s premier dining room, and the only restaurant in Sonoma Valley to earn both AAA Four Diamond and Michelin accolades.
Your stay also includes a private wine tasting at the picturesque Chateau St. Jean, where you’ll savor the rich flavors of this iconic estate. Unwind in the tranquil surroundings of the Inn, making this getaway a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
Includes
- 2-night stay in a standard room at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, nestled in the heart of Wine Country
- One Round of golf for 2 with a cart at the scenic Sonoma Golf Club ($500 credit)
- Dinner for 2 at Michelin-rated Santé ($200 credit)
- Wine tasting for 2 at Chateau St. Jean
Booking and concierge services provided by Raise Away
The Residence
Immerse yourself in the charm of Wine Country with a 2-night stay at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa.
Unwind in a cozy room with your choice of a King or Queen bed, designed to capture the relaxed elegance of Sonoma living. After a day spent exploring local vineyards and the scenic beauty of Sonoma, retreat to this inviting space for a restful evening. Each morning, start your day with a delicious breakfast included in your stay, setting the perfect tone for more relaxation and adventure.
Notes
- Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
- At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
- Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
- Resort fee of $59 per night plus tax due at the time of booking
- Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
- Blackout dates include: Major US holidays, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
- Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Tuscany Italy 7 night stay Villa w/Pool for up to 6 guests
$5,500
A 7-night stay for up to 6 guests, in a Tuscany villa perfectly designed, combining modern amenities with the rustic charm of the Tuscan countryside. The villa boasts three spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms, ensuring both comfort and privacy.
To make your vacation even more special, enjoy an in-house, 3-course Italian meal prepared by a private chef.
Additionally, the package includes a delightful lunch at a local winery, the perfect chance to savor Tuscany's exceptional wines, leaving you with unforgettable memories of Tuscany.
Spend your days soaking up the sun on the expansive terrace, where you can marvel at the breathtaking views of the Chiana Valley and the ancient hill town of Cortona in the distance. The villa's outdoor oasis includes a sparkling pool and lush, green gardens, creating the ideal setting for relaxation or a peaceful afternoon with a good book. This enchanting retreat offers a serene and picturesque backdrop for an unforgettable Tuscan vacation.
Tuscany, nestled in central Italy, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and delectable cuisine offers a plethora of activities and attractions. Explore the Chianti region on a wine tour, savoring exquisite wines, or visit historic cities like Florence and Siena to admire iconic landmarks such as the Duomo and Uffizi Gallery. Meander through the vibrant streets of hilltop towns like Cortona and Montepulciano or partake in thrilling outdoor adventures like hiking and hot air ballooning over the picturesque countryside.
Your bid Includes
- 7-nights in a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom charming villa
- 1 Private chef-prepared 3-course tasting menu, showcasing the finest Tuscan cuisine
- Delightful lunch at a renowned local winery (transportation not included)
- Relax and unwind by your own private pool
- Accommodates a group of 6
- Final cleaning & utility fees
- Booking and concierge services by Raise Away
Notes
- Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
- Please note that the stay must be from Saturday – Saturday
- Property subject to availability; this is an example villa as we have access to multiple villas
- At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
- Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
- Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
- Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Paris France 5 night experience
$4,400
5-night package for 2 in a luxurious four-star hotel in the heart of Paris, designed to comfortably accommodate two people, offering plenty of space and privacy for relaxation after a day of exploring the city's iconic landmarks and charming neighborhoods. To ensure a truly seamless experience, a concierge service is available to assist you with any arrangements or reservations you may need during your stay.
Experience the ultimate Parisian luxury, designed for those with a taste for the finer things in life.
This experience includes a dinner cruise on the Seine River, where you can enjoy the luxurious views, fine wines, and a delicious 4-course meal that includes starter, main dish, cheese, and dessert.
You’ll also indulge in a 7-course dinner at Michelin Star restaurant, Auberge Nicolas Flamel.
In addition, you’ll be treated to a dazzling dinner and show at the iconic Moulin Rouge, immersing yourself in the vibrant energy of Parisian nightlife.
Apart from these, there are plenty of other exciting things to do in Paris, such as visiting the Louvre Museum, taking a stroll through the beautiful gardens of Versailles Palace, exploring the charming streets of Montmartre, and enjoying a croissant at one of the city's famous bakeries.
