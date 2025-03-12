2025 Silent Auction

Experience a luxurious 2-night escape at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, where you’ll stay in the historic Mission building, capturing the casual elegance of Wine Country. Tee off with a round of golf for two at the exclusive Sonoma Golf Club, navigating the scenic course by cart. Afterward, indulge in a Michelin-rated dinner at Santé, the Inn’s premier dining room, and the only restaurant in Sonoma Valley to earn both AAA Four Diamond and Michelin accolades. Your stay also includes a private wine tasting at the picturesque Chateau St. Jean, where you’ll savor the rich flavors of this iconic estate. Unwind in the tranquil surroundings of the Inn, making this getaway a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Includes - 2-night stay in a standard room at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, nestled in the heart of Wine Country - One Round of golf for 2 with a cart at the scenic Sonoma Golf Club ($500 credit) - Dinner for 2 at Michelin-rated Santé ($200 credit) - Wine tasting for 2 at Chateau St. Jean Booking and concierge services provided by Raise Away The Residence Immerse yourself in the charm of Wine Country with a 2-night stay at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. Unwind in a cozy room with your choice of a King or Queen bed, designed to capture the relaxed elegance of Sonoma living. After a day spent exploring local vineyards and the scenic beauty of Sonoma, retreat to this inviting space for a restful evening. Each morning, start your day with a delicious breakfast included in your stay, setting the perfect tone for more relaxation and adventure. Notes - Nights must be used consecutively in one trip - At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age - Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase - Resort fee of $59 per night plus tax due at the time of booking - Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities - Blackout dates include: Major US holidays, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week - Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances

Experience a luxurious 2-night escape at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, where you’ll stay in the historic Mission building, capturing the casual elegance of Wine Country. Tee off with a round of golf for two at the exclusive Sonoma Golf Club, navigating the scenic course by cart. Afterward, indulge in a Michelin-rated dinner at Santé, the Inn’s premier dining room, and the only restaurant in Sonoma Valley to earn both AAA Four Diamond and Michelin accolades. Your stay also includes a private wine tasting at the picturesque Chateau St. Jean, where you’ll savor the rich flavors of this iconic estate. Unwind in the tranquil surroundings of the Inn, making this getaway a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Includes - 2-night stay in a standard room at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, nestled in the heart of Wine Country - One Round of golf for 2 with a cart at the scenic Sonoma Golf Club ($500 credit) - Dinner for 2 at Michelin-rated Santé ($200 credit) - Wine tasting for 2 at Chateau St. Jean Booking and concierge services provided by Raise Away The Residence Immerse yourself in the charm of Wine Country with a 2-night stay at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. Unwind in a cozy room with your choice of a King or Queen bed, designed to capture the relaxed elegance of Sonoma living. After a day spent exploring local vineyards and the scenic beauty of Sonoma, retreat to this inviting space for a restful evening. Each morning, start your day with a delicious breakfast included in your stay, setting the perfect tone for more relaxation and adventure. Notes - Nights must be used consecutively in one trip - At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age - Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase - Resort fee of $59 per night plus tax due at the time of booking - Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities - Blackout dates include: Major US holidays, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week - Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances

seeMoreDetailsMobile