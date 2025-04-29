2025 Jackson Softball Banquet

7600 Fulton Dr NW

Massillon, OH 44646, USA

Dinner- Adult (10 y/o and over)
$20
Please add one ticket for each adult coming to the banquet. Players are free
Child 10 and under
$10
Please choose this ticket for any children that will be eating that are ten and under
Coach Donation
$20
Please choose (1) of this ticket for coaches gifts

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing