Banquete de Vida

In addition to multi-course dinner, complimentary adult beverages, and live music, VIP tickets include a complimentary spirit tasting from Diageo distributor as well as a farm and venue tour of Vista at Walnut Hill, a North Carolina century farm.
Guests will receive a multi-course dinner, complimentary adult beverages, and live music.
This ticket is for the live music only starting at 8pm. Drinks available for purchase.
Shuttle ride to and from town, concert ticket, one complimentary drink ticket
7:30pm Departure from Shug's
10:30 Return to Shug's
4:30pm Departure from Shug's
8:30pm Return to Shug's
5:30pm Departure from Shug's
9:30pm Return to Shug's
No Shuttle
Drinks available for purchase
