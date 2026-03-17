Banquet Dinner: Health on the Horizon

About this event
Standard admission to the Health on the Horizon banquet. This includes the plated dinner, entertainment and the option to bid in our silent auction.
Purchase a table for a group of 8 at the banquet dinner and enjoy the evening with your friends!
This includes the plated dinner, entertainment and the option to bid in our silent auction.
If you book a table, a member of our team will contact you to confirm guest attendance and food selections. All information must be submitted by July 15.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!