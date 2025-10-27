Franklin Regional Youth Football

Hosted by

Franklin Regional Youth Football

About this event

Sales closed

FAMFA BANQUET

100 Colony Dr

Irwin, PA 15642, USA

Adults 11am Banquet
$42

ADULTS FOR MORNING BANQUET- Little Panthers/Cubs

Kids (siblings) 6-12 11am BANQUET
$27

SIBLINGS FOR MORNING Banquet- Little Panthers/Cubs

5 and under SIBLINGS - 11am Banquet
Free

FREE--SIBLINGS 5 and under are FREE

Player 11am Banquet
Free

LITTLE PANTHER/CUB PLAYERS ONLY

FREE

Coach 11am Banquet
Free

COACHES FOR MORNING BANQUET- Little Panthers/Cubs

FREE

Attending, but NOT PURCHASING A MEAL
Free

This is for parents/siblings attending both banquets but choosing to eat at the afternoon banquet

Adults 4PM Banquet
$42

ADULTS FOR AFTERNOON BANQUET- Leopards/Panthers

Kids (siblings) 6-12 : 4PM Banquet
$27

KIDS/SIBLINGS FOR AFTERNOON BANQUET- Leopards/Panthers

5 and under Siblings - 4pm Banquet
Free

FREE--Age 5 and under are free. AFTEROON BANQUET. Leopards/Panthers

Player 4pm Banquet
Free

LEOPARDS and PANTHERS PLAYERS ONLY

FREE

Coach 4PM Banquet
Free

COACH FOR AFTERNOON BANQUET- Leopards/Panthers

FREE

Attending, but NOT PURCHASING A MEAL
Free

This is for parents/siblings attending both banquets but choosing to eat at the morning banquet.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!