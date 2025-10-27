FAMFA BANQUET

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About this event
ADULTS FOR MORNING BANQUET- Little Panthers/Cubs
SIBLINGS FOR MORNING Banquet- Little Panthers/Cubs
FREE--SIBLINGS 5 and under are FREE
LITTLE PANTHER/CUB PLAYERS ONLY
FREE
COACHES FOR MORNING BANQUET- Little Panthers/Cubs
FREE
This is for parents/siblings attending both banquets but choosing to eat at the afternoon banquet
ADULTS FOR AFTERNOON BANQUET- Leopards/Panthers
KIDS/SIBLINGS FOR AFTERNOON BANQUET- Leopards/Panthers
FREE--Age 5 and under are free. AFTEROON BANQUET. Leopards/Panthers
LEOPARDS and PANTHERS PLAYERS ONLY
FREE
COACH FOR AFTERNOON BANQUET- Leopards/Panthers
FREE
This is for parents/siblings attending both banquets but choosing to eat at the morning banquet.
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