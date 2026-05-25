North Jersey Highlands Parents Association Inc

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North Jersey Highlands Parents Association Inc

About this raffle

Banquet Raffle

VIP Tier 3 Blue Tickets
$7

3 tickets for the VIP Level baskets (Blue Tickets)

Basket Value up to $200

VIP Tier 5 Blue Tickets
$10

5 tickets for VIP Level Baskets (Blue Tickets)

Basket Value up to $200

Award Winning Tier - 3 Red Tickets
$15

3 tickets for Award Winning Baskets (Red Tickets)

Basket Value $200-$400

Award Winning Tiers - 5 Red Tickets
$20

5 tickets for Award Winning Basket Tier (Red Tickets)

Basket Value $200-$400

Red-Carpet Tier - 3 Gold Tickets
$20

3 tickets for the Red-Carpet Basket Tier (Gold Tickets)

Basket Value $400+

Red-Carpet 5 Gold Tickets
$30

5 tickets for Red-Carpet Basket Tier (Gold Tickets)

Basket Value $400+

Box Office Bundle
$30

3 VIP Ticket (Blue Tickets)

3 Award Winning (Red Tickets)

3 Red Carpet (Gold Tickets)

Hollywood-Worthy Bundle
$50

5 - VIP Tickets (Blue Tickets)

5 - Award Winning (Red Tickets)

5 Red Carpet (Gold Tickets)

5 - Red & Gold
$40

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