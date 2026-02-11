Wrightsville 21 Commemorative Banquet. Presented by AR Talk Radio & ASH Foundation

About this event
AR 72206
Includes: VIP reserved seating for 1 guest
Includes: GA seating for 1 guest
Premier recognition in all event materials, press releases, and social media
Logo featured prominently on event program and signage / Prominent one-page ad in the booklet / Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months) / Opportunity to provide remarks or present awards during the program | Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests
Logo placement on select marketing materials and event program
Recognition on AR Talks Radio and ASH Foundation social media / Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months) / Verbal acknowledgment during the program / Half page ad in event booklet
Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests
Recognition in event program, and all marketing material
Logo displayed on event signage / Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months) Quarter-page ad in event booklet | Reserved seating for 8 guests
Recognition in event program, and all marketing material
Logo displayed on event signage / Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months)
Quarter-page ad in event booklet | Reserved seating for 6 guests
Supporter Sponsor– $500.00
Recognition in event program and all marketing material
Special Guest on AR Talks Radio Show (booking within 6 months)
Block Ad in booklet| Reserved seating for 4 guests
AD IN THE BOOKLET
HALF PAGE
QUARTER PAGE AD
BUSINESS CARD OR SENDING LOVE AND EXPRESSION
Make a donation in honor of the anniversary
Make a donation in honor of the boys who were also in the dormitory
Make a donation in memory of the Wrightsville 21
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