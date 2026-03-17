TOPS Club, Inc

Hosted by

TOPS Club, Inc

About this event

Banquet Dinner: Health on the Horizon

101 Old Falls St

Niagara Falls, NY 14303, USA

General Admission
$150

Standard admission to the Health on the Horizon banquet. This includes the plated dinner, entertainment and the option to bid in our silent auction.

Table Admission
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchase a table for a group of 8 at the banquet dinner and enjoy the evening with your friends!

This includes the plated dinner, entertainment and the option to bid in our silent auction.

If you book a table, a member of our team will contact you to confirm guest attendance and food selections. All information must be submitted by July 15.

Add a donation for TOPS Club, Inc

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