Banquet Sponsor Payment Link

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About this event
*4-team golfers with lunch
*Hole/Tent set up: branded canopy tent (provided by sponsor) and table provided at the event
*Option to have branded golf bags for participating golfers
*Branded materials on all banquet tables
*Option to have retractable banner and additional branded swag items at the banquet.
*Opportunity to present a small gift and briefly share information about Merit Financial Advisors during the event.
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