Your bid Includes
- 5-night stay for 2 in a 4-star hotel in Paris city center
- Dinner cruise on the Seine River
- 7-course dinner at Michelin Star restaurant Auberge Nicolas Flamel
- Dinner and show at the Moulin Rouge
- Accommodates a group of 2
Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
- Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
- At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
- Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
- Property subject to availability
- Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
- Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
3-Night Stay at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas for 2
$1,000
* Donated by a fabulous parent at Bannockburn School
- 3 nights at the World Famous Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in a King Bedroom for two people
Grand Hyatt Hotel at Baha Mar is designed to celebrate the most iconic experiences of a vacation in Nassau, The Bahamas, perfect for families, friends, or a romantic getaway. A wide array of restaurants and nightlife options, beautifully landscaped pools, and one of the most pristine beaches in The Bahamas await, all elevated by a perfect touch of luxury.
They say variety is the spice of life. Baha Mar takes that sentiment to new heights, with a wide array of restaurants, bars, and lounges to satisfy every craving, occasion,
and mood.
Your perfect day, every day. An epic variety of experiences and activities await at Baha Mar, all within a short walk from your doorstep. From wildlife encounters, to world-class golf, a thrilling casino, soothing spas, stunning pools, a luxury waterpark and a beach that will take your breath away-whatever your pleasure, you'll find it at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar!
Terms
- Valid for one stay of (3) nights, in a standard, single or double occupancy room at GRAND HYATT BAHAMAR and expires on the date printed within this certificate.
- Standard Room type determined by hotel.
- Use is subject to room availability.
* Blackout dates JUL 3•5, 2025; NOV. 22-28, 2025; DEC.21, 2025 - JAN. 4. 2026; JAN. 14-21, 2026; FEB. 11-17, 2026; FEB. 20-22, 2026; March 9-29, 2028; APR.1-9, APR.18-25, 2026; MAY, 1-3, 2026) and other restrictions.
- Valid only for room rate and associated taxes.
- Food, beverage, casino (if applicable), resort or service fees or incidentals.
- World of Hyalt points not awarded for use of this certificate.
- Advance reservations made with certficate code required.
- Not redeemable for cash or other substlutions, not replaceable if lost, destroyed, stolen, or expired, and void if altered, reproduced, transferred or sold.
- Any unauthorized use constitutes fraud.
- Original certificate, I.D. and credit card wil be required at check in
BLACKOUT DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
Mexico Dream Vacation for 4 people
$1,895
Escape to paradise with this extraordinary travel package offering accommodations at the Mayan Palace at either of their five luxurious Vidanta resorts across Mexico: Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco.
Each destination is a masterpiece, blending natural beauty, world-class amenities, and impeccable service.
Relax on the pristine beaches of Riviera Maya, where tropical luxury meets breathtaking ocean views.
Unwind in Puerto Vallarta, a cozy oasis known for its charm and full access to Nuevo Vallarta’s vibrant offerings.
In Puerto Peñasco, marvel at the magical blend of desert and sea, perfect for stargazing and adventure.
Acapulco invites you to embrace its vibrant culture, thrilling nightlife, and a mile of stunning beachfront.
Whether you choose to go on a romantic getaway or an unforgettable family vacation, this travel package offers relaxation, adventure, and indulgence at every turn.
Discover the best of Mexico in style and comfort.
Experience Includes
- Luxurious 5-night stay in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom at the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Acapulco for four people.
- Access to pristine beaches, sparkling pools, serene wellness facilities and preferred golf rates.
- Explore vibrant local culture, exceptional dining and breathtaking landscapes.
Vidanta Resort Terms
- Package Winner will receive a unique access code to book their stay directly with the reservation team in Mexico.
- Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel,
and property inventory is subject to availability.
- The Unique access code must be activated within 12 months, and travel must be booked and completed within 18 months of receiving your code.
- Only one package can be sold per household.
- Once confirmed, all reservations are final.
- Packages may not be transferred or resold.
- The Package Winner is responsible for the Resort Fee and tax of $150 per reservation (Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center).
- Certificates are for accommodations only and
do not include food, beverages, amenities or other items.
- All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable
- Blackout period; Mid-December to early January.
Principal for the Day
$100
This "Principal for the Day" experience not only offers a day full of fun and excitement but also instills a sense of responsibility and leadership. It’s a wonderful way for your child to experience the joy and challenges of running a school, making decisions, and leading their peers.
Principal for the Day 2
$100
This "Principal for the Day" experience not only offers a day full of fun and excitement but also instills a sense of responsibility and leadership. It’s a wonderful way for your child to experience the joy and challenges of running a school, making decisions, and leading their peers.
Bannockburn Cop for a Day
$100
The winning bidder will give their child the opportunity to shadow a Bannockburn police officer for a day, gaining a behind-the-scenes look at their work.
This experience may include shadowing an officer during their regular patrol, learning about the tools of the trade, and possibly even participating in some hands-on activities! A once in a lifetime opportunity!
* Graciously donated by The Bannockburn PD
Ride a Fire Truck to School for 3 Students
$100
Once in a lifetime opportunity to send your kid(s) to school on a firetruck!
