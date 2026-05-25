Banquet Raffle

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About this raffle
3 tickets for the VIP Level baskets (Blue Tickets)
Basket Value up to $200
5 tickets for VIP Level Baskets (Blue Tickets)
Basket Value up to $200
3 tickets for Award Winning Baskets (Red Tickets)
Basket Value $200-$400
5 tickets for Award Winning Basket Tier (Red Tickets)
Basket Value $200-$400
3 tickets for the Red-Carpet Basket Tier (Gold Tickets)
Basket Value $400+
5 tickets for Red-Carpet Basket Tier (Gold Tickets)
Basket Value $400+
3 VIP Ticket (Blue Tickets)
3 Award Winning (Red Tickets)
3 Red Carpet (Gold Tickets)
5 - VIP Tickets (Blue Tickets)
5 - Award Winning (Red Tickets)
5 Red Carpet (Gold Tickets)
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