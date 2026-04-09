Kingdom Family Ministry

Hosted by

Kingdom Family Ministry

About this event

Banquet Sponsor Payment Link

17110 Northgate Forest Dr

Northgate Forest, TX 77068, USA

Banquet Sponsor item
Banquet Sponsor
$1,500

*4-team golfers with lunch
*Hole/Tent set up: branded canopy tent (provided by sponsor) and  table provided at the event
*Option to have branded golf bags for participating golfers
*Branded materials on all banquet tables
*Option to have retractable banner and additional branded swag items at the banquet.
*Opportunity to present a small gift and briefly share information about Merit Financial Advisors during the event.

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