Value PRICELESS
Classic Kids Portrait Studio Winnetka
$150
1 gift certificate for a weekday family portrait sitting in their
Winnetka studio plus a $140 artwork credit. Value of $650
https://www.classickids.com
Louis Vuitton Bella Bucket Bag
$4,100
The Louis Vuitton ‘Bella’ bucket bag is made from Mahina calf leather with a metallized aspect. The bag’s small size, perforated Monogram pattern, and attached round coin purse make it modern, desirable and trendy. It's leather and metal braided handle enables a hand or elbow carry while the removable and adjustable leather strap allows for shoulder or cross-body wear.
Color: Light Gray
Size: 7.5"L x 8.7"H x 5.5"W
Strap drop: 19.7"
Strap drop max: 22"
This is an exclusive bag as it is sold out in USA!
* Photos are stock and not of the actual item.
Louis Vuitton Capucine BB handbag
$6,000
The Louis Vuitton ‘Capucines’ BB handbag is made from two-tone full-grain Taurillon leather with the signature LV Initials in a bold yet delicate color. The lining is in a fresh contrasting smooth leather. The BB ‘Capucines’ size boasts all the iconic details – LV Initials, distinctive side rings, and subtle Monogram Flower on the flap.
Color: Snow White / Cedrat / Santorin
Size: 10.6”L x 7.1”H x 3.5”W
Strap: Removable, not adjustable
Strap drop: 21.3”
Handle: Single
- Taurillon leather
- Taurillon-leather trim
- Cowhide lining
- Gold-color hardware
- Double carry style: flap inside or outside
- Compartmented interior with zipped pocket
- Snap hook to secure belongings
- 4 protective metal bottom studs
This is an exclusive bag as it is sold out in USA!
* Photos are stock and not of the actual item.
Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandouliére 20
$2,000
Like a diminutive version of the House’s historic Speedy travel bag, the 'Speedy Bandoulière 20' handbag is crafted from Monogram canvas with natural cowhide trim. In addition to the rolled leather top handles, there’s a wide detachable textile strap with a woven Louis Vuitton signature. This bag’s classic design is completed with red textile lining.
Color: Fushia
Size: 7.9”L x 5.1”H x 4.7”W
Strap: Removable, not adjustable
Strap drop: 19.7”
Handle: Double
- Monogram coated canvas
- Textile lining
- Natural-cowhide trim
- Gold-color hardware
- Padlock
- Inside flat pocket
* Photos are stock and not of the actual item.
Goyard Saigon Souple Mini Bag
$3,250
The Saïgon Souple Mini Bag is one of Maison Goyard’s emblematic pieces as it inherits all our trunk-making signature codes with the use of wood and leather corners. In this flexible, miniature format, the Saïgon bag can be worn with or without a strap for a chic and elegant style.
Color: Yellow
Size: 8"L x 5.5"H x 3.5"W
Handle: 3"
Shoulder Strap: 18-22"
Material: Goyardine Canvas & Chevroches Calfskin
Jewelry: Palladium
- Leather tab & loop
- Beech handle
Made in France
* Photos are stock and not of the actual item.
Gene's Sausage Shop Gift Basket
$100
Enjoy Gene's Sausage Shop's beautifully handcrafted basket piled high with imported European goodies, smoked sausages, freshly butchered steaks, wines and beer (Value of $500).
A Chicago institution for over 50 years, Gene's artisan handmade sausages are made fresh on-premise every day by traditional sausage-makers from Europe, and fresh meat is served up the old-fashion way, cut straight out of the meat cooler by trained butchers. Gene's boasts over 8000 square feet of European delicacies including hard to find wine, beer and liquor.
Relax amidst flowers, grapes, tomatoes, and herbs while you sip a cool beverage and dine in Gene’s European-style rooftop beer and wine garden. The simple seasonal menu features Gene’s preservative-free smoked sausages and bratwurst cooked on an open wood sausage grill, daily specials, rotating beers on tap, and wines by the glass from around the world. Enjoy!
Www.genessausage.com
Wine Gift Basket
$25
Beautiful Orin Swift Wine Gift Box
* Donated by Regine T. Rousseau, Sommelier, Founder & CEO, Shall We Wine - https://shallwewine.com
Basket includes:
3 Bottles of wine
- You Go First - California Sparkling Wine
- Orin Swift - 8 Years in the Desert
- Orin Swift Abstract
Total Value - $156
* Photos are stock and not of the actual item.
Shall We Wine is a strategic marketing company with ten years of experience servicing the wine and spirits industry. We help brands grow their reach through experiential events, digital content creation, and media opportunities.
Shall We Wine also operates as a Chicago-based lifestyle brand and business owned and operated by Regine T. Rousseau, an award-winning wine & spirits educator, certified sommelier, dynamic media personality, and lifestyle adviser.
