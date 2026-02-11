WRIGHTSVILLE 21

Hosted by

WRIGHTSVILLE 21

About this event

Wrightsville 21 Commemorative Banquet. Presented by AR Talk Radio & ASH Foundation

13024 Arkansas Hwy 365-South Little Rock

AR 72206

VIP Admission
$50

Includes: VIP reserved seating for 1 guest

General Admission
$30

Includes: GA seating for 1 guest

W-67 TITLE SPONSOR
$3,500

Premier recognition in all event materials, press releases, and social media

Logo featured prominently on event program and signage / Prominent one-page ad in the booklet / Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months) / Opportunity to provide remarks or present awards during the program  | Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests

W-21 Sponsor
$2,000

Logo placement on select marketing materials and event program

Recognition on AR Talks Radio and ASH Foundation social media /  Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months) / Verbal acknowledgment during the program / Half page ad in event booklet

Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests

Unity Sponsor
$1,500

Recognition in event program, and all marketing material 

Logo displayed on event signage /  Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months) Quarter-page ad in event booklet | Reserved seating for 8 guests

Community Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition in event program, and all marketing material 

Logo displayed on event signage /  Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months)

Quarter-page ad in event booklet | Reserved seating for 6 guests

Supporter Sponsor
$500

Supporter Sponsor– $500.00

Recognition in event program and all marketing material

 Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months)

Block Ad in booklet| Reserved seating for 4 guests

HALF PAGE
$250

AD IN THE BOOKLET

HALF PAGE

QUARTER AD
$100

QUARTER PAGE AD

BUSINESS BLOCK
$50

BUSINESS CARD OR SENDING LOVE AND EXPRESSION

In honor of the 67th Anniversary
$67

Make a donation in honor of the anniversary

In honor of the boys who were also in the dormitory
$48

Make a donation in honor of the boys who were also in the dormitory

In memory of the Wrightsville 21
$21

Make a donation in memory of the Wrightsville 21

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