With a fun, dedicated network of wine & spirits professionals who share Regine’s vision, Shall We Wine is all about creating memorable customer experiences – whether that’s for our SWW public event, our strategic partnerships, or our rave-worthy virtual & private events.
Wellness Beauty Basket
$250
Wellness/Anti-aging gift basket - donated by Milly Almodovar, Lifestyle and Beauty Expert, & Former Senior Beauty Editor Cosmopolitan Latina
Basket includes
- Shark Cryo Glow - Under eye cooling + LED Anti-Aging & Skin Clearing Mask - $349.99
- Silk’n LED Multifunction Neck Mask - $179
- Augustinus Bader - The Hydrogel Face Mask 6 pods - $180
- Wrinkles Schminkles Mouth & Lip Wrinkle Patches - $19.95
Total Value - $743.94
* Photos are stock and not of the actual item.
New Breed Training Center 3 Months of Jiu-Jitsu Training
$150
The winning bidder is entitled to:
- 3 months of training for one adult or one child - $750
- 1 Gi (Donated by Bannockburn School parent) - $150
Total value - $900
Established in November 2004, New Breed Training Center initially started out as just a group of friends with one simple mission statement. Our goal was to be able to bring together a group of friends and change the way we trained.
We loved Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and wanted an open environment in which everyone had a voice and everyone was able to contribute — as a result, New Breed Training Center was born.
We believe that in order to best achieve everyone’s goals, the most important component is your training environment. We have always dedicated our efforts to maintaining the quality of the environment in which all of our members train, ensuring that everyone “
Kids’ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes are held 6-days per week and have a curriculum that will continually reinforce good technique while developing their abilities.
New Breed Training Center is the culmination of what has been years of dedication, hard work, and friendship. We are happy and honored to share what we’ve learned with you.
https://newbreedtrainingcenter.com/
6-month membership at Performance Factory Training
$200
* The winning bidder is entitled to a 6-month membership at Performance Factory Training in Highwood, Illinois (1 person). Valued at $1,320
Where Strength Meets Community In Highwood
Looking for a gym with a sense of community? Performance Factory Training in Highwood is the place for you! We welcome all fitness levels and are dedicated to helping you become your best self.
At Performance Factory Training, we believe that fitness should be enjoyable for everyone. Our experienced coaches will modify your workouts to suit your needs, so you can succeed and have fun at the same time!
Tired of putting yourself last? Join us and finally make time for yourself! Our experienced coaches will create a personalized game plan to help you achieve your goals and get more done in less time.
https://performancefactorytraining.com
1 month unlimited membership to fitness trainer via zoom
$100
Live Online Fitness Classes with a Coach
All of our instruction is done online via Zoom, with a Yip Fitness instructor’s watchful eye monitoring the class, to ensure proper form and prevention of injury.
Live classes help foster a sense of accountability for the entirety of the one hour class.
Instructors keep the classes fun and filled with laughter and good music.
https://www.instagram.com/yipfitness/
https://yipfitness.com/
https://www.instagram.com/yip.360/
Restrictions:
- A 1-month membership for 30 days.
- Cannot put a hold on the membership once started
- Membership expires after 30 days once started
- Ages 13-80 years old.
- Tailored for women.
- Online Workout Programs
No equipment needed to do the workouts.
All levels welcome - every movement has a beginner to advanced option
Private Barre3 Fitness class for up to 12 people
$100
A private barre3 fitness class for you and up to 12 of your friends offered by Andrea Strle, Bannockburn School parent and owner of Barre3 North Shore.
Barre3 North Shore is opening in Bannockburn this fall. The 45-minute class features cardio, strength and mindfulness and is open to all fitness levels and anyone over the age of 15.
Your private class also includes sparkling water and a small nosh box for each guest after class.
* Must be redeemed by September 1, 2025
Value: $400
https://barre3.com/studio-locations/north-shore-bannockburn
https://www.instagram.com/barre3bannockburn/
1 year membership to The Now Massage Boutique (12 sessions)
$250
A year long membership to the top Massage Boutique in Chicago.
The NOW is designed as a refuge to help you disconnect from the outside world and reconnect within. We are where you go to turn down the noise so you can listen to what your body needs. We say show up for yourself so you can better support others. Relax your body. Recharge your soul. Start NOW.
Your bid includes 12 massages
Retail Value $1200
https://thenowmassage.com/the-menu
Valure Med Spa Gift Certificate worth $200
$50
Re Med Spa 2 person Skin Rejuvenation treatments
$100
Come enjoy the newest Med Spa in Arlington Heights.
Package includes 2 certificates for a skin rejuvenation treatment!
Value of $1000